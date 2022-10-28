9 Biggest NFL Surprises Before Halloween: Tom Brady Aging, Daniel Jones Thriving, and Geno Smith Ascending

Read full article on original website
Antonio Brown Responds to Rapper Sada Baby for Tom Brady Shade
Antonio Brown has a new rap beef after finding out Detroit rapper Sada Baby's been taking shots at him for his "Put That S**t On" antics. Sada dissed AB earlier this week, essentially calling everything he stands for "lame" ... which understandably angered the former NFL star. On Friday, an...
What Jets coach said about penalty that bailed out Mac Jones, Patriots
New York Jets coach Robert Salah was visibly upset with officials following a pivotal penalty before halftime. It’s not surprising, at it wound up bailing out the New England Patriots changing the course of the game. The huge swing came when a pick-six from Jets DB Michael Carter was...
Seahawks QB Geno Smith's career resurgence reminds Giants DC Wink Martindale of Kurt Warner
When quarterback Geno Smith joined the Seahawks in 2020, his fourth team in four years, he had logged two starts since 2015. Three seasons later, he's starting to get attention as one of the primary reasons for Seattle's surprising position atop the NFC West. Asked if there's a quarterback Smith's...
Did Zach Wilson Really Give Patriots Bulletin-Board Material After Jets Loss?￼￼
East Rutherford, N.J. — For a guy who absolutely stinks against the Patriots, Zach Wilson can’t wait to see Bill Belichick in a few weeks. Wilson on Sunday threw three picks in a performance that was much worse than his 355 passing yards and two touchdowns would indicate. The Jets quarterback unraveled in the second half at MetLife Stadium as New York suffered a 22-17 loss to New England. Wilson now has thrown seven interceptions over three games against the Patriots, with his second start last season cut short due to injury.
Jets' locker room receives message after James Robinson trade: 'Time to win'
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Big-boy trade: James Robinson was dozing off in his Jacksonville apartment Monday evening when he was phoned with the news about his trade to the Jets. Talk about a wake-up call. The reverberations were felt 900 miles to the north in the Jets' locker room. For the players, it was a win-now call.
Derek Carr gets brutally honest about Raiders shutout loss
The Las Vegas Raiders could not have played much worse on offense during Sunday afternoon’s contest against the New Orleans Saints as the team was shut out in the game, losing by a final score of 24-0. Quarterback Derek Carr had a particularly poor performance, and he had plenty to say about it on Sunday afternoon.
London Calling: Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson Rallies Broncos to Dramatic Win Over Jaguars
The Denver Broncos are still something short of an offensive juggernaut led by Russell Wilson. But on Sunday in London, they were good enough to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 21-17 at Wembley Stadium. ... with Wilson leading the late charge. The Broncos (like the Jags) had to deal with the...
NFL World Reacts To The Broncos' Win On Sunday
The Denver Broncos returned to the win column with a 21-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Entering London's Wembley Stadium with a 2-5 record, the Broncos snapped a four-game losing streak behind 252 passing yards from a returning Russell Wilson. Down three with 3:12 remaining, Wilson led the offense on an 80-yard drive culminating in a two-yard rushing touchdown from Latavius Murray.
Seahawks Critics 'Eating Their Words' During QB Geno Smith 'Revenge Tour'
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, it was a foregone conclusion to many outside of the organization that Seattle would take a top-quarterback talent in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and others have constantly been mentioned...
NFL Inactives Week 8: Will Ezekiel Elliott, Deebo Samuel, and James Conner play?
With some intriguing fantasy football options questionable, the Week 8 NFL inactives list is one to watch. With both the NFL and fantasy seasons reaching a crucial point, fans and fantasy managers alike will be keenly looking out to see who is ruled in and out this week. Note that...
Jets Make Notable Quarterback Decision Before Patriots Game
The New York Jets have made a notable quarterback decision ahead of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Patriots. Reserve QB Chris Streveler has been elevated to the team's active roster before tomorrow's contest, per Jets insider Rich Cimini. Zach Wilson is expected to make the start in tomorrow's game,...
NFL Week 8 top plays: Packers-Bills, 49ers-Rams, Giants-Seahawks, more
Week 8 of the NFL season has featured some incredible football, and there's more on the way Sunday!. Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his first NFL start in the Tennessee Titans' win over the Houston Texans, the new-look San Francisco 49ers stomped the Los Angeles Rams, and the division-leading Seattle Seahawks handed the New York Giants their second loss of the season.
Jets leader says Patriots game is a ‘must win,’ here’s why | Former Jet explains keys to beating England
No matter what happens on Sunday against the Patriots, the Jets have played well enough through the first seven games of the season that they will have more chances to get themselves into the playoff conversation. But they’re not shying away from the importance of this game because they know...
The Pros and Cons of Giants Trading for a New Receiver
The Giants could use some additional talent at the wide receiver position. But should they try to get it now or wait until next year?
NFL Weather Report Week 8: May the Spirits Be on Your Side This Halloween Weekend
Today, we break down this week’s football slate, see what the NFL weather report and forecast for Week 8 will be, and determine if any of your fantasy football players could be impacted. As always, good luck, stay safe, and let’s win the week!. NFL Weather Report for...
Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline
The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
NBA Legend Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets are in trouble to start the NBA season, as they fell to 1-4 after losing to the inferior Dallas Mavericks, 129-125, in overtime on Thursday. Kevin Durant helped carry the Nets with 37 points on 12-of-21 shooting, but it wasn’t enough. Former NBA star and Hall...
Garrett’s Fantasy Start ‘em Sit ‘em Week 8: Derek Carr, Tony Pollard, Tyler Boyd, and Irv Smith Jr. Make the List of Must-Starts
The NFL season is back for another round of action, and fantasy football managers are ready for a full slate of games to flood their TVs this weekend. As not all matchups or roles are equal, we’re breaking down our top fantasy football start/sit Week 8 plays. Week 8...
