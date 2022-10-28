Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Search for solutions drives race to save Utah salt flats
WENDOVER, Utah (AP) — In the Utah desert, a treeless expanse of pristine white salt crystals has long lured daredevil speed racers, filmmakers and social media-obsessed tourists. It’s so flat that on certain days, visitors swear they can see the curvature of the earth. The glistening white terrain...
Idaho State Journal
Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said...
Idaho State Journal
Man convicted of killing Colorado girl who vanished in 1984
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle...
Idaho State Journal
Dustin Manwaring
As a 25 year Idaho public school teacher and a dual credit political science and macroeconomic instructor I am interested in Idaho politics. We have a great state that has great leadership. In a few days we will be able to participate in the political process by casting our vote to choose who will represent us in the Idaho legislature and guide our great state through the turbulent times ahead.
Idaho State Journal
Stevens and Worley
Are Jake Stevens and David Worley really the Idahoans that they claim to be? Every 4 or 5 days i get their campaign literature mailed from some outfit in Melbourne Florida. I also get campaign literature from the Democratic candidates, but that all comes from Boise. If a candidate for public office in Idaho can only get financial support from Florida or other east coast outfits do they really have the interests of Idaho at heart?
Faith fuels Harwell's drive to be best Idaho player ever
To understand the Ron and Heather Harwell family, first you have to understand their faith. That faith drives their decision-making process, especially when it comes to their son, Isiah, one of the most highly-recruited basketball players in his high school class. “I always start with giving honor to God,” Ron Harwell said during a recent interview. That faith in a higher power has allowed Harwell, a former Idaho State basketball...
Idaho State Journal
Support our students
For a full generation now, the Idaho state government has been controlled by the Idaho Republican party. The Idaho State Board of Education, which controls kindergarten through doctoral level programs, is comprised of members appointed by Republican governors. I’m pretty sure that every one of our state senators and representatives have campaigned on a “pro-education” claim. One might assume that all these pro-education Republicans, largely unopposed for decades, would have produced a public education system that would be among the very best in the country.
Idaho State Journal
Election 2022 Georgia Black Voters
Black church tradition survives Georgia's voting changes. Black church leaders in Georgia have organized rallies in a push to get their congregants to vote — part of a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls.” The effort is taking on even greater meaning this year after state lawmakers nearly did away with Sunday voting. This Sunday’s “souls to the polls” events included a caravan organized by church leaders and civil rights groups to take congregants from Rainbow Park Baptist Church in the Atlanta area to a mall where they could vote early. Although Sunday voting remains intact, lawmakers last year approved other voting restrictions that created new obstacles to casting a ballot in this year's midterm elections.
In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides
It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins. But that’s what is happening in the race for Idaho’s next secretary of state. The Idaho Secretary of State is an executive office responsible for administering state elections, keeping records on businesses, trademarks, tax liens, notaries and other professions, and has...
Abortion on front burner at lieutenant governor debate
BOISE — Abortion rights were among the dominant issues during a lively Idaho lieutenant governor’s debate Friday between Republican Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens-Manweiler. The debate between Bedke — speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives from Oakley — and Pickens-Manweiler — a trial attorney, certified mediator and Democrat from Boise — was part of the Idaho Debates series. It took place in a Boise television studio and was broadcast live statewide and streamed online. ...
