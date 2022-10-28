ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Hundreds of cars are stolen each month around the Baltimore region

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Unless its happened to you, drivers may be unaware how often cars are stolen across the state and Baltimore region. A car is stolen every 49 minutes in Maryland, according to the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council. The group says 10,683 vehicles were stolen in...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Unseasonably warm temperatures start November in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The month of November starts with above-average temperatures, making it feel more like early fall. Tuesday will be a warm fall day with temperatures reaching the low 70s for the first time since October 22. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Today's temperatures will be...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tests positive for Covid-19 for second time

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has again tested positive for Covid-19, his office announced Monday. "I am working from home," Hogan said Monday. "Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal." In Dec. 2021, Hogan also tested positive for Covid-19. Hogan,...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Deadline to request General Election mail-in ballot expires Nov. 1

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Don't miss it! The deadline to request mail-in ballots for the 2022 General Election is tomorrow. By November 1, interested Marylanders must request a mail-in ballot by submitting an online or paper application by mail or at their local board of election office, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

'Harry Potter' house in Massachusetts has magical Halloween vibes

WASHINGTON (TND) — Are you "Sirius"?!. A family in Massachusetts has created a magical Harry Potter-themed Halloween display. It's a family favorite," Lisa Rossignol, who lives in Seekonk, told The National Desk. "We watch the movies constantly and my kids read all the books. It's just really something we love all around."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
foxbaltimore.com

6 arrested on drug charges after search warrant executed at Florida home, police say

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WEAR) — Police said six people were arrested after a search warrant was executed on a Florida home on Friday. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said deputies found 121 grams of methamphetamine, 34 grams of fentanyl, 31 grams of cocaine, eight suboxone strips, a digital scale with Fentanyl residue, a suspected ecstasy pill, and miscellaneous paraphernalia during the search.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
foxbaltimore.com

Oregon man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife 26 years ago

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KATU) — A man from Oregon has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his wife more than 25 years ago. Brian Clifton, 69, was originally indicted in 2021 for killing Kathy Thomas. Thomas’s skeletal remains were found wrapped in a tarp...
POLK COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy