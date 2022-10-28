Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
Remembering Takeoff: When did rap group Migos perform in Austin
Migos made a guest appearance at the South by Southwest Music Festival on March 14, 2014. They performed alongside rapper Riff Raff on the Doritos #BoldStage.
fox7austin.com
BookPeople shares some favorite authors at Texas Book Festival this weekend
Texas Book Festival takes place around Downtown Austin including the Texas Capitol grounds. The festival started in 1996 to bring authors and readers together and inspire Texans of all ages to love reading.
hellogeorgetown.com
New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced
The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.”
fox7austin.com
Good Day Austin team creates sugar skulls in honor of Día de los Muertos
Austin's Día de los Muertos celebration is Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center. Ahead of the celebration, the Good Day Austin team gets crafty as they talk about the holiday's traditions.
International Seafood Chain to Debut in Austin
Given the restaurant’s estimated $1.5 million dollar construction cost, future patrons can expect a significant development.
Pflugerville man defying all odds by walking in national fashion show
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — 21-year-old Ronnie Brown, of Pflugerville, is continuing to check off his list of accomplishments. Brown has championed against all odds to continue completing his list of accomplishments. This list includes runway modeling, painting, community activism, being an ambassador for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Texas, competing as a Special Olympics athlete, and acting in commercials.
Austin eatery ranked the best pizza spot in Texas serving up slices, pies & calzones
Whether you prefer pizza or calzones there's never a bad time to hop over to your favorite pizza joint and get yourself a couple of slices, a whole pie, or even a giant folded calzone.
Leander family creates huge Halloween decoration display for a good cause
LEANDER, Texas — The Stine family from Leander has been creating a haunted house at their home for the last 10 years. Mandi Stine is a mother of four and one of the brains behind the "Spooktacular" Halloween display. Her husband and kids also take part in the fun, and every Halloween, they draw more than 1,000 people to their home.
fox7austin.com
'Marcha de los Ninos': Family of children killed in Uvalde gather at Texas Capitol
AUSTIN, Texas - Six events were held across Texas on Tuesday, Dia de los Muertos, to honor lives lost to gun violence and a push for policy change. One of the "Marchas de los Ninos" was held in Austin at the Capitol. Families of the Robb Elementary children that were killed took the stand, reminding the community who was lost on May 24, 2022.
Austin Chronicle
Short and Sweet: "Don't You Go Nowhere"
Welcome to Short and Sweet, our Q&A series with the people behind shorts films paying at Austin film festivals. This time, it's Bryan Poyser and his latest, musical drama, "Don't You Go Nowhere." The new short from the two-time Independent Spirit Award nominated director of Love & Air Sex and...
diningoutwithrobbalon.com
Hoover Alexander Does It Again!
Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
Amazing Magnets opens new Round Rock headquarters
Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way, Round Rock, on Oct. 6. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Amazing Magnets, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of magnetic-related devices and products, officially opened its new headquarters at 1992 Steam Way,...
newsradioklbj.com
Twitter in Texas: Elon Musk might move HQ to Austin
Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, there has been allegations that the company’s HQ will move to Austin to join the billionaire’s other companies. Austin is already home to many other tech companies and this move would “benefit the city’s technology sector”, according to Thom Singer, CEO of the Austin Technology Council.
kut.org
Historian reflects on 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre's' legacy in Leander
Kathy Howell is not a fan of horror movies, but she knows a lot about The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. That's in part because she's a local historian in Leander, and also because one of her ancestors is Col. C.C. Mason, one of the first settlers in the Leander area. "There...
This Is The Best Candy Store In Texas
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best candy stores in each state.
Eater
Bernie Sanders Ate Lots of Tacos at Austin Restaurant Nixta Taqueria
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was in Texas this weekend, as part of efforts to encourage midterm election voting, including rallies with Democratic Congressional candidate Greg Casar. In fact, Casar took Sanders to dinner at East Austin Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria. The group dined on duck carnitas and bean and cheese tacos and posed for photos with the staff and co-owners chef Edgar Rico and co-owner Sara Mardanbigi. (Remember the Bernie Sanders mittens meme?)
fsrmagazine.com
Bombshells to Provide Free Entrees for Veterans
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. announced all 12 company-owned and franchised Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022. Other items will be discounted 20%. In addition, families accompanying veterans as well as active servicemembers and accompanying families will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day. Alcoholic beverages are excluded from all Bombshells discount programs.
Our Totally Awesome Slingshot Experience In Austin, Texas
We’re BACK with another edition of Bossip Be Trippin‘ set in the heart of Austin, Texas where we explored the buzzy city and surrounding open roads while turning heads in the 2022 Polaris Slingshot. A mixture of Portland and your favorite fictional town, Austin (which has the warm...
fox7austin.com
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
Comments / 0