While in Philadelphia in early August for a reunion of the Philadelphia Phillies 1980 World Series championship team, Pensacola’s Kevin Saucier later learned of the impact. “Bryce Harper mentioned in one of the interviews before the World Series how seeing us up there, on that field, inspired their team,” said Saucier, an Escambia High graduate, who rose in professional baseball to become part of the Phillies’ relief pitchers on that historic 1980 team – the Phillies’ first...

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 17 MINUTES AGO