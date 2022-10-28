ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

Therapy dogs dress up for Halloween parade at Corewell Health in Troy

By Sara Powers
CBS Detroit
 3 days ago

TROY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - To celebrate the Halloween season, therapy dogs and their handlers dressed up in costumes for a parade at the Corewell Heath campus in Troy.

Health officials say the goal of this festive parade was to get patients, visitors, and staff smiling.

Check out these photos of some furry friends who sported costumes for the event:

It took place on Oct. 27 at 3 p.m. at the hospital's campus in Troy, located at 44201 Dequindre Road.

CBS Detroit

