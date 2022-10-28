Read full article on original website
Leah Remini Dragged Into Danny Masterson’s Criminal Trial, Potential Jurors Grilled About Ex-Scientologist
Outspoken ex-Scientologist Leah Remini became the focus of Danny Masterson’s criminal trial as his lawyer tried to remove any potential jurors who had seen the actress’ documentary about the church, RadarOnline.com has learned. Masterson, 46, arrived at the Los Angeles Superior Court with his wife Bijou Phillips, 42, on Tuesday for another day of jury selection in his criminal case. The Scientologist stands accused of sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. If convicted, Masterson faces 45 years in prison. All of the accusers were Scientologists at the...
Two Women Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Them Were Pressured By Scientology To Stay Quiet, Prosecutors Said
Masterson, a prominent Scientologist, is accused of violently raping three women who also belonged to the church.
Cuba Gooding Jr verdict: Jerry Maguire actor avoids jail time in forcible touching case
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr resolved his New York City forcible touching case Thursday with a guilty plea to a lesser charge and no jail time after complying with the terms of a conditional plea agreement reached in April.Gooding Jr pleaded guilty in April to a misdemeanor charge that he forcibly kissed a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018. That was just one of dozens of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the Oscar winner that came to light in recent years.Prosecutor Coleen Balbert said Gooding Jr has stayed out of trouble and completed six months of alcohol and...
Chilling photos of Jeffrey Dahmer's actual apartment have been revealed
Why does the life of the killers fascinate us so much? Since its release on Netflix, the series Dahmer: Monster - The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is a huge success and fascinates as much as it disgusts. Inspired by the true story of Jeffrey Dahmer, one of the most violent and bloodthirsty killersin the United States, the 10-episode miniseries is arousing the morbid curiosity of viewers.
FBI Tells Angelina Jolie She's 'Not Entitled' To See Sealed Records From Investigation Into Brad Pitt's 2016 Plane Incident
The FBI has fired back at Angelina Jolie’s demand they turn over additional records pertaining to its investigation into claims Brad Pitt assaulted her and their son on an airplane, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the FBI and the Department of Justice are asking...
New images show harrowing scenes from inside New York's notorious Rikers Island jail, including prisoners in filthy and life-threatening situations
Images from inside New York's Rikers Island jail show dire scenes, including a prisoner left to sit in feces and another confined in a shower stall.
Randall Emmett’s Ex-Wife Scolded By Judge For Allegedly Using Support On Luxury Girls' Trip
Randall Emmett's ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, attempted to get a restraining order against the embattled movie producer; however, the judge scolded her before she rushed to court and claimed she was "fearful for her safety," RadarOnline.com can report. Article continues below advertisement. According to the legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, besides...
Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions
The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
‘I’ll drag you into bed later’: Racy texts between Oath Keepers’ leader and lawyer revealed during sedition hearing
Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and Kellye SoRelle, the group’s legal counsel, appear to have been sharing more than just an ideology.Federal prosecutors revealed during the Oath Keepers’ trial on Monday that Mr Rhodes and Ms SoRelle had been exchanging text messages that suggest the two were involved in a romantic relationship."Speaking of f****** … if you need some come on over," Mr Rhodes texted the attorney in the days before the Capitol riot.Ms SoRelle said she could not, but Mr Rhodes insisted that he would "drag [her] into bed later”.Despite initially turning Mr Rhodes down, Ms SoRelle later...
RARE Prison Spotting: Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Lover Ghislaine Maxwell Jogs Around Barbed-Wire Fence As She Serves 20-Year Prison Sentence
Ghislaine Maxwell is making the most out of her prison sentence. The socialite-turned-convicted sex trafficker was caught on an early morning jog — but she couldn't go far. The photos, taken outside of Tallahassee's Federal Correctional Institute, showed Jeffrey Epstein's ex-lover surrounded by a massive barbed-wire fence as she continues to serve 20 years behind bars, RadarOnline.com can report.Instead of an orange jumpsuit, Ghislaine, 60, ran around the prison yard in gray sweats and a matching sweatshirt to fight off Florida's crisp morning weather. Despite complaining about the facility's living conditions, Epstein's disgraced right-hand woman reportedly gets 40 minutes every day...
HGTV Star Nicole Curtis' Ex Demands Her Lawyer Be Disqualified In Bitter Custody Battle
HGTV star Nicole Curtis’ court battle with her ex-Shane Maguire has turned nasty with him demanding her lawyer be removed from the case, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Shane has demanded Nicole’s law firm Skarin Law Group be disqualified from the case. Article...
A prospective juror in the Trump Org trial was excused after telling a judge Trump made him so sick to his guts that serving in the trial would be unhealthy
A man summoned for jury duty in the New York criminal tax-fraud trial of former President Donald Trump's international real-estate company was excused by a judge Thursday after saying the former commander in chief made him sick to his guts. The then-prospective juror, a middle-age man, told Justice Juan Manuel...
Ex-Scientologist Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Being Called To Testify In Danny Masterson's Trial
Lisa Marie Presley is allegedly being dragged into Danny Masterson's rape trial. The prosecution is reportedly planning to call the ex-Scientologist, who is, of course, Elvis Presley's daughter, to testify, RadarOnline.com has learned. Lisa Marie was a longtime Scientologist, who grew up in the Church after Elvis passed away, but she began slowly cutting ties with the religious organization in 2012. She could flip Masterson's whole case around if she takes the witness stand.The That '70s Show actor is fighting three charges of forcible rape. If convicted, he faces 45 years to life in prison.Despite his plea to delay the...
Kevin Spacey Says He Didn’t Publicly Come Out as Gay Because His Father Was a ‘White Supremacist and a Neo-Nazi’
Kevin Spacey said that he struggled to come out publicly as gay because of his father’s racist, homophobic and antisemitic views. “My father was a white supremacist and a neo-Nazi,” Spacey said of his father, Thomas Fowler. “I have never talked about these things publicly ever.” He added, “I grew up in a very complicated family dynamic.” The admission came on the witness stand in New York City on Monday where Spacey is facing off against Anthony Rapp in a $40 million civil lawsuit. Rapp claims Spacey made unwanted sexual advances against him in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old....
Robin Wright’s Estranged Husband Ready To Wrap Up Divorce, Hands Over Finances Weeks After Actress Files
Robin Wright’s estranged husband Clément Giraudet appears ready to be single and has already handed over his finances in court — only weeks after the actress filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Clément has informed the court that he has...
Brad Pitt Believes Angelina Jolie Will ‘Stop At Nothing’ To ‘Ruin His Name’ After New Abuse Allegations
Brad Pitt was left “sick to his stomach” following the new round of allegations made by his ex, Angelina Jolie, according to Us Weekly. The publication’s sources claim that Brad, 58, hates that Angie, 47, has accused him of being physically and emotionally abusive towards him and their six children, all part of their ongoing legal battle over the Chateau Miraval winery. Brad “maintains [that] it’s lies and that Angelina will stop at nothing to ruin his name,” Us Weekly reports.
A Woman Who Said “That ’70s Show” Actor Danny Masterson Raped Her Testified That She Thought He Was Going To Kill Her
LOS ANGELES — A woman who has accused Danny Masterson of violently raping her broke down in court on Wednesday as she described how she came in and out of consciousness as the That '70s Show actor allegedly assaulted her. Speaking in graphic detail, the woman, who is being...
5 Years After #MeToo, 4 Hollywood Men Face Trials This Month, From Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey
Five years ago today, reporters Jodi Cantor and Meghan Twohey published “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades” in The New York Times, igniting a movement that would come to be known as #MeToo. That fiery reckoning brought forth new accusers and accused for months and years thereafter, but is far from burning out.
Attorneys for man accused of attempting to murder Justice Kavanaugh have no concerns about his competency
Attorneys for the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told a federal judge Wednesday they have no concerns about their client's competency.
Woman Who Murdered Partner With Axe Googled ‘What Part of Body to Go For,’ Court Told
A woman who murdered her partner with an axe made multiple Google searches about killing ahead of the deadly attack, a court in Australia heard. The 34-year-old woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced a sentencing hearing in Sydney on Friday after pleading guilty to chopping her partner to death as he was lying down looking at his iPad in September 2020. The man, who had three previous convictions for violence against his killer, died from multiple chop wounds to his head. Before carrying out the murder, the woman had searched for “Killing someone with axe what part of body to go for,” and “Can you kill someone with hot boiling water?” the court heard. She also looked up “Is it really easy to murder somebody with a knife?” and “What is the fastest part of body to kill someone with the axe?” On the evening of the fatal assault, the woman called a taxi to take her to a hardware store and asked the driver to wait outside while she purchased the murder weapon. Read it at The Guardian
