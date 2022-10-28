ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Royal Mint begins production of first coins for circulation featuring the King

Production of the first coins of the King for circulation has started at the Royal Mint, beginning the transition from Queen Elizabeth II to her son’s portrait on the nation’s coinage.The move represents the biggest change to UK coinage since decimalisation, with a memorial 50 pence in honour of the late Queen appearing in the public’s change through banks and post offices from December.Workers at the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, south Wales, will produce 9.6 million copies of the coin to mark the Queen’s death at the age of 96.In tribute to the Queen, the reverse of the 50p features...
Entrepreneuria

The Untold Story of Winston Churchill Before He Was Famous

There are many people who, when we touch on the surface of our history books, come across as courageous, inspirational, passionate, and honorable. We quote their speeches, we tell their stories, and we admire the legacy they left, but if we dig just a little bit deeper, we start to see that everything isn’t as the first page of the book says.
BBC

King Charles 50p coins struck for the first time

Manufacturing has begun of the first coin to enter general circulation carrying the image of King Charles. The 50p coin has started to be struck at The Royal Mint in Llantrisant, Wales, and will enter tills, wallets and purses in December. Sculptor Martin Jennings, who created the portrait of the...
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
Daily Mail

The artist formerly known as Prince! Auctioneers 'flabbergasted' as signed print of painting of Balmoral Castle by King Charles III sells for more than £5,000 - 14 times over their original estimate

Auctioneers have been left 'flabbergasted' after a signed print of a painting by King Charles III of Balmoral Castle sold for thousands - at over 14 times its original estimate. The 'charming' print reproduction of a watercolour painting by the King was auctioned off to a private British collector today...
tatler.com

Experts stunned by ‘extremely rare’ piece of clothing made by Queen Elizabeth I

An 'extremely rare' 500-year-old textile piece made by Elizabeth I and her Ladies in Waiting was discovered on an episode of Antiques Roadshow this weekend. Author and lecturer Hilary Kay was reportedly left ‘stunned’ after she was presented with a 16th-century bedspread and pillowcases as well as an ivory silk satin sleeve and sleeve support.
Robb Report

A Medieval English Manor With Ties to Winston Churchill Could Be Yours For $8 Million

There’s no shortage of stately homes in the English countryside. However, not all have as fascinating a history as Long Crendon Manor. The Grade II-listed property, which recently hit the market for £6.9 million (about $7.8 million), dates back to the 11th century and is a true architectural relic. On top of that, it offers up to 13,510 square feet of living space and nearly 40 acres of verdant land.
ValueWalk

Central Banks In Action, Lula Win Set To Energize Stocks But China Worries Remain

Brazil’s election result set to instil confidence after Lula pledges to renew global co-operation. Tech stock rally continues in Asia, but lockdown worries about manufacturing sparked in China. FTSE 100 opens lower, with mining stocks falling amid worries about slowing Chinese economy. Caution expected to return to Wall Street...
ValueWalk

Kinesis Money Launches Virtual Crypto Card

London, United Kingdom, 1st November, 2022, Chainwire. Kinesis Money, the digital asset utility platform, launched the Kinesis Virtual Card, enabling the global community to spend their crypto holdings in real-time, with instant fiat conversion, anywhere in the world. Powered by BAANX, the Kinesis Virtual Card introduces cryptocurrency as a monetary...
ValueWalk

UK Investors Spooked By Ghoulish Markets And Inflation Nightmares This Halloween

The mini-budget gave UK investors an early Halloween fright. Fixed income fund picks for navigating an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop. “Investors could be forgiven for thinking Halloween had come early in the UK. Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s doomed mini-budget gave investors quite the fright with policies aimed at boosting the prospects for economic growth being received badly by markets.

