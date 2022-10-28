ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Healthy, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

High school football preview: Princeton at Lakota West

CINCINNATI — It’s time for the cream of the crop to rise to the top. A second round Division I, Region 4 playoff matchup between a pair of GMC rivals opens November in grand fashion. Princeton hits the road to face Lakota West and its frenzied Firebirds crowd. The Vikings dropped the regular season battle, 31-7 on their home turf. Now, they are out to avenge that loss.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
10TV

2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in Ohio

OHIO, USA — No one took home Halloween's billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Monday, but be sure to check those tickets. A number of players across the country, including two in Ohio, won at least $1 million in this drawing. Monday's winning numbers were 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13 and Powerplay 3. The...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

$1M Powerball tickets sold in Ohio, Indiana as jackpot climbs to $1.2B

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Check your tickets!. At least one Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in both Ohio and Indiana, matching five numbers in Monday’s drawing, lottery officials said early Tuesday. The winning numbers are 13-19-36-39-59 Powerball 13 Power Play 3x. Other $1 million winning tickets were sold...
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

PHOTOS: Halloween costumes across Greater Cincinnati!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This year’s Halloween costumes are some of the best we’ve seen! Check your submissions out below. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
WLWT 5

How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in the Tri-State?

CINCINNATI — Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion, the fourth largest in the game's history, with the cash option of $596.7 million being the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. If you're the lucky winner who hears their numbers get pulled Wednesday night, you'll be given two options: A...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

West Chester quadruple murder suspect’s attorneys off the case

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A judge granted a request from attorneys for the suspect in a West Chester quadruple homicide to withdraw as counsel. Court records show that attorneys Neil Schuett, Charles M. Rittgers and John Bernans with Rittgers & Rittgers law wanted off the case because Gurpreet Singh can’t pay them anymore and now faces a second trial.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person hurt after crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — At least one person is hurt after an accident in Riverside late Sunday afternoon. >>3 injured after a multi-car accident on I-75 SB in Miami Township. Crews were dispatched to the area of Woodman Drive and Arcadia Boulevard at around 5:06 p.m. Video from the scene shows...
RIVERSIDE, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery

CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
SAINT BERNARD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy