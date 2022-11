SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former Apple employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding the tech giant out of more than $17 million over seven years, federal prosecutors said. In a written plea agreement, Dhirendra Prasad described the schemes he carried out while he worked as a buyer for Apple's Global Service Supply chain, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

