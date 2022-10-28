Read full article on original website
Greg Harrelson
3d ago
I work in a Jail. We have lots of Cameras. If you do your Work and they are not in the Restrooms I don't see a Problem. Just my Opinion.
10
Beast Mode
4d ago
my store my camera my right to install a camera. why would audio be prohibited. what if there were a dispute between customers or employees. the camera could pick up the whole thing and not half to speculate the video with no context just word of mouth
7
George Frank
3d ago
so cameras in the workplace is wrong but if you pull out your phone and do the same thing....that's OK.....huh
14
