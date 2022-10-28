ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochelle, IL

WIFR

Village of Durand to unveil million-dollar downtown renovation project

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The village of Durand is getting ready to “cut the ribbon” following the full renovation of its downtown district. The $1.7 million undertaking covers improvements from pedestrian safety, lighting, and storm drainage to ADA-compliant access to local properties on the square. Funding for the...
DURAND, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Dixon Mayor Reports There is a Once in a Generational Funding Opportunity for State and Federal Grants and They Need to Jump On It

According to Dixon Mayor Li Arellano, Government agencies are rolling in money and they would like to have more municipalities in Illinois to apply for grants. When the Mayor was in Springfield for the Illinois Municipalities League meeting recently he recalled how one of the meetings spoke of what he called a once in a generational funding and eligibility window and municipalities need to jump on it.
DIXON, IL
northernpublicradio.org

In Illinois' redrawn 68th district, candidates try to engage changing constituency

The newly redrawn state representative 68th District covers the eastern portion of Rockford and all of Belvidere, areas with significant Latino population. The Republican candidate, a newcomer to politics, believes he understands the issues concerning voters. Jonathan Ojeda said, when knocking on doors, folks tell him of their concern for...
BELVIDERE, IL
KWQC

Wahl Clipper in Sterling cutting jobs

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Sterling says it was just informed of layoffs at Wahl Clipper. In an email, City Manager Scott Shumard says they understand it will impact less than 50 employees. Wahl has told the city that all affected employees were met with individually and provided...
STERLING, IL
fox32chicago.com

On the ballot: Illinois voters to decide on Workers' Rights Amendment

CHICAGO - Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth was in south suburban Will County Friday afternoon, urging support for a proposed amendment to the state constitution that's at the top of the fall ballot. It's the so-called Workers’ Rights Amendment that would prohibit the passage of anti-union, right-to-work laws. "The first...
ILLINOIS STATE
northernpublicradio.org

Rockford community protests school police violence at board meeting

Earlier this month, a federal civil rights lawsuit was filed against Rockford Public Schools’ Board of Education, a school resource officer, and several Auburn High School administrators. The suit alleges that, last year, RPS school resource officer Bradley Lauer used lethal force against a 14-year-old student, Paris Moore. Security...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Road Closure In Downtown Rockford

We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
ROCKFORD, IL
NBC Chicago

Suburban Comedy Club Auctioning Off Memorabilia to Keep Its Doors Open

A comedy institution is facing serious financial challenges, and as a result the owner is auctioning off thousands of pieces of memorabilia that tell the history of comedy. The Comedy Shrine, located in Aurora's Fox Valley Mall, seats almost 600 people, and an adjacent museum holds thousand of pieces of comedy memorabilia and collectibles that pay tribute to the history of comedy.
AURORA, IL
WSPY NEWS

Trick-or-treating hours released for WSPY listening area

Communities across the country are celebrating Halloween on Monday and most places have set hours for trick-or-treating. In the WSPY listening area Sandwich, Plano, Yorkville, Newark, Somonauk, and Sugar Grove will all allow trick-or-treating from four to seven on Monday. The Village of Montgomery's hours will be from 4-7:30 and...
SUGAR GROVE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Illinois State Police Will Be Conducting Patrols in District 5

Illinois State Police announced they will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols n District 5 during November. STEP allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic Driving Under the Influence; Safety Belt and Child Restraint use; Speeding; and Distracted Driving. The ISP will increase our daytime and nighttime patrols to ensure the safety of vehicle travelers through enforcement of all traffic safety laws. Distractions can increase a driver’s risk of being in an accident and officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ distracted driving laws, especially the following: All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet. All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.
WILL COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Former Dem Congresswoman To Campaign With GOP Governor Nominee Bailey

They say politics makes strange bedfellows, and this may be one example. Former Democratic congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii will join Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey for a Halloween night rally in the Chicago suburbs. Although Gabbard served in Congress and even ran for President as a Democrat, she recently announced she was leaving the party and has become much more visible in conservative circles, including as a fill-in host on Fox News Channel.
ILLINOIS STATE
kanecountyconnects.com

Hours for Trick or Treating in Kane County

October 31 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Algonquin, Batavia, Campton Hills, Carpentersville, East Dundee, Geneva, Gilberts, North Aurora, Pingree Grove, Sleepy Hollow, South Elgin, St. Charles. October 31 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Aurora, Burlington, Elgin, Elburn, Hampshire, Sugar Grove. October 31. 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Maple Park. October...
KANE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

43-acre gas station and truck stop coming to Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A new fuel center, which will include a 12,000-foot convenience store and multiple restaurants, is coming to Belvidere. The Speed Trek Fuel Center will span 43 acres at the intersection of Genoa Road and Crystal Parkway, near the I-90 exit. The Shell gas station, which celebrated its groundbreaking on Friday, will […]
BELVIDERE, IL
CBS Chicago

Lookout for coyotes on the move and keep an eye on your pets, DuPage County ecologist warns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning tonight about coyotes.Experts in DuPage County said many are on the move right now, so people should be protecting their pets. Forest Preserve of DuPage County ecologist Dan Thompson explains why they are out and about right now."What you have are juvenile coyotes and, essentially, they're leaving mom and dad's turf and striking out on their own, trying to find their own territory," Thompson said. "If you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with resident coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now. And they're going to be on the move until they can find a vacant spot. I'm just trying to warn people to take care and watch their dogs closer."Thompson said this should last through the winter. He suggests you keep your dog on a leash, even when it's in your back yard. 
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Japanese garden gets ‘Spooktacular’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Anderson Japanese Gardens got into the Halloween spirit on Saturday. They hosted their annual “Spooktacular.” Children and families got to trick-or-treat their way through the gardens. There was a spooky garden graveyard, crafts, activities and a visit from Hoo Haven animals and friends. The Rockford Public Library also stopped by […]
ROCKFORD, IL

