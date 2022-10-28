ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 Biggest NFL Surprises Before Halloween: Tom Brady Aging, Daniel Jones Thriving, and Geno Smith Ascending

By Dalton Miller
profootballnetwork.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
TMZ.com

Antonio Brown Responds to Rapper Sada Baby for Tom Brady Shade

Antonio Brown has a new rap beef after finding out Detroit rapper Sada Baby's been taking shots at him for his "Put That S**t On" antics. Sada dissed AB earlier this week, essentially calling everything he stands for "lame" ... which understandably angered the former NFL star. On Friday, an...
NESN

Did Zach Wilson Really Give Patriots Bulletin-Board Material After Jets Loss?￼￼

East Rutherford, N.J. — For a guy who absolutely stinks against the Patriots, Zach Wilson can’t wait to see Bill Belichick in a few weeks. Wilson on Sunday threw three picks in a performance that was much worse than his 355 passing yards and two touchdowns would indicate. The Jets quarterback unraveled in the second half at MetLife Stadium as New York suffered a 22-17 loss to New England. Wilson now has thrown seven interceptions over three games against the Patriots, with his second start last season cut short due to injury.
NEW YORK STATE
ESPN

Jets' locker room receives message after James Robinson trade: 'Time to win'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Big-boy trade: James Robinson was dozing off in his Jacksonville apartment Monday evening when he was phoned with the news about his trade to the Jets. Talk about a wake-up call. The reverberations were felt 900 miles to the north in the Jets' locker room. For the players, it was a win-now call.
thecomeback.com

Derek Carr gets brutally honest about Raiders shutout loss

The Las Vegas Raiders could not have played much worse on offense during Sunday afternoon’s contest against the New Orleans Saints as the team was shut out in the game, losing by a final score of 24-0. Quarterback Derek Carr had a particularly poor performance, and he had plenty to say about it on Sunday afternoon.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Broncos' Win On Sunday

The Denver Broncos returned to the win column with a 21-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Entering London's Wembley Stadium with a 2-5 record, the Broncos snapped a four-game losing streak behind 252 passing yards from a returning Russell Wilson. Down three with 3:12 remaining, Wilson led the offense on an 80-yard drive culminating in a two-yard rushing touchdown from Latavius Murray.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Seahawks Critics 'Eating Their Words' During QB Geno Smith 'Revenge Tour'

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, it was a foregone conclusion to many outside of the organization that Seattle would take a top-quarterback talent in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and others have constantly been mentioned...
SEATTLE, WA
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Inactives Week 8: Will Ezekiel Elliott, Deebo Samuel, and James Conner play?

With some intriguing fantasy football options questionable, the Week 8 NFL inactives list is one to watch. With both the NFL and fantasy seasons reaching a crucial point, fans and fantasy managers alike will be keenly looking out to see who is ruled in and out this week. Note that...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 8 top plays: Packers-Bills, 49ers-Rams, Giants-Seahawks, more

Week 8 of the NFL season has featured some incredible football, and there's more on the way Sunday!. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his first NFL start in the Tennessee Titans' win over the Houston Texans, the new-look San Francisco 49ers stomped the Los Angeles Rams, and the division-leading Seattle Seahawks handed the New York Giants their second loss of the season.
WASHINGTON STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline

The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

NBA Legend Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets are in trouble to start the NBA season, as they fell to 1-4 after losing to the inferior Dallas Mavericks, 129-125, in overtime on Thursday. Kevin Durant helped carry the Nets with 37 points on 12-of-21 shooting, but it wasn’t enough. Former NBA star and Hall...
HALL, NY

