Read full article on original website
Related
This Melbourne Cup, alcohol and sport collide. Forget the horses. It's domestic violence we should be watching for
Not everyone looks forward to the Melbourne Cup. Domestic violence and emergency services ready themselves for a potential increase in calls, call-outs and admissions. But as our recent review shows, the Melbourne Cup isn’t the only major sporting event around the world linked to a rise in domestic violence. Not everyone agrees on why this is happening. We show alcohol is just one factor. Read more: Is the Melbourne Cup still the race that stops the nation – or are we saying #nuptothecup? ...
Revealed: how women cricketers mended Australia's relationship with Britain after Bodyline
To combat the prodigious run scoring of Australian batting legend Don Bradman, the captain of the visiting English cricket team, Douglas Jardine, instructed his four fast bowlers to bowl at the man not the wicket in the summer of 1932-33. Australian batsmen had a choice – get hit or get out. The English team returned home with the Ashes. Australian spectators, the press, former players and the general public were incensed. Nothing else was spoken of at work, on public transport or in the home. The controversy raged in the press and reached parliament and the pulpit. The “Bodyline” series caused a deep...
Comments / 0