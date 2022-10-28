Campaign treasurer who drew Inspector General’s scrutiny also received COVID-19 relief loan

A woman who recently drew scrutiny over her campaign finance work in North Lauderdale’s 2020 election received COVID-19 relief money for a profession her resume doesn’t reflect she had, public records show.

Guylaine “Gigi” Similien, who worked as City Commissioner Regina Martin’s campaign treasurer, also has worked for Martin as a part-time legislative commission aide at City Hall since June and submitted her resume to get the job.

In 2020 and 2021, Similien reported that she worked in the insurance industry to collect $40,000 from the Paycheck Protection Program, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. The program, commonly known as PPP, was meant to help struggling businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A database maintained by the Small Business Administration shows Similien received the loans, reporting that she was a sole employee in the industry of “insurance agencies and brokerages.” Federal records show Similien received a $20,041 loan in July 2020 and another $20,041 loan in February 2021.

Similien’s home address, on Northwest 144th Street in Miami, was listed on both PPP loan public records, her City Hall resume, and Martin’s campaign SunTrust bank account, the latter being made public when it was included in the Broward inspector general’s recently released final report.

According to PPP experts, the maximum amount a self-employed person without any employees could receive is $20,833. But to get it, a person would have to earn a $100,000 gross income using a formula to cover 2½ months’ payroll.

Similien could not be reached by phone and did not respond to multiple texts asking about the two PPP loans.

Work in insurance?

A spokesman for the Florida Department of Financial Services, an agency that oversees cemeteries, Workers’ Compensation, and insurance agents and agencies, said Similien isn’t listed as a licensed insurance agent, and there has been “no record at any time” for Similien, including the years she received the federal loans.

“A licensee search of Guylaine Similien conducted by our team did not yield any results,” according to Ryan Walker, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Financial Services.

Florida corporation records list a Guylaine Similien as the owner of a business, but the type of business is not specified in the records. “A Heart That Blossomed” was created in June 2020, a month before the first federal loan. Records show she previously owned “A Heart That Blossomed Ministries” in 2016, but the nonprofit was dissolved the next year.

Working for the city

Similien was hired by the city in June and her contract with the city ends in November 2024. At the time of her application, she was working as an executive administrative assistant, according to her resume to North Lauderdale City Hall.

Her resume, for the job she just started four months ago, states she had been working as an executive administrative assistant for Forerunners Consulting Firm since 2018 performing tasks such as managing calendars and setting up meetings, making travel arrangements, screening phone calls and organizing files. Before that, she worked in customer support for Norwegian Cruise Lines.

“I am currently looking for a Full-time or part time position in an environment that will add to my current experience in Administration and Customer Service,” she wrote on her resume.

Concerns from the Inspector General

Similien and her boss, Martin, were faulted by the Broward’s Inspector General for a slew of campaign violations in the 2020 election.

Similien served as Martin’s treasurer in that campaign. Among the Inspector General’s findings: The campaign accepted multiple contributions made in the name of someone else, which would be a felony, and omitted contributor names and contribution amounts on bank deposit slips, and certified 13 reports known to be incorrect, incomplete, or both, each a first-degree misdemeanor.

The Office of Inspector General referred the case to prosecutors since several alleged violations fell in the categories of felonies or misdemeanors. The State Attorney’s Office would not say if it is actively pursuing a case, but did confirm it had been forwarded the information by the Inspector General’s Office.

Investigators for the Inspector General’s Office said in their report that neither Martin or Similien would be interviewed. When contacted by the Sun Sentinel a week ago, Martin could not be reached for comment on her cellphone. A week ago, Similien declined to comment.

COVID-19 funds

Last year, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported that records show Martin and extended family members received COVID-19 relief money for businesses they didn’t appear to own.

Martin, her brother-in-law and her niece-in-law collected $100,000 in all from the PPP, records show. On Martin’s two loan applications, for a total of $40,000, she used a code earmarked for tax preparation services. She used the home address of Tamarac City Commissioner Marlon Bolton as her business address, according to SBA data.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash