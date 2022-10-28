The No. 11 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team fell short to No. 1 Minnesota in the series finale by 4-2 at Value City Arena Saturday behind a sloppy special teams performance. The Buckeyes were led by freshman forward Davis Burnside, who scored the team’s pair of goals for the game, both of which were short-handed. Burnside said the Buckeyes need to be better offensively and capitalize on their chances to find success.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO