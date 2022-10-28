Read full article on original website
Low Roar Frontman Ryan Karazija Passed Away at 40 Years Old — What Was His Cause of Death?
If you've ever found yourself immersed in the world of Icelandic alternative rock, you've probably given the band Low Roar a listen. Known for a calming, ambient sound, Low Roar released its first, self-titled album in 2011 after former Audrye Sessions frontman Ryan Karazija moved to Reykjavík, Iceland, from the U.S. Despite the album being recorded on Ryan's laptop at his kitchen table, it was fresh and beautifully meditative. Today, Low Roar is known for songs like "Don't Be so Serious" and "I'll Keep Coming."
Here's the 4-1-1 on 'Power' Actor Michael J. Ferguson and Diddy's Verbal Fight on Halloween
The boys are fighting! Although many social media users are still marveling over Halloween 2022's round of celebrity costumes, it appears that a scuffle almost came to fruition between actor Michael J. Ferguson and Diddy. Article continues below advertisement. Reports share that the Power actor and the mogul exchanged words...
‘The Voice’ Fans Want to Know the Meaning Behind Gwen Stefani’s Necklaces
With over two decades in the entertainment industry, Gwen Stefani has done it all. The 53-year-old songstress dominated rock music charts with No Doubt in the `990s before launching her solo career. Once she did, Gwen’s star shined even more brightly with hits like “Hollaback Girl” and “If I Were a Rich Girl.”
24-Year-Old K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Has Tragically Passed Away
With some of the most devout fanbases out of any genre of music, K-Pop acts have quickly risen to superstar status on the international stage over the last few years. Naturally, listeners are always searching for what's next, and in 2017 they found exactly that in Lee Jihan, then a competitor on the popular Korean boy band competition series Produce 101.
Dolly Parton Will No Longer Be Touring Her Music
If there's one living artist who is wholly synonymous with all things country music, it's Dolly Parton. The legendary songstress has been enchanting millions of listeners worldwide for decades now, and in that time has built her name into a bonafide brand that extends to major product endorsements, restaurants, and even a whole amusement park.
Does 'From Scratch' Star Eugenio Mastrandrea Have a Wife or Girlfriend? Here's What We Know
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Netflix limited series From Scratch. It's an unwritten rule that every leading lady in a wanderlust-filled rom-com series must have an equally attractive and debonair leading man. Thankfully, Netflix was like, "We got you, fam" when they cast Eugenio Mastrandrea as Zoe...
Other ‘Below Deck’ Chief Stews Sound Off on ‘Mediterranean’ Addition Natasha Webb
As Below Deck Mediterranean set sail for its seventh season, fans of the Bravo reality show met the new chief stewardess, Natasha Webb. Unfortunately, reviews among the Below Deck family have so far been mixed. In one episode, for example, Captain Sandy Yawn praised Natasha’s work with guests but criticized...
Ryan Coogler Is the Director of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' — Who's His Wife?
One of the most successful movies of 2018 was Marvel's Black Panther. The film focused on a man named T’Challa (played by the late Chadwick Boseman) who had to fight back against a powerful enemy on his way to reclaim his rightful place as king of Wakanda. Now, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is about to premiere in theaters — and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are more excited than ever.
'Below Deck Down Under' Probably Won't Get a Reunion Special
The yacht has docked and the deckhands and stews of Below Deck Down Under are officially no longer at the mercy of reality TV cameras. But with Season 1 over, fans want to know — is there a Below Deck Down Under reunion special? Bravo is known for its reality TV reunions that rival those of other networks' reality shows.
Sophie Turner Rocks Little Black Dress At ‘Glamour’s Women Of The Year 4 Months After Giving Birth: Photos
Mom’s night out! Sophie Turner was so stylish while attending the Glamour Women of the Year awards in New York City on Nov. 1, 2022. The Dark Phoenix actress, 26, looked sensational at the soiree, where she wore a little black velvet dress with strong 60s vibes. Sophie seemed happy to spend the evening on the town, especially after welcoming her second daughter just four months ago.
Frankie Muniz's Wife Paige Is Pretty Much the Love of His Life, so Let's Get to Know Her
VH1's The Surreal Life is coming back to TV after 16 years, so fans are digging into every aspect of the new cast members’ lives. More on the show in a hot minute. For now, let’s get to know celebrity housemate Frankie Muniz’s wife, Paige Price. Article...
Did Rapper Kankan Pass Away? This YouTube Video Claims He Did
You may know rapper Kankan (real name Keandrian Qynzel Jones) from his hit song "Wokeup." The 22-year-old rapper, who hails from Austin, Texas, is fairly new to the scene but has been making waves in the hip-hop industry. It's clear he has potential and a lot of good things going for him.
Where Is 'From Scratch' Creator Tembi Locke Now? Her Story Is Far From Over
Grab a box of Kleenex because Netflix's limited series From Scratch offers a beautiful, poignant, and deeply painful love story. The premise surrounds a Texan student named Amy Wheeler (Zoe Saldaña), who embarks on a transformative trip to Italy. She meets an utterly romantic stranger — a Sicilian chef named Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea) — who changes her world forever.
Liam Hemsworth Replaced Henry Cavill as The Role of Geralt in 'The Witcher' — Why?
Season 3 of The Witcher on Netflix was leading up to the war between Nilfgaard, Temaria, and all of the elves tired of being abused by people. There are a lot of things happening in The Witcher's story, and yet at this critical moment leading up to the end of the series, the main actor Henry Cavill has left the show.
"The Outside" Director Explains the Meaning Behind the 'Cabinet of Curiosities' Episode
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities episode "The Outside." In an almost Twilight Zone-esque fashion, Cabinet of Curiosities series creator Guillermo del Toro opens each episode with an explanation of what we’re about to see. In the fourth episode of the Netflix series, titled “The Outside,” he begins, “Late night TV. Images and voices in the dark. In our head. An electronic cabinet of curiosities.”
August Alsina Is Starring on VH1's 'The Surreal Life' — What's His Net Worth?
There’s no denying the fact that August Alsina has been making waves in Hollywood — for plenty of reasons. First, he splashed onto the music scene in 2012, proving his talents as a singer and songwriter. One of his biggest songs today is called “I Luv This S--t.”
Here's Who Actually Says "I Do" in Season 3 of 'Love Is Blind' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind. Even though the premise of Love Is Blind is a group of newly formed couples falling in love and getting engaged before they meet, not everyone actually makes it to the altar. And the ones that do still don't necessarily go through with it. So for Season 3 of Love Is Blind, who actually gets married?
Is 'The White Lotus' Star Theo James Married? Does He Have Kids?
Fans of Theo James have seen his face in many shows and movies over the years. Some of those roles include the Divergent series, The Time Traveler's Wife, How it Ends, and most recently The White Lotus. Article continues below advertisement. Theo is obviously a very busy man when it...
Wait, Did Henry Cavill Leave 'The Witcher' Because the Show Writers Hate the Books?
Conspiracy theories are inevitable when a leading actor exits a major show — particularly when that leading actor genuinely embodies the hero of a story with incredible aplomb. Article continues below advertisement. So why is Henry Cavill leaving Netflix's The Witcher after Season 3? Some fans are convinced it's...
We Finally Saw the Face of TikTok's Fryboy, and He's a Stud
It's wild how some content creators have garnered such a huge following without ever even showing their face. For example, Dream, a YouTube creator known primarily for his Minecraft videos, recently revealed his face to his fans after years of being incognito. Article continues below advertisement. And now, we finally...
