CNN Will Stop Buying Documentaries and Original TV Series, Per Staff Memo
The belt-tightening of CNN has begun. The broadcast news channel is set to cut back on commissioning documentary films and television series from its programming, chairman Chris Licht announced to employees on Friday. In an email to staff obtained by IndieWire, Licht explained that the decision was made due to budgetary reasons and the cost of commissioning projects with outside partners. Going forward, long-form documentary content for the channel will now be produced almost entirely in-house — and instead, Amy Entelis, CNN’s executive vice president for talent and content development, will explore creating a studio focused on long-form content. “This was a...
Netflix set to remove its first ever original series from the platform in November
Norwegian crime comedy-drama Lilyhammer will be disappearing from the streamer very soon
‘The Penguin’ Series at HBO Max Casts Cristin Milioti
Cristin Milioti has entered “The Batman” universe. “The Resort” actress will portray Sofia Falcone, Carmine Falcone’s daughter, in “The Penguin” (working title), the HBO Max limited series and spinoff to Matt Reeves’ film. The “Made for Love” star will play opposite Colin...
What to watch on Netflix: Top 10 films and TV shows right now
(CBS) -- Writer, director and producer Ryan P. Murphy has another hit for Netflix. Viewers can't get enough Murphy's real-estate thriller, "The Watcher." The series topped the Netflix's TV List for the second week in a row with 148.24M hours viewed in the past week. "The Watcher, which is based on the true story of Derek and Maria Broaddus, centers on a married couple who move into their dream home only to be threatened by letters from a stalker. Murphy's "Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" held the No. 2 spot, with 69 million hours viewed. Murphy signed a five-year deal with Netflix, reported to be worth $300 million, in 2018. Netflix's No. 1 movie, "The School For Good and Evil," stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington and is based on the best-selling series by Soman Chainani. It debuted at the top of the list with nearly 79 million hours viewed. "The Curse of Bridge Hollow' was a distant No. 2 with just over 25 million hours.
The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
Charlamagne Tha God Boards Doc Short ‘In The Bubble With Jaime’ As EP; Danny Trejo Joins ‘Pug’; Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival Sets Ken Jacobson As Executive Director; More – Film Briefs
EXCLUSIVE: Multimedia mogul Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” Mckelvey has boarded the documentary short In the Bubble with Jaime as an executive producer, ahead of its weekend premiere at the Montclair Film Festival. In the Bubble examines Jaime Harrison’s 2020 Senate run against Lindsey Graham. Harrison, an African American Democrat from Orangeburg, South Carolina, raised more money during his campaign than any Senate candidate ever has. And in doing so, he has attracted a nationwide audience to the South Carolina race. Pic features never-before-seen footage of Harrison and his campaign team during the crux of the race and explores the challenges that...
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
Heartwarming video shows baby elephant thanking girl for helping after it got stuck in the mud
'The trunk nod at the end was heart melting.'
New on Netflix: New movies and shows week of October 24
Find out what's new on Netflix this week, and what's leaving this week as well.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
wegotthiscovered.com
The Stephen King adaptation successfully sued by Stephen King fights hard for cult classic status
Stephen King has always had a hot-and-cold relationship with adaptations of his own work, and it’s not really a surprise to discover that his favorite-ever translation came not from a novel or short story, but a completely original tale with no source material to draw on for inspiration – and thus be significantly altered by a team of Hollywood writers.
Ryan Murphy Revealed That The Original "Glee" Pilot Script Had Mr. Schue Written As A “Crystal Meth Addict” And Justin Timberlake Was Supposed To Play Him
"I went to the gym and I was in a towel and a guy went up and handed me a script and he said, ‘I had a feeling you were in show choir, am I right?’"
AdWeek
CNN Will No Longer Commission Series and Films From Outside Companies, Citing ‘Ever-Increasing Cost’
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN is no longer commissioning original TV series and films from third-party content creators. In a memo to staff, CNN CEO Chris...
Ranking The Costumes In "Abbott Elementary," From "Just Okay" To "Incredibly Iconic"
Long live baby Thanos!!
Trevor Noah Says Mark Zuckerberg Would Be Stressed Over Meta Woes ‘If He Was Capable of Feeling Human Emotion’ (Video)
Trevor Noah took aim at Mark Zuckerberg’s personal wealth stumble on Thursday’s episode of “The Daily Show,” joking about the Meta CEO’s loss in stature due to the underperformance of the Metaverse. This week, it was revealed that Zuckerberg has lost $95 billion in just...
What to watch in November 2022: 13 new movies and shows on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and more
November is packed with new shows and movies on the top streaming services, broadcast and cable TV. Here's what you should plan to watch this month.
Netflix Shows To Be Preserved In BFI Archive; Lucy Holden Memoir Adapted As Drama; Africa In Motion Film Festival; Canal+ Docs Deal — Global Briefs
Netflix Shows To Be Preserved In BFI Archive Netflix has become the first streamer to have its TV shows and films preserved in the BFI national archive collection. The likes of Bridgerton, Heartstopper an The Dig will be digitally preserved and shown to people for generations to come. A number of broadcasters and studios already have their projects preserved in the archive. The move comes as Netflix celebrates its 10th anniversary in the UK. Creative Industries Minister Julia Lopez visited the archive lsat week and praised how Netflix is “beginning to work with the BFI to protect content being made for digital channels.” Anna Mallett,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Guillermo del Toro’s latest foray into animation has achieved 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes
Guillermo del Toro’s passion project for several decades Pinocchio is finally here, and it has received a perfect start on Rotten Tomatoes proving yet again Del Toro is a master of the medium. The second Pinocchio movie of the year has sprung into action and is taking an absolute...
The 5 Best New TV Shows Our Critic Watched in October 2022
From 'Interview with the Vampire' to 'Magpie Murders' to 'High School'
