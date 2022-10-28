CINCINNATI — It’s time for the cream of the crop to rise to the top. A second round Division I, Region 4 playoff matchup between a pair of GMC rivals opens November in grand fashion. Princeton hits the road to face Lakota West and its frenzied Firebirds crowd. The Vikings dropped the regular season battle, 31-7 on their home turf. Now, they are out to avenge that loss.

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO