Royal Mint begins production of first coins for circulation featuring the King
Production of the first coins of the King for circulation has started at the Royal Mint, beginning the transition from Queen Elizabeth II to her son’s portrait on the nation’s coinage.The move represents the biggest change to UK coinage since decimalisation, with a memorial 50 pence in honour of the late Queen appearing in the public’s change through banks and post offices from December.Workers at the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, south Wales, will produce 9.6 million copies of the coin to mark the Queen’s death at the age of 96.In tribute to the Queen, the reverse of the 50p features...
The Untold Story of Winston Churchill Before He Was Famous
There are many people who, when we touch on the surface of our history books, come across as courageous, inspirational, passionate, and honorable. We quote their speeches, we tell their stories, and we admire the legacy they left, but if we dig just a little bit deeper, we start to see that everything isn’t as the first page of the book says.
King Charles 50p coins struck for the first time
Manufacturing has begun of the first coin to enter general circulation carrying the image of King Charles. The 50p coin has started to be struck at The Royal Mint in Llantrisant, Wales, and will enter tills, wallets and purses in December. Sculptor Martin Jennings, who created the portrait of the...
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
The artist formerly known as Prince! Auctioneers 'flabbergasted' as signed print of painting of Balmoral Castle by King Charles III sells for more than £5,000 - 14 times over their original estimate
Auctioneers have been left 'flabbergasted' after a signed print of a painting by King Charles III of Balmoral Castle sold for thousands - at over 14 times its original estimate. The 'charming' print reproduction of a watercolour painting by the King was auctioned off to a private British collector today...
Ukraine news LATEST: Sickly Vladimir Putin’s hands ‘turning black’ as leaked Kremlin emails ‘confirm he has Parkinson’s’
VLADIMIR Putin's hands are "turning black" as leaked Kremlin docs show the Tyrant IS 'suffering from Parkinson's and cancer". The Russian tyrant's health has long been the source of speculation, with Kremlin insiders saying his well-being is "sharply deteriorating". In emails now seen by The Sun Online, a Russian intelligence...
Experts stunned by ‘extremely rare’ piece of clothing made by Queen Elizabeth I
An 'extremely rare' 500-year-old textile piece made by Elizabeth I and her Ladies in Waiting was discovered on an episode of Antiques Roadshow this weekend. Author and lecturer Hilary Kay was reportedly left ‘stunned’ after she was presented with a 16th-century bedspread and pillowcases as well as an ivory silk satin sleeve and sleeve support.
Gold Jesus coin that is 1,000 years old that was bought for £450 in 1992 sells in London auction for £54,000
A 1,000-year-old gold coin commemorating Jesus Christ's 'Crown of Thorns' that was bought for £420 in 1992 has sold at auction for £54,000. The extremely rare 'Royal d'or' coin was one of six recovered from a treasure hoard found at Deauville, in Normandy, France, during new town planning in 1861.
Some of the Rarest Stamps Are Selling For Millions — Which Ones Are the Most Valuable?
Stamps are arguably one of the most valuable treasures that exist today. Sure, some rare state quarters or Beanie Babies are likely to give you a significant return, but stamps are where the real money lies. These mere sheets of paper with an adhesive backing serve as both carriers of art and moments in history, making some stamps extremely valuable.
A couple laying a new kitchen floor dug up a trove of 264 rare gold coins that just sold at auction for $845,000
A collection of 17th-18th century gold coins was found in England when a couple renovated their kitchen. The rare coins sold at auction in London for £754,000 ($842,330), including fees. The auctioneer described the trove as "120 years of English history hidden in a pot the same size as...
Letter written by 'DRUNK' Queen Victoria using 'early form of text speak' is expected to fetch £1,500 at auction
A letter Queen Victoria wrote while she may have been drunk in which she demanded to know the 'height of a donkey' could fetch up to £1,500 at auction. The note, penned by the monarch to a friend, was discovered as part of a royal treasure trove in the home of a retired antiques dealer on the Isle of Wight.
This once lost masterpiece could fetch $35 million at auction
Flemish painter Peter Paul Rubens' visceral biblical scene of Salome with the beheaded Saint John the Baptist, believed to have been lost for over two centuries, is among 10 Baroque-era artworks going on sale at a New York auction in January.
A Medieval English Manor With Ties to Winston Churchill Could Be Yours For $8 Million
There’s no shortage of stately homes in the English countryside. However, not all have as fascinating a history as Long Crendon Manor. The Grade II-listed property, which recently hit the market for £6.9 million (about $7.8 million), dates back to the 11th century and is a true architectural relic. On top of that, it offers up to 13,510 square feet of living space and nearly 40 acres of verdant land.
Central Banks In Action, Lula Win Set To Energize Stocks But China Worries Remain
Brazil’s election result set to instil confidence after Lula pledges to renew global co-operation. Tech stock rally continues in Asia, but lockdown worries about manufacturing sparked in China. FTSE 100 opens lower, with mining stocks falling amid worries about slowing Chinese economy. Caution expected to return to Wall Street...
Kinesis Money Launches Virtual Crypto Card
London, United Kingdom, 1st November, 2022, Chainwire. Kinesis Money, the digital asset utility platform, launched the Kinesis Virtual Card, enabling the global community to spend their crypto holdings in real-time, with instant fiat conversion, anywhere in the world. Powered by BAANX, the Kinesis Virtual Card introduces cryptocurrency as a monetary...
UK Investors Spooked By Ghoulish Markets And Inflation Nightmares This Halloween
The mini-budget gave UK investors an early Halloween fright. Fixed income fund picks for navigating an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop. “Investors could be forgiven for thinking Halloween had come early in the UK. Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s doomed mini-budget gave investors quite the fright with policies aimed at boosting the prospects for economic growth being received badly by markets.
