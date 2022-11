A man was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana, in 2017. Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty German, 14, were killed in February 2017 after they went hiking near their northern Indiana hometown of Delphi. The case remained unsolved for five and a half years, despite thousands of tips.

DELPHI, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO