ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Low Roar Frontman Ryan Karazija Passed Away at 40 Years Old — What Was His Cause of Death?

If you've ever found yourself immersed in the world of Icelandic alternative rock, you've probably given the band Low Roar a listen. Known for a calming, ambient sound, Low Roar released its first, self-titled album in 2011 after former Audrye Sessions frontman Ryan Karazija moved to Reykjavík, Iceland, from the U.S. Despite the album being recorded on Ryan's laptop at his kitchen table, it was fresh and beautifully meditative. Today, Low Roar is known for songs like "Don't Be so Serious" and "I'll Keep Coming."
Distractify

24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away

With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
Distractify

Dolly Parton Will No Longer Be Touring Her Music

If there's one living artist who is wholly synonymous with all things country music, it's Dolly Parton. The legendary songstress has been enchanting millions of listeners worldwide for decades now, and in that time has built her name into a bonafide brand that extends to major product endorsements, restaurants, and even a whole amusement park.
Distractify

Ryan Coogler Is the Director of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' — Who's His Wife?

One of the most successful movies of 2018 was Marvel's Black Panther. The film focused on a man named T’Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman) who had to fight back against a powerful enemy on his way to reclaim his rightful place as king of Wakanda. Now, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is about to premiere in theaters — and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are more excited than ever.
Distractify

'Below Deck Down Under' Probably Won't Get a Reunion Special

The yacht has docked and the deckhands and stews of Below Deck Down Under are officially no longer at the mercy of reality TV cameras. But with Season 1 over, fans want to know — is there a Below Deck Down Under reunion special? Bravo is known for its reality TV reunions that rival those of other networks' reality shows.
HollywoodLife

Sophie Turner Rocks Little Black Dress At ‘Glamour’s Women Of The Year 4 Months After Giving Birth: Photos

Mom’s night out! Sophie Turner was so stylish while attending the Glamour Women of the Year awards in New York City on Nov. 1, 2022. The Dark Phoenix actress, 26, looked sensational at the soiree, where she wore a little black velvet dress with strong 60s vibes. Sophie seemed happy to spend the evening on the town, especially after welcoming her second daughter just four months ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

Where Is 'From Scratch' Creator Tembi Locke Now? Her Story Is Far From Over

Grab a box of Kleenex because Netflix's limited series From Scratch offers a beautiful, poignant, and deeply painful love story. The premise surrounds a Texan student named Amy Wheeler (Zoe Saldaña), who embarks on a transformative trip to Italy. She meets an utterly romantic stranger — a Sicilian chef named Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea) — who changes her world forever.
Distractify

"The Outside" Director Explains the Meaning Behind the 'Cabinet of Curiosities' Episode

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode "The Outside." In an almost Twilight Zone-esque fashion, Cabinet of Curiosities series creator Guillermo del Toro opens each episode with an explanation of what we’re about to see. In the fourth episode of the Netflix series, titled “The Outside,” he begins, “Late night TV. Images and voices in the dark. In our head. An electronic cabinet of curiosities.”
Distractify

Here's Who Actually Says "I Do" in Season 3 of 'Love Is Blind' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind. Even though the premise of Love Is Blind is a group of newly formed couples falling in love and getting engaged before they meet, not everyone actually makes it to the altar. And the ones that do still don't necessarily go through with it. So for Season 3 of Love Is Blind, who actually gets married?
CALIFORNIA STATE
Distractify

Is 'The White Lotus' Star Theo James Married? Does He Have Kids?

Fans of Theo James have seen his face in many shows and movies over the years. Some of those roles include the Divergent series, The Time Traveler's Wife, How it Ends, and most recently The White Lotus. Article continues below advertisement. Theo is obviously a very busy man when it...
Distractify

We Finally Saw the Face of TikTok's Fryboy, and He's a Stud

It's wild how some content creators have garnered such a huge following without ever even showing their face. For example, Dream, a YouTube creator known primarily for his Minecraft videos, recently revealed his face to his fans after years of being incognito. Article continues below advertisement. And now, we finally...
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
180K+
Followers
28K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy