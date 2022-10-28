ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 loss

The No. 11 Ohio State men’s ice hockey team fell short to No. 1 Minnesota in the series finale by 4-2 at Value City Arena Saturday behind a sloppy special teams performance. The Buckeyes were led by freshman forward Davis Burnside, who scored the team’s pair of goals for the game, both of which were short-handed. Burnside said the Buckeyes need to be better offensively and capitalize on their chances to find success.
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibition

Eight different players scored in double digits during No. 14 Ohio State’s 118-33 win against Notre Dame College Monday night at the Schottenstein Center. Ohio State relied on its defense and fast-paced play to grab the lead early. The Falcons could not settle into a rhythm at any point in the contest, and the Buckeyes took advantage all night scoring 40 points on 26 Notre Dame turnovers.
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes round out preseason with 101-57 exhibition win over Chaminade

The Ohio State men’s basketball team played its final exhibition game of the preseason Tuesday, defeating Chaminade 101-57 at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes held the Silverswords to 27.6 percent shooting from the field and forced 15 turnovers in a strong defensive outing that saw 12 different players see game action. Senior guard and Wright State transfer Tanner Holden led the way on offense with 25 points while freshman guard Bruce Thornton dished out 11 assists.
Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State beats Ball State 4-0 on Senior Day

Three seniors guided the Buckeyes in the win over Ball State on the team’s Senior Day. Midfielders Emma Goldean and Leanne Bough as well as forward Sarah Charley each scored once for the Buckeyes. The No. 18 Buckeyes (11-7, 3-5 Big Ten) shut out the Cardinals (7-11, 4-3 MAC)...
Wrestling: Team Scarlet bests Team Gray 20-19 in 2022 wrestle-offs

The Covelli Center hosted the Ohio State wrestling team’s wrestle-offs Thursday to decide who will represent each weight class for the Buckeyes this season. The nine-bout match saw the Buckeyes split into Team Scarlet and Team Gray, and it came right down to the last two wrestlers, with Team Scarlet earning a 20-19 victory via a fall earned by redshirt senior Tate Orndorff in the 285-pound heavyweight matchup.
