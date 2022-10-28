Read full article on original website
WDTV
Bridging the Great Health Divide: A look at Bonnie’s Bus
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday marks the end of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We recently met up with Bonnie’s Bus as it made it’s way to Rowelsburg in Preston County. The bus serves as WVU Cancer Institute’s outreach to help those in rural areas get the tests they need to detect breast cancer.
WDTV
Animal abuse cases on the rise in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a disturbing trend in Monongalia County. According to the Canine Adoption Center Director, animal abuse cases have grown by 38% this year. Although the number is increasing, the reason why is not clear. “I don’t know why that’s happening,” said Dana Johnson of the...
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Sirianni’s Cafe
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Sirianni’s Café in Davis. Sirianni’s Café is located at 474 William Ave. in Davis. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WDTV
Growing concerns for trick or treat
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - As Monday is Halloween many kids were on the streets getting candy and having fun. It’s that time of the year again, spooky season but the scariest thing this year may not be masks or costumes. It could be drugs, more specifically fentanyl. Parents in...
WDTV
Morgantown church providing free lunch reopens doors to the public
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown church has been feeding people free lunch for nearly 40 years. The pandemic forced them to make some changes, but now they’re back to providing the same level of hospitality they’ve always been known for. People in this Morgantown neighborhood know Trinity...
WDTV
Holiday films set to screen at Robinson Grand
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Three popular holiday films are set to screen next month in downtown Clarksburg at the Robinson Grand. The Robinson Grand’s “Holiday Movie Memories 2022″ includes the following films:. Polar Express (2004) on December 9. Feast of the Seven Fishes (2019) on December 22.
WDTV
Pierpont to open new laboratory preschool
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Pierpont Community and Technical College unveiled its new laboratory pre-school Tuesday. The laboratory will located inside Pierpont’s Gaston Caperton Center in downtown Clarksburg. It will be used to train students in Pierpont’s early childhood education program. Students will be focusing on interests of children...
WDTV
Clarksburg man charged for attempting to solicit teen
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Gilmer County after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old teen. On Oct. 15., 31-year-old Aaron Pearson added what he believed to a be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and began messaging her on Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Philippi woman charged for stabbing another woman
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Philippi woman has been charged after she allegedly stabbed another woman and threatened to “gut her.”. Officers responded to a home on Lillian Dr. in Philippi Saturday morning for a physical altercation with one person involved being stabbed, according to a criminal complaint. After...
WDTV
WVU names Homecoming Royalty, recognizes Alumni awardees
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A week of Homecoming activities culminated at WVU with the crowning of this year’s Homecoming Royalty. Morgan Griffith and Paige McElroy were announced as this year’s Homecoming Royalty during halftime of Saturday’s game against TCU. Selected by their peers during two days of...
WDTV
WVU researcher works to find out why wild turkey population is struggling
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Although plenty of farm-raised turkeys will be found in grocery stores this Thanksgiving, the wild turkey population is struggling. One West Virginia University researcher is working to find out why its struggling with help from the National Wild Turkey Federation. “In recent decades, there has been...
WDTV
Charlotte Geraldine Saunders
Charlotte Geraldine Saunders, 72 of Fairmont passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Morgantown on March 28, 1950 a daughter of the late William Pearl and Helen Lucille Rebold Anderson. Charlotte graduated from Clay-Battelle High School and attended Fairmont...
WDTV
Morgantown apartment building set for demolition after devastating fire
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Part of a Morgantown apartment complex torched by a massive fire will soon be demolished. 14 people lost their homes back in July when an apartment building at the Bon Vista Apartments in Morgantown caught fire. The fire took multiple departments several hours to put out.
WDTV
Philippi Elementary to be on remote learning for two days due to illness
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philippi Elementary School will transition to remote learning for two days this week because of a severe staff shortage due to illness, officials with Barbour County Schools said. Philippi Elementary will be on remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 1 and 2. Officials said teachers will...
WDTV
Bridgeport PD asking for help identifying suspect in gym thefts
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officers with the Bridgeport Police Department are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect in thefts at a local gym. The man pictured below stole several items at Planet Fitness in Bridgeport on Oct. 26 at around 7:40 p.m., according to a Facebook post. Authorities said...
WDTV
Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week - Morgantown’s Irene Riggs
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - During the class AAA girl’s cross country state championship, Morgantown’s Irene Riggs got out to a sizable lead in the early goings of the race. By the end of it, she had a two minute lead, taking the individual title and helping the team take their fourth consecutive team title.
WDTV
Man charged for hit-and-run in Morgantown that happened last year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man has been charged after a hit-and-run that happened in Morgantown more than a year ago. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Wiley Street and Richwood Avenue in Morgantown on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 around 3:20 a.m. for a hit-and-run with injuries, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Project SEARCH applications open, virtual open house scheduled
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Project SEARCH at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital is recruiting interns for its 2023-2024 class. An open house will be held on Feb. 7. Applications are due April 3 and can be requested through high school guidance counselors and local County Departments of Rehabilitation Service (DRS).
WDTV
Mount Clare man sets another man on fire, police say
MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man has been charged after he allegedly set another man on fire. Officers responded to a home in Mount Clare just before 3 a.m. on Sept. 4 for a reported assault, according to a criminal complaint. On the scene, officers spoke with...
WDTV
Morgantown Police investigating Sunday morning shooting
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE: 10/31/22 at 11:45 a.m. The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened just before 4 a.m. on Sunday. The shooting reportedly happened at The Bank, located at 344 High Street in Morgantown. The MPD said a fight was reported to have happened...
