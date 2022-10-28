Read full article on original website
Maryland 529 calculation error 'update' provides no new information to frustrated families
Maryland (WBFF) — There are more questions than answers for Maryland families whose college funds remain frozen Tuesday. As FOX 45 has been reporting for months now, Maryland 529 continues to work through what they say is an ‘interest calculation error’ impacting thousands of account holders. The...
New grocery store coming to Milford Mill to address longstanding 'food desert'
MILFORD MILL, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County officials announced Tuesday that a new grocery store would be moving into a long-shuttered supermarket storefront in Milford Mill. A Grocery Outlet store will replace the Giant Foods store that closed in the 3600 block of Milford Mill Road in 2018, creating...
Hundreds of cars are stolen each month around the Baltimore region
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — Unless its happened to you, drivers may be unaware how often cars are stolen across the state and Baltimore region. A car is stolen every 49 minutes in Maryland, according to the Maryland Vehicle Theft Prevention Council. The group says 10,683 vehicles were stolen in...
$1 million Powerball prize, 6 others remain unclaimed in Maryland from Saturday drawing
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Although no one in Maryland won the jackpot from Saturday's Powerball drawing, eight people in the state won some big cash and only one person has claimed it so far, according to state lottery officials. The winning numbers on October 29th were 19, 31, 40, 46,...
Unseasonably warm temperatures start November in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The month of November starts with above-average temperatures, making it feel more like early fall. Tuesday will be a warm fall day with temperatures reaching the low 70s for the first time since October 22. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Today's temperatures will be...
Time is running out for Maryland drivers to pay off unpaid tolls without penalty
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The grace period for motorists to pay unpaid video tolls without a penalty will end in 30 days, the Maryland Transportation Authority said Monday. Starting Dec. 1., motorists with unpaid video tolls are subject to late fees and could have their vehicle registration suspended. The state...
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tests positive for Covid-19 for second time
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has again tested positive for Covid-19, his office announced Monday. "I am working from home," Hogan said Monday. "Fortunately, I’m up to date on my boosters and my symptoms are minimal." In Dec. 2021, Hogan also tested positive for Covid-19. Hogan,...
Deadline to request General Election mail-in ballot expires Nov. 1
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Don't miss it! The deadline to request mail-in ballots for the 2022 General Election is tomorrow. By November 1, interested Marylanders must request a mail-in ballot by submitting an online or paper application by mail or at their local board of election office, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.
'Harry Potter' house in Massachusetts has magical Halloween vibes
WASHINGTON (TND) — Are you "Sirius"?!. A family in Massachusetts has created a magical Harry Potter-themed Halloween display. It's a family favorite," Lisa Rossignol, who lives in Seekonk, told The National Desk. "We watch the movies constantly and my kids read all the books. It's just really something we love all around."
6 arrested on drug charges after search warrant executed at Florida home, police say
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WEAR) — Police said six people were arrested after a search warrant was executed on a Florida home on Friday. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said deputies found 121 grams of methamphetamine, 34 grams of fentanyl, 31 grams of cocaine, eight suboxone strips, a digital scale with Fentanyl residue, a suspected ecstasy pill, and miscellaneous paraphernalia during the search.
Oregon man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife 26 years ago
POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KATU) — A man from Oregon has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his wife more than 25 years ago. Brian Clifton, 69, was originally indicted in 2021 for killing Kathy Thomas. Thomas’s skeletal remains were found wrapped in a tarp...
