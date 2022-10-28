The Valiant reviewed on PC by Luke Reilly. "The Valiant is a serviceable, squad-based RTS that serves up some usually well-balanced sword-clanging action for its heroes and their small bands of merry men, though it wears a bit thin once it’s evident how repetitive and backtrack-heavy the battles can get. There’s a sturdy story to drive it forward, though it too is let down at the last moment by an ill-considered final battle that renders all your decision-making throughout the campaign worthless. And while The Valiant does have multiplayer, don’t count on being able to find any opponents to clash with online."

14 HOURS AGO