Saturnalia - Official Launch Trailer
Saturnalia is available now on PC via Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. Explore the colorful, strange world of Saturnalia in this launch trailer for the survival horror adventure game set in the Italian region of Sardinia in the year 1989.
For Honor - Weekly Content Update for October 27, 2022 Trailer
This week's For Honor content update brings the Spider's Thrall execution and the Paired emote Pumpkin Bash, available until November 10, 2022. Watch the trailer for details on what's available in this latest content update.
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me - Halloween Serial Killer Trailer
Get another look at The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me in this creepy new trailer for the upcoming horror game. The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 18, 2022.
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse - Official Overview Trailer
Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, the remaster of the classic Japanese horror adventure, will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC via Steam on March 9, 2023. Watch the latest creepy trailer to meet the characters, explore the dark halls of the sanatorium, see some of the dreadful spirits you'll encounter, and more.
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet - Official Legendary Ride Trailer
Take another look at Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, including the Legendary Pokémon, in this latest trailer. Get ready to ride on the back of a Legendary Pokémon and explore the Paldea region when Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet arrive on Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.
Bound By Blades - Official Release Date Reveal Trailer
Join developer Zeth for a look at the world of Bound By Blades, including creatures you'll battle, a peek at crafting elements, and more from this upcoming boss-rush-styled action RPG. Bound by Blades will be available on Steam and GOG on November 15, 2022. The game launches on Nintendo Switch...
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - Multiplatform Announcement Trailer
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, the full remake of the RPG and life simulation game, will be available on Windows PC via Steam, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in North America in summer 2023. Journey to the Forgotten Valley, meet the community and get a peek at your farming life in this new trailer for the upcoming game.
Amanda the Adventurer - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer for Amanda the Adventurer, an upcoming found footage style horror title where players embark on what at first appears to be a wholesome, friendship-filled journey. Amanda the Adventurer will be released on PC in 2023.
The Valiant Video Review
The Valiant reviewed on PC by Luke Reilly. "The Valiant is a serviceable, squad-based RTS that serves up some usually well-balanced sword-clanging action for its heroes and their small bands of merry men, though it wears a bit thin once it’s evident how repetitive and backtrack-heavy the battles can get. There’s a sturdy story to drive it forward, though it too is let down at the last moment by an ill-considered final battle that renders all your decision-making throughout the campaign worthless. And while The Valiant does have multiplayer, don’t count on being able to find any opponents to clash with online."
Dracula City Master - Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for Dracula City Masters, the idle horror tower defense game available now on iOS and Android. In Dracula City Masters, players get a chance to overtake villages and cities with hordes of hungry vampires with a thirst for human blood. Players will spawn vampires with a tap of the finger and grow more powerful as they conquer new cities and increase their vampire armies.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Mickey Secret Door Quest Guide
Mickey's Secret Door Quest is Mickey's final friendship quest to complete.
Gotham Landmarks - Sacred Heart Convalescent Home
Landmarks are special plaques scattered across Gotham. Scan the plaques with AR to learn about the historical significance of the location. The plaques aren't marked on your map, you will need to scan your immediate area to find small yellow squares. Most Landmarks are named after buildings or unique structures such as statues, so be sure to look closely at any special-looking infrastructure.
Deal Alert: 20% Off the Ark Nova Board Game
Ark Nova is a 2022 board game that was released in early April. It's normally priced at $79.99, but today Amazon is offering it for only $59.96, a savings of 20%. Board games usually don't go on sale during their first year of release, so it's not surprising that this is the first time we've seen a discount on Ark Nova. Ever since its release, it has climbed the ranks and garnered a reputation of being one of the best strategy board games ever.
NieR: Automata Anime Puts Spotlight on Pascal in New Teaser
A new teaser trailer has arrived for NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, the upcoming anime adaptation based on Yoko Taro’s hit NieR: Automata game. This one highlights pacifist robot Pascal, with Aoi Yuki officially set to reprise the voice role. Pascal visual:. Here’s how Square Enix describes the original game:
You can actually camp at Friday the 13th’s Crystal Lake
Good news, horror movie fans! If you ever wanted to live out your slasher movie fantasy (minus all the death), you have a place to go to. A company called Crystal Lake Tours celebrates the Friday 13th movies by holding events at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco in New Jersey – the primary filming location of the horror-action movie Friday the 13th, Part 1. That’s right folks; you can actually camp at Jason Voorhees‘s famed hunting grounds.
Jesper Kyd Shares His Thoughts on the Popularity of Assassin’s Creed, Warhammer, His Work on Tumbbad and the Changing Landscape of Video Game Scores
Legendary composer Jesper Kyd has long been associated with iconic gaming franchises starting from Hitman in the early 2000s. However, it was his work for the scores on Assassin's Creed that catapulted the Danish musician to new heights. The Ubisoft franchise recently reached the 15-year mark in 2022, and to...
Best Star Wars dog costume
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Star Wars has been closely linked with Halloween since it landed on Earth in 1977. Its distinctive characters make great costumes that are easily identifiable even to those who have somehow managed to avoid the movie. Some characters make great costumes for pets, too.
Path to Nowhere - Official Open Beta Launch Trailer
Path to Nowhere's global open beta is available now on iOS and Android devices. Check out the animated trailer for this hybrid tower defense real-time strategy game, set in a post-apocalyptic world under siege by a monstrous plague, where criminals must become heroes to save the world.
Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of October 28-November 1
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including The Queenbreaker, Khepri’s Sting, ACD/0 Feedback Fence, and Getaway Artist.
New to Disney+ in November 2022: Disenchanted, Willow, The Santa Clauses, and More
Disney+ in November is all about beloved stories returning for a new tale, including the sequel to Enchanted called Disenchanted, a Willow TV series based on the 1988 film of the same name, and a new show that is based on The Santa Clause films starring Tim Allen. Oh, and Zootopia is getting a series of shorts that will shine the light on some wonderful animals.
