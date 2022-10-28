Read full article on original website
Ballads of Hongye - Official Release Date Trailer
Ballads of Hongye is a unique city-builder strategy game. As the local magistrate, you must carefully plan and act to complete the various challenges in different environments to earn the right to rule the lands. Build a thriving city and revive Hongye County as you discover a unique story. Ballads of Hongye releases on November 15th on Steam and Epic Games Store.
The Past Within - Official Release Trailer
In The Past Within, players have to team up with each other to explore the past as well as the future in this asymmetrical co-op puzzle adventure set in the Rusty Lake universe. The Past Within releases on PC, Mac and iOS today.
Cosmonious High - Official PSVR 2 Announcement Trailer
Get another look at the colorful world of Cosmonious High in this latest trailer for the game, revealing that the game is coming to PlayStation VR2. In Cosmonious High, meet a colorful cast, adapt outrageous alien powers, and discover the source of the school’s malfunctions to save Cosmonious High from chaos.
Tower of Fantasy - Official Saki Fuma Character Trailer
As captain of the Mirroria Security Special Forces, Saki Fuwa is the only genuine human in the group, never having undergone any biomechanical modification. She loves the ancient fighting style of kendo, and often dons a traditional kendo uniform. Saki Fuwa is capable of a state of "Super Flow", the ability to concentrate her full focus on a single action resulting in an incredible boost to attacks and combat prowess. Saki Fuwa also comes armed with her powerful Heartstream weapon. Saki Fuma will arrive to Tower of Fantasy on November 10th.
Cities: VR Enhanced Edition - Official PS VR2 Announcement Trailer
Design neighborhoods, construct buildings, direct the flow of traffic - all while you handle economics, emergency services, and more. Cities: VR Enhanced Edition is coming to PS VR2.
Tentacular - Official PS VR2 Announcement Trailer
Take control of a kind-hearted tentacled beast trying to figure out its place in the world, and incite a little chaos in the process. Tentacular is coming soon to PS VR2.
A Christmas Story Christmas - Official Trailer
From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Story. This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.
The Light Brigade - Official Announcement Trailer
Here's your look at The Light Brigade, an upcoming tactical roguelike shooter coming to PS VR2. Ascend the ranks of The Light Brigade as you journey through shattered memories to return light to the darkness.
Resident Evil Village: Shadows of Rose Gameplay Walkthrough – Castle Dimitrescu Part 3/3
Part 3 of IGN’s Resident Evil Village Shadows of Rose gameplay walkthrough shows you how to make it through Castle Dimitrescu and defeat the Brute Boss. 00:00 - Predation Gallery Puzzle Solution (Triocular Key Found) 01:35 - Find the Gold Mask. 02:00 - M1897 Shotgun Found. 02:40 - Find...
Zenith: The Last City - Official PS VR2 Announcement Trailer
Forge friendships in guilds and parties. Fight, craft, join epic raids, and blaze your own path. Zenith: The Last City is coming soon remastered for PS VR2.
Amazon Prime Gaming Free PC Games Lineup for Nov 2022 Includes Fallout: New Vegas, WRC 9: FIA World Rally Championship and More
November has arrived with a new list of free PC games that players can claim through Amazon Prime Gaming. With an Amazon Prime subscription, players can purchase the likes of Fallout: New Vegas, WRC 9: FIA World Rally Championship and many other games for free until the end of the month.
Old Picture Book Guide - How to Open the Picture Book
A mysterious “Old Picture Book” can be purchased at the Gates of Hell for 4100 Halos after completing Chapter 1 - Scrambling for Answers. Rodin’s description of the book says that it “can’t be opened without some work.” That is very true; even though it is one of the very first treasures you can buy, you can’t even try to open it until after you’ve completed the main story of the game. This page of IGN’s Bayonetta 3 wiki guide focuses entirely on the Old Picture Book: how the Old Picture Book is opened, the locations of the Old Picture Book keys, and of course, what the reward is for opening the Old Picture Book.
Naughty Dog Announces The Last of Us Tabletop Game
The Last of Us is the next video game to get its own board game adaptation. Naughty Dog has announced a partnership with Themeborne — creators of the Escape the Dark series — to create a tabletop game titled The Last of Us: Escape the Dark. Escape the...
IGN UK Podcast: The Elden Ring Special (Finally)
Cardy, Matt, and Joe finally found time to record the Elden Ring podcast they promised over half a year ago. The first chunk is spoiler-free before we delve right into what makes it such a special game. If you're into it, get tickets for our live show in London on...
Marvel Contest of Champions - Official Sea of Troubles: Champion Reveal Trailer
Two new Champions, inspired by the Marvel films, are coming to the mobile fighting game Marvel Contest of Champions. Check out the latest trailer for the reveal and see Shuri [Avengers: Infinity War] and Attuma [Black Panther: Wakanda Forever] in action, including the characters' abilities like Attuma's Raging Typhoon, Shuri's Vibranium Voltaics, and more.
What’s PlayStation Plus Minus 2 Million Subscribers? - Beyond Episode 774
A recent financial report revealed that PlayStation Plus has lost a few million subscribers since June. Is this a sign of the end times? Should Sony worry? Is this Game Pass’s fault? It’s complicated! But we have our theories. Aside from that, we’re talking about how Call of Duty Modern Warfare II’s record-breaking sales on PlayStation might never reach the same heights, playing another round of Pollstation Plus - and discussing how Crash Bandicoot, literal mascot for the PS1, is now an Xbox property, plus (no pun intended) new PlayStation Plus games for November as well as some news about EA inking a ten-year deal with Marvel to make games… We’ve got a bad feeling about this. This week’s Beyond is Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Akeem Lawanson.
Exclusive: Check Out This Beautiful New Lightning Card in the Final Fantasy TCG
The upcoming Final Fantasy Trading Card Game set, Resurgence of Power, will soon release this year on December 9. The new booster set is packed full of fan favorites from Final Fantasy 7, Final Fantasy 8, and Final Fantasy 13 just to name a few. Speaking of Final Fantasy 13, we have an exclusive reveal of the newest Lightning card, one of the rarest cards in the set. Take a look in all its glory:
Aussie Deals: Last Day for a $14 Deathloop, 85% off Modern Star Wars Greats, Cheap Flight Sticks and More!
As a price-hunting padawan who was raised on the likes of X-Wing and Dark Forces, man, do I love a good Star Wars discount. Got a bunch of 'em for you today—pick of the litter being Star Wars Squadrons. You can maximise the wish fulfilment it dispenses in a number of ways. Playing it after watching a few eps of Andor: good. Playing it with a HOTAS hooked up: better. Playing it with a HOTAS and a VR headset: phenomenal.
The Best Horror Video Game: Our Face-Off Winner Revealed
Halloween has officially arrived and we are here to help celebrate by presenting you with the winners of our best horror video game face-off. Not only do you now have an idea of what terrifying games you need to play for the first time or hundredth during this spooky season, but we also now know which horror game IGN's audience believes is the best of the best.
PlayStation VR2 Release Date and Price Revealed
PlayStation VR2 will officially be released on February 22, 2023, for $549.99, and pre-orders will begin on November 15. As revealed by the PlayStation.Blog, PlayStation VR2 will include the PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones. There will also be a PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle that will retail for $599.99, and will include everything from the standard edition plus a PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain.
