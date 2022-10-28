ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

PHOTOS: Life in Grapevine, Texas, during 1920s to 1950s, from Star-Telegram archive

Newcomers may only know the North Texas city of Grapevine for its wineries, quaint downtown, annual festivals and sprawling Grapevine Mills Mall. But there’s a lot more history to Grapevine, the oldest settlement (1844) in Tarrant County, named for the wild grapes in the area. For most of its 178 years, Grapevine was a bucolic farming town with vast cotton fields and thousands of acres of cantaloupe vines (and for a brief time, a huge Cantaloupe Festival complete with a queen). Post-war construction of the dam made Grapevine a family recreation destination.
GRAPEVINE, TX
101.5 KNUE

A Fort Worth, Texas Bookstore is One of the Most Haunted Places in the State

In the first Ghostbusters movie, the first encounter with a ghost by Egon, Peter and Ray was in the basement of a library. That ghost blew out a majority of the library card catalog and spread it's ectoplasm all over it. The three reluctant Ghostbusters then made contact with the ghost only to be shooshed by the ghost then scared out of the building by it. Upon seeing the story of this haunted bookstore in Fort Worth, Texas, that was the first thing that came to mind. Let's find out more about the very haunted Barber's Bookstore.
FORT WORTH, TX
yolotx.com

The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

A Leader in Ultra-Luxury Boutique Hotels Will Add Its One-of-a-Kind Touch to Fort Worth

Bowie House on Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth (Auberge Resorts Collection) As much as Fort Worth has grown over the past several years, it was only a matter of time before Auberge Resorts Collection, one of the major players in ultra-luxury hospitality, made its way to Cowtown. Appointed by Bowie Place Properties president and Fort Worth fixture Jo Ellard, the brand will manage the highly anticipated Bowie House Hotel, set to open in the city’s Cultural District (along Camp Bowie Boulevard) late next year.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ranch Where ‘Dallas' Was Filmed Sold to North Texas Developer

The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
PARKER, TX
papercitymag.com

A First Look at TWO x TWO — Christmas Came Early This Year

Howard and Cindy Rachofsky, Melissa Ireland, Lisa and John Runyon (Photo by Bruno, Snap the Picture) Christmas in October? Sure, sounds like a decent re-scheduling to me given that our worlds and calendars seem to have been completely out of whack the past few years. For the eagerly anticipated TWO x TWO for AIDS and Art’s First Look party the theme was winter wonderland. The event which normally occurs the Thursday just prior to the glittering Saturday night affair was actually a few weeks ahead of its normal schedule. Co-hosted by Cindy and Howard Rachofsky and Lisa and John Runyon, all knew to immediately respond with a resounding “yes’ to their invite.
DALLAS, TX
whatnowdfw.com

Black Bear Diner Planning Another Fort Worth Spot

Black Bear Diner is growing its Texas presence. As several locations are set to open in the state in coming months, another Fort Worth diner is being planned. According to a state project filing, Black Bear Diner could open in the Southgate Marketplace at I-35 and FM 1187 in Fort Worth sometime in the summer of 2023. What Now Dallas earlier reported on the first Fort Worth location for the brand planned for 9501 N. Freeway in Fort Worth. That location has yet to open to the public.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

A Hundred Years Ago East Dallas’ Parks Estates Was Ahead of Its Time

This week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank, takes us to the East Dallas neighborhood of Parks Estates and takes us back about 100 years. On Thanksgiving Day 1924, eager sales agents paced the freshly paved streets of Tremont and Largent in East Dallas’s newest residential addition, Parks Estates. The addition that neighbored Lakewood Country Club was touted as “One of the most unusual real estate opportunities offered in Dallas in recent years.”
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

2 shot at Dallas County drag racing track, officials say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people were shot at a drag strip racetrack in Grand Prairie on Sunday night, officials said. Both victims survived the shooting and were listed in stable condition, though more information on their injuries was not yet available Monday morning. No arrests have been made.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy