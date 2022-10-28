Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
PHOTOS: Life in Grapevine, Texas, during 1920s to 1950s, from Star-Telegram archive
Newcomers may only know the North Texas city of Grapevine for its wineries, quaint downtown, annual festivals and sprawling Grapevine Mills Mall. But there’s a lot more history to Grapevine, the oldest settlement (1844) in Tarrant County, named for the wild grapes in the area. For most of its 178 years, Grapevine was a bucolic farming town with vast cotton fields and thousands of acres of cantaloupe vines (and for a brief time, a huge Cantaloupe Festival complete with a queen). Post-war construction of the dam made Grapevine a family recreation destination.
fortworthreport.org
Woman-owned vintage store finds success filling niche in Fort Worth vintage community
Lauren Ballentine graduated in the top 5% of her class at Birdville High School in 2018. She felt pressured to go to college and enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin, but quickly realized it wasn’t the right fit. “I went down there and signed up for my...
Tracy Halliday Traded Teaching for an Education in Real Estate
For nearly two decades, Tracy Halliday was a classroom teacher. She taught elementary students in the Houston and Spring school districts before coming to the Fort Worth ISD, where she was also a dyslexia interventionist. Then, she decided to start teaching in a different way, for example, when and when...
A Fort Worth, Texas Bookstore is One of the Most Haunted Places in the State
In the first Ghostbusters movie, the first encounter with a ghost by Egon, Peter and Ray was in the basement of a library. That ghost blew out a majority of the library card catalog and spread it's ectoplasm all over it. The three reluctant Ghostbusters then made contact with the ghost only to be shooshed by the ghost then scared out of the building by it. Upon seeing the story of this haunted bookstore in Fort Worth, Texas, that was the first thing that came to mind. Let's find out more about the very haunted Barber's Bookstore.
yolotx.com
The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
papercitymag.com
A Leader in Ultra-Luxury Boutique Hotels Will Add Its One-of-a-Kind Touch to Fort Worth
Bowie House on Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth (Auberge Resorts Collection) As much as Fort Worth has grown over the past several years, it was only a matter of time before Auberge Resorts Collection, one of the major players in ultra-luxury hospitality, made its way to Cowtown. Appointed by Bowie Place Properties president and Fort Worth fixture Jo Ellard, the brand will manage the highly anticipated Bowie House Hotel, set to open in the city’s Cultural District (along Camp Bowie Boulevard) late next year.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ranch Where ‘Dallas' Was Filmed Sold to North Texas Developer
The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
WFAA
Former Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings says Prop A would make city a top-tier convention destination
DALLAS — If anybody knows the convention business, it’s former Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings. Rawlings says Dallas has always found itself a level below top-tier convention destinations such as Las Vegas and Chicago because of its convention center and facilities. “There’s been probably 1,000 conventions a year we...
papercitymag.com
A First Look at TWO x TWO — Christmas Came Early This Year
Howard and Cindy Rachofsky, Melissa Ireland, Lisa and John Runyon (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture) Christmas in October? Sure, sounds like a decent re-scheduling to me given that our worlds and calendars seem to have been completely out of whack the past few years. For the eagerly anticipated TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art’s First Look party the theme was winter wonderland. The event which normally occurs the Thursday just prior to the glittering Saturday night affair was actually a few weeks ahead of its normal schedule. Co-hosted by Cindy and Howard Rachofsky and Lisa and John Runyon, all knew to immediately respond with a resounding “yes’ to their invite.
whatnowdfw.com
Black Bear Diner Planning Another Fort Worth Spot
Black Bear Diner is growing its Texas presence. As several locations are set to open in the state in coming months, another Fort Worth diner is being planned. According to a state project filing, Black Bear Diner could open in the Southgate Marketplace at I-35 and FM 1187 in Fort Worth sometime in the summer of 2023. What Now Dallas earlier reported on the first Fort Worth location for the brand planned for 9501 N. Freeway in Fort Worth. That location has yet to open to the public.
KTRE
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
A Hundred Years Ago East Dallas’ Parks Estates Was Ahead of Its Time
This week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, takes us to the East Dallas neighborhood of Parks Estates and takes us back about 100 years. On Thanksgiving Day 1924, eager sales agents paced the freshly paved streets of Tremont and Largent in East Dallas’s newest residential addition, Parks Estates. The addition that neighbored Lakewood Country Club was touted as “One of the most unusual real estate opportunities offered in Dallas in recent years.”
How's the early voting turnout across Dallas-Fort Worth for the November 2022 midterms?
DALLAS — Early voting in the November midterms has already kicked off across the country -- and voter data in North Texas shows that tens of thousands of residents across the Dallas-Fort Worth region have already cast their vote since the polls opened on Monday, October 24. Through the...
2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
‘Building Relationships That Are Made To Last’ With Pastor Bryan Carter
Bryan Carter, author and Pastor of Concord Church in Dallas Texas just released his new book "Made to Last: 8 Principles to Build Long Lasting Relationships" and he stopped by the Get Up Church to give us some tips to help in our journey.
'Dads on Duty' in DeSoto ISD working to make a difference in local schools
DESOTO, Texas — About 15 miles from Downtown Dallas, you will find the City of Desoto. The All-American city is one of the oldest settlements in North Texas. DeSoto is currently boasting a brand new look and logo. Its motto is "So Much to Love." In this community, you’ll...
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks Ignored
Beto O'Rourke and T.D. Jakes at the Potter's houseScreenshot from Twitter. Last Sunday, Beto O’Rourke was in Dallas and invited to a church that supported former President Donald Trump’s religious leader, Paula White. Local Dallas news didn’t mention O’Rourke’s recent visit. Even Dallas Morning News didn’t bother to cover this event.
Click2Houston.com
Can Democrats in Tarrant County replicate the success they had in 2018 and 2020?
FORT WORTH — Eight years after voting for Gov. Greg Abbott, Angela Martinez found herself waiting in line Tuesday to snap a photo with Beto O’Rourke, his challenger in this year’s nail-biting gubernatorial contest. Martinez, a 33-year-old marketer for a pediatric home health agency, has never identified...
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
WFAA
Scary cute! North Texas nurses dress up NICU babies in adorable costumes for Halloween
DALLAS — Be afraid -- be very afraid -- for cuteness overload looms. This year, North Texas nurses at several hospitals within Texas Health Resources network dressed up babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) in Halloween costumes in order to provide their parents with photographic keepsakes for their newborns' first-ever Halloweens.
