Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Southern Oklahoma teen to be remembered in 2023 Rose Parade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — LifeShare of Oklahoma will be honoring a southern Oklahoma teenager on their float for the 2023 Rose Parade. LifeShare will be honoring Morgan Flynn from Tushka, Oklahoma, who died at age 16 after a lengthy battle with Cystic Fibrosis. Every year, LifeShare of Oklahoma helps sponsor the Donate Life Float in the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year’s Day to spread the message about organ, eye and tissue donation. As a sponsor, LifeShare is able to send one donor portrait to be honored on the float.
news9.com
Halloween Events In Green Country
It's Halloween and there are lots of events and activities happening all around Green Country. Tulsa Parks will be hosting a "Halloween Carnival" at Lacy Park near East Virgin and North Peoria from 6 to 8 p.m. In Collinsville, the city will host "Hocus Pocus in the Plaza", which starts...
What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November
TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
Louisiana man found dead at base of tree stand at national park
A man from Scott, Louisiana was found dead at the base of his tree stand in the Kisatchie National Forest
KOCO
Oklahoma children at homeless shelter celebrate spooky holiday
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma children at a local homeless shelter celebrated the spooky Halloween holiday. City Rescue Mission hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular and the shelter said it’s all thanks to you at home. Earlier this month, KOCO 5 asked you to donate Halloween costumes for the children living at the shelter.
Free tobacco therapy offered in Oklahoma
Oklahoma says NO to smoking with free therapy and resources.
KOCO
Company advises Oklahomans to hold on before throwing away candy wrappers
OKLAHOMA CITY — One company advised Oklahomans to hold on before throwing away candy wrappers. A program is aimed at Halloween that could help save Mother Nature. Trick or Trash isn’t as common or catchy as saying Trick or Treat, but it’s gaining popularity across the country.
74-year-old hypothermic, unable to move when found in Maine
ETNA, Maine (AP) — A 74-year-old man who spent nearly 30 hours lost in the woods was hypothermic and unable to move when he was found by a game warden using a tracking dog, officials said. Joseph Nolin knew his ordeal was over when he heard a bell attached to the Labrador retriever’s collar, and then the dog bounded up and started licking him Monday afternoon, his son told wardens. Nolin walked until he couldn’t move, and told wardens he wouldn’t have survived another night in the woods. He was found a mile from his house deep in the woods at the edge of the Etna Bog, officials said. A Maine Forest Service helicopter was used to retrieve Nolin, and he was released after being hydrated and warmed up, officials said.
tulsapeople.com
Gold standard: Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is fighting to end senior hunger
At just 22 years old, reigning Miss Oklahoma Megan Gold is the newest resident of Covenant Living at Inverness. With a social impact initiative of ending senior hunger, Gold says while she knows no one at Inverness is facing food insecurity, immersing herself into the older adult community will still help solidify her focus on aging services and older adult wellness.
news9.com
$125,000 In Grants Available To Latino Businesses In Green Country
New funding is now available in Green Country to help provide support to the Latino business community. $125,000 has been awarded to the new nonprofit ‘Avanzando Juntos’ to financially help Latinos and other marginalized groups. News on 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Tuesday morning with details on...
KTUL
Tulsa surgeon performs Oklahoma's first procedure with new artificial disc replacement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — There is a new option for people suffering from chronic neck and back pain. Dr. Kris Parchuri says he has performed hundreds of spinal disc replacement surgeries in Green Country. Now, he's the first in Oklahoma to use a new procedure with a new device.
KOCO
Oklahoma weather poses threat to monarch migration
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma weather poses a threat to the monarch migration. This is the first year monarchs are on the endangered species list. Meteorologist Taylor Cox has a look at this year’s drought and its impact on the monarch migration. Watch the video player above for...
Catch a Movie at This Haunted Oklahoma Theater
We have more ghosts per capita than anywhere else in the country, or at least it would seem that way! The Sooner State has more than its fair share of urban legends, ghost stories, tall tales, and haunted places. Oklahoma has all the bases covered when it comes to the...
State health officials sound the alarm on RSV surge in Oklahoma
Oklahoma’s top health officials sounded the alarm Tuesday on RSV cases rising in the state as families across Oklahoma continue to deal with the virus.
RSV on the rise: A look at Arkansas and Oklahoma
FORT SMITH, Ark. — In the fall and winter months, it is not uncommon to see an increase in respiratory-related illnesses in children and adults. What has been uncommon, is the number of severe cases of the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. The virus most often impacts children under...
Trick or Treat Forecast for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia
(WOWK) — Update: The trick or treat forecast is still mostly on track. We saw a little more rain this morning, but most of these showers will clear up by the evening hours. There may still be a few lighter drizzles sulking about around the traditional trick or treat time frame. We saw some fantastic […]
news9.com
New York Orchard & Cider Company Expanding Into CBD, Cannabis
A century-old apple orchard in upstate New York is taking on a new business, one you might not expect. And it could be much more lucrative than the farm's many other enterprises. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in LaFayette, NY, has a couple of Airbnbs on property for weekend getaways,...
KTUL
Arkansas man dies in Rogers County collision
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Arkansas man has died after a deadly crash in Rogers County on Oct. 15, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers are still investigating exactly what happened to cause the collision but said the crash involved two cars on Highway 88 about five miles north of Inola, Okla.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast (11/1 AM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Mild temperatures remain in place across Texoma today, with sunny skies and southerly winds at 5-15 mph allowing for daytime highs in the mid/upper 70s this afternoon. Clear skies will continue through the first half of the overnight hours, with partly cloudy skies building...
Comments / 0