Broward County, FL

Property tax bills are arriving soon. Here’s what you need to know.

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

Starting Tuesday, South Floridians will be able to pay their property tax bills that fund everything from schools, city and county government and hospital districts.

In Broward County, the bills are already in the mail. The last batch of tax bills in Miami-Dade are hitting the post office Monday. And in Palm Beach County, the bills will be mailed Monday, too.

Here’s what you need to know:

  • There are discounts for providing an early payment: A 4% discount in November; 3% in December; 2% in January and 1% in February. Discounts only apply to full payments.
  • In Broward County, you can check out what you owe at broward.county-taxes.com , also starting Tuesday. In Palm Beach County, the website is www.pbctax.com/pay-online . In Miami-Dade County, visit miamidade.county-taxes.com .
  • Payment by electronic checks (eCheck) that require your bank account and routing numbers are free. Credit cards are accepted, but there will be a fee. Palm Beach County charges a 2.4% fee; Broward County charges 2.55%; Miami-Dade 2.21% charges for credit card processing payments , otherwise the taxing authorities would owe money to the banks. Personal checks are also accepted for free. Broward County also allows payment to the “Broward County Tax Collector” directly from your bank’s online Bill Pay service for free.

However you pay, don’t forget: Your deadline is March 31. As of April 1, your bill is officially delinquent.

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @LisaHuriash

