Pennsylvania State

Election Legislation Weekly Digest: October 28, 2022

By Ethan Rice
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago

Here is our weekly round-up on election-related legislation. In it, you’ll find the following information:

  • Noteworthy bills: Here, we identify and report on the contents and legislative status of noteworthy bills.
  • Recent activity: Here, we report on the number of bills acted on within the past week.
  • The big picture: Here, we look at the bills in the aggregate.
  • Legislative status: How many bills have been introduced, voted upon, or enacted into law?
  • Concentration of activity: What states have seen the highest concentration of legislative activity?
  • Partisan affiliation of sponsorship: How many bills have been sponsored by Democrats vs. Republicans?
  • Subject: What subjects are most commonly addressed in the bills?

Noteworthy bills

This part of our report highlights recent activity on specific noteworthy bills. A bill is noteworthy if it meets one or more of the following criteria:

  • It has been enacted into law.
  • It is poised to be enacted into law.
  • It is the subject of significant debate in the legislature.
  • It is the subject of significant commentary by activists, journalists, etc.

Pennsylvania HB1596: This bill requires voters to provide proof of valid, government-issued identification and to submit a signature of record prior to their ballot being accepted.

Legislative history: The bill was introduced on June 10, 2021, and cleared the House State Government Committee on September 27 of that year before being tabled. The House removed the bill from the table on October 24, 2022.

Political context: Pennsylvania has a divided government, meaning that neither party controls both the governorship and both chambers of the state legislature.

Recent activity

Since October 21, four bills have been acted on in some way (representing a 33 percent increase as compared to last week’s total of 3 bills). These four bills represent 0.2 percent of the 2,524 bills we are tracking. All four of these bills are from a state with a divided government.

The bar chart below compares recent activity on a week-to-week basis over the last eight weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2entbn_0iqO44rP00
  • 2 bills were introduced (or saw pre-committee action).
  • Democratic trifectas: 2
  • 1 bill advanced from committee (or saw post-committee action).
  • Divided governments: 1
  • 1 bill passed one chamber (or saw pre-adoption action in the second chamber).
  • Divided governments: 1

The map below visualizes the concentration of this recent activity across the nation. A darker shade of yellow indicates a higher number of relevant bills that have been acted upon in the last week. A lighter shade of yellow indicates a lower number of bills that have been acted upon in the last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ZMnu_0iqO44rP00

The big picture

To date, we have tracked 2,524 election-related bills. This represents a marginal increase as compared to last week’s total. These bills were either introduced this year or crossed over from last year’s legislative sessions.

Legislative status

The pie charts below visualize the legislative status of the bills we are tracking. The following status indicators are used:

  • Introduced: The bill has been pre-filed, introduced, or referred to committee but has not otherwise been acted upon.
  • Advanced from committee: The bill has received a favorable vote in committee. It has either advanced to another committee or to the floor for a vote.
  • Passed one chamber: The bill has been approved by one legislative chamber.
  • Conference committee: Differing versions of the bill have been approved by their respective chambers and a conference committee has been appointed to reconcile the differences.
  • Passed both chambers: The bill has cleared both chambers of the legislature.
  • Enacted: The bill has been enacted into law, by gubernatorial action or inaction or veto override.
  • Vetoed: The bill has been vetoed.
  • Dead: The bill has been defeated in committee or by floor vote.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gwXuX_0iqO44rP00

The pie charts below visualize the legislative status of bills in Democratic and Republican trifectas, respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c51Bf_0iqO44rP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eIqrS_0iqO44rP00

Concentration of activity

The map below visualizes the concentration of legislative activity across the nation. A darker shade of yellow indicates a higher number of relevant bills that have been introduced. A lighter shade of yellow indicates a lower number of relevant bills.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TmUFo_0iqO44rP00

Partisan affiliation of sponsor(s)

The pie chart below visualizes the partisan affiliation of bill sponsors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MuOw0_0iqO44rP00

The bar chart below visualizes the correlation between the partisan affiliation of bill sponsors and trifecta status (e.g., how many Democratic-sponsored bills were introduced in Democratic trifectas vs. Republican trifectas).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gVbU_0iqO44rP00

Bills by topic

The chart below presents information on the total number of bills dealing with particular topics. The number listed on the blue portion of each bar indicates the number of Democratic-sponsored bills dealing with the subject in question. The number listed on the red portion of the bar indicates the number of Republican-sponsored bills. The purple and gray portions of the bar indicate the number of bipartisan-sponsored bills and bills with unspecified sponsorship, respectively. Note that the numbers listed here will not, when summed, equal the total number of bills because some bills deal with multiple topics.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K660z_0iqO44rP00

Comments / 0

Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

