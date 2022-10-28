ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTUL

Southern Oklahoma teen to be remembered in 2023 Rose Parade

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — LifeShare of Oklahoma will be honoring a southern Oklahoma teenager on their float for the 2023 Rose Parade. LifeShare will be honoring Morgan Flynn from Tushka, Oklahoma, who died at age 16 after a lengthy battle with Cystic Fibrosis. Every year, LifeShare of Oklahoma helps sponsor the Donate Life Float in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day to spread the message about organ, eye and tissue donation. As a sponsor, LifeShare is able to send one donor portrait to be honored on the float.
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Halloween Events In Green Country

It's Halloween and there are lots of events and activities happening all around Green Country. Tulsa Parks will be hosting a "Halloween Carnival" at Lacy Park near East Virgin and North Peoria from 6 to 8 p.m. In Collinsville, the city will host "Hocus Pocus in the Plaza", which starts...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November

TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma children at homeless shelter celebrate spooky holiday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma children at a local homeless shelter celebrated the spooky Halloween holiday. City Rescue Mission hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular and the shelter said it’s all thanks to you at home. Earlier this month, KOCO 5 asked you to donate Halloween costumes for the children living at the shelter.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Associated Press

74-year-old hypothermic, unable to move when found in Maine

ETNA, Maine (AP) — A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens. Nolin walked until he couldn’t move, and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.
MAINE STATE
tulsapeople.com

Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger

At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

$125,000 In Grants Available To Latino Businesses In Green Country

New funding is now available in Green Country to help provide support to the Latino business community. $125,000 has been awarded to the new nonprofit ‘Avanzando Juntos’ to financially help Latinos and other marginalized groups. News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday morning with details on...
KOCO

Oklahoma weather poses threat to monarch migration

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma weather poses a threat to the monarch migration. This is the first year monarchs are on the endangered species list. Meteorologist Taylor Cox has a look at this year’s drought and its impact on the monarch migration. Watch the video player above for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Catch a Movie at This Haunted Oklahoma Theater

We have more ghosts per capita than anywhere else in the country, or at least it would seem that way! The Sooner State has more than its fair share of urban legends, ghost stories, tall tales, and haunted places. Oklahoma has all the bases covered when it comes to the...
PAWHUSKA, OK
5NEWS

RSV on the rise: A look at Arkansas and Oklahoma

FORT SMITH, Ark. — In the fall and winter months, it is not uncommon to see an increase in respiratory-related illnesses in children and adults. What has been uncommon, is the number of severe cases of the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The virus most often impacts children under...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

New York Orchard & Cider Company Expanding Into CBD, Cannabis

A century-old apple orchard in upstate New York is taking on a new business, one you might not expect. And it could be much more lucrative than the farm's many other enterprises. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette, NY, has a couple of Airbnbs on property for weekend getaways,...
LAFAYETTE, NY
KTUL

Arkansas man dies in Rogers County collision

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Arkansas man has died after a deadly crash in Rogers County on Oct. 15, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers are still investigating exactly what happened to cause the collision but said the crash involved two cars on Highway 88 about five miles north of Inola, Okla.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

First Alert Forecast (11/1 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Mild temperatures remain in place across Texoma today, with sunny skies and southerly winds at 5-15 mph allowing for daytime highs in the mid/upper 70s this afternoon. Clear skies will continue through the first half of the overnight hours, with partly cloudy skies building...

