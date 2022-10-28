Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Dan McKee says childhood, coaching helped shape his views
(WJAR) — Gov. Dan McKee has served a year and a half as governor for Rhode Island, and is now seeking a full term. While he has been in politics a lot longer than that, he told NBC 10 News his earlier experiences have helped shape some of his views that come through today.
ABC6.com
Homeless advocates call on McKee to build deployable shelters in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Homeless advocates are calling on Gov. Dan McKee to find a place to build deployable shelters in Rhode Island. On Monday, advocates built a deployable shelter in front of the State House on Smith Street. In June, McKee signed the state budget, which allocated $20...
GoLocalProv
Nathan Kaufman: While He Was Golfing, He Was Allegedly Ripping off RI Kids for Millions
Rhode Island State Police documents secured by GoLocal unveil the double life of accused embezzler Nathan Kaufman. He was arrested in September by the State Police. Despite allegations of stealing millions, he is free on $15,000 surety bail -- he only had to pay 10% or $1,500 and surrender his passport.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Rhode Island: The Earliest and Latest First Snows on Record. Although Rhode Island is the smallest state in the United States, it still receives a notable amount of annual snowfall. The northwest portion of Rhode Island experiences the most amount of snow due to higher elevations and distance from the coast, but even southern parts have received abundant amounts of snow as coastal nor’easters attack New England year in and year out.
How one business saw opportunity in Sandy’s debris
Superstorm Sandy ravaged homes and business in Rhode Island 10 years ago—including an iconic South County restaurant.
Nearly 6 years later, Rocky Point charity plates finally being issued
More than five years after hundreds of Rhode Islanders ordered them, the Rocky Point-themed license plates are finally in production.
nrinow.news
Burrillville man, leader of biker gang, to serve ten years
BURRILLVILLE – The leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Pagans Motorcycle Club has been sentenced i to serve 10 years in prison after pleading to multiple felony charges in Providence County Superior Court. Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha and Rhode Island State Police Colonel Darnell Weaver...
iheart.com
Energy Rates Increasing In State And Region
Natural gas rates are increasing in Rhode Island. The Public Utilities Commission on Friday approved a request from Rhode Island Energy which will see the annual bill for a typical customer rise by 89 dollars. Rhode Island Energy originally asked for a 15-percent increase, but that got worked down to...
Investigation links RI House speaker’s aide to mob associate, marijuana operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On a sunny Tuesday morning a few days after Christmas in 2020, a man wearing a dark hoodie drove into the upper lot of the R.I. State House and parked his gray SUV. He hopped out of the car, pulled up his hood and walked...
New England saw uptick in unhealthy air quality days in 2022
The EPA's New England office said the uptick was based on data collected between March and September 2022.
Block Island Times
Ulric & Beatrice Cyr: Block Island Power couple and the resurrection of the Surf Hotel
For nearly two decades one of the grand hotels of Block Island sat empty. All the while, the Surf Hotel (known today as the Block Island Beach House) was exposed to 17 winters of wind, snow and nor’easters. After the incredible, busy summer seasons of the last three years, it is hard to imagine the hibernation of Block Island tourism in the early 1950s. During this time, tourism was so slow on the island that the Surf Hotel sat vacant for 17 summers. This grand structure encapsulates the narrative of the ebb and flow of the history of tourism on Block Island, with it peaking in the decade of the 1890s, the economic valley caused by the combination of the Depression and World War II (during which her doors were closed from 1941-1955) and the dramatic rebound of tourism in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Vegan Restaurant Week is back
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Vegan Restaurant Week is in full force as thirty restaurants from all over the state showcase the vegan culinary scene that continues to expand in the Ocean State. This is the fourth edition of Restaurant Week. It runs from Oct. 28 to Nov....
Former Miss Rhode Island convicted of lying to get into Florida ICE detention center
MIAMI — A former Miss America competitor and Florida city commissioner has pleaded guilty to a handful of federal charges for her attempts in 2021 to visit her romantic partner in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida said...
iheart.com
Salem and Cape Cod Shelters Receive 33 Dogs Of Specialty Breeds
SALEM, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Over thirty specialty-bred dogs are up for adoption at rescues in Salem and Centerville after Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced their arrival on Friday. Northeast Animal Shelter and MSPCA's Centerville shelter on Cape Cod are the temporary homes for 33 dogs that are...
ABC6.com
Tips to remain safe while celebrating Halloween
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Halloween is here, and there are a number of important tips recommended in order to safely celebrate this spooky season. This year is seeing a rise in seizures of “rainbow fentanyl,” which could look like candy to those who are trick-or-treating. The Food and Drug Administration advises people to not consume any candy they receive until it’s brought home and inspected.
How to recycle mattresses, clothes once Mass. bans throwing them out
In preparation for the statewide ban on the disposal of mattresses and textiles, below is a list of where you can donate or recycle these items across the state. The Nov. 1 trash ban prohibits items like clothing, footwear, bedding, towels, curtains, fabric and similar products from being transported to landfills or incinerators. However, any items that are contaminated with mold, bodily fluids, insects, oil or hazardous substances are exempt from the said ban, according to the Department of Environmental Protection.
Extremely rare bird spotted on Cape Cod for first time
BREWSTER, Mass. — A scientist recently captured photographs of an extremely rare bird that has never before been seen on Cape Cod. Mark Faherty says he was shocked to have stumbled upon a Vermilion Flycatcher in Brewster on Friday because the closest population of this particular bird is believed to be in Arizona or Texas. He noted that it may have also originated from Venezuela.
WCVB
Eversource CEO fears New England might not have enough natural gas if winter is bitter
BOSTON — The top executive of one of the top energy suppliers in New England fears the region may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter. Eversource Energy CEO and president Joseph R. Nolan Jr. recently wrote a letter to President Joe Biden, asking for his administration's help in swiftly addressing the growing concerns about winter electric reliability in New England.
nbcboston.com
Former Miss RI Pleads Guilty to Lying to See Lover in Federal Detention Center
A South Florida village commissioner and former Miss Rhode Island who lied to get her way into a federal detention center so she could see her lover has been convicted, prosecutors said Thursday. Julianna Clare Strout, 36, pleaded guilty to a federal information charging her with attempting to enter, and...
oceanstatecurrent.com
Is the RI Dep’t of Education About to be Sued for Violating Parental Rights?
The Ocean State Current has obtained a copy of a letter sent to RIDE Commissioner, Angelica Infante Green, from FAIR, the Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism, requesting a response from the Department about changing its “Guidance for Rhode Island Schools on Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Students” policies … which FAIR claims are unconstitutional.
