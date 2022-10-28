Read full article on original website
Related
4 Stocks to Sell Before the End of 2022
September’s CPI data revealed that inflation is far from being eased despite the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. This reinstates the view that the central bank will raise interest rates...
msn.com
The stock market is in trouble. That’s because the bond market is ‘very close to a crash.’
Don’t assume the worst is over, says investor Larry McDonald. There’s talk of a policy pivot by the Federal Reserve as interest rates rise quickly and stocks keep falling. Both may continue. McDonald, founder of The Bear Traps Report and author of “A Colossal Failure of Common Sense,”...
Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall
Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
NASDAQ
Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock
As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
NASDAQ
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years
The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
It's fitting that this weekly column should land on Halloween. The market gave us treats through most of October. I was looking for trick. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market -- Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK) -- plummeted 13.3%, sank 0.3%, and rose 0.8%, respectively, averaging out to a 4.3% decline.
U.S. home prices could fall as much as 20% next year
Home prices have slumped during the second half of 2022, with demand for residential real estate cooling off in a number cities across the U.S. Prices could continue to fall by as much as 20% next year as mortgage rates climb and the housing market normalizes in wake of the pandemic, according to a noted Wall Street economist.
Big brands keep raising prices to beat inflation—but consumers are still buying
An employee prepares a burrito bowl at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. “Consumers are willing to pay up for brands and trademarks that carry strong equity,” Gerald Pascarelli, an SVP of equity research at the investment firm Wedbush Securities Inc., told me. I asked Pascarelli...
NASDAQ
3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Even in a down market, investors want to make money. The bear market of 2022 brought dividends back into vogue as growth investors face off against a potential recession. Dividends provide steady income, and shareholders can also reinvest the proceeds -- capitalizing by buying shares while prices are down. This sets them up for more significant future profits.
NASDAQ
Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now
Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
NASDAQ
Chevron's Stock Rises to a Record High as Earnings Soar: Time to Buy a Buffett Favorite?
Chevron (NYSE: CVX) continued to capitalize on strong conditions in the oil and gas market. The energy giant's earnings soared well past analysts' expectations. That gave the oil company's stock the fuel to rally toward a record high. The rise in Chevron's stock price is further enriching Warren Buffett, whose...
NASDAQ
3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Crush the Market
Bear markets are definitely trying times for investors. But they also offer opportunity. Especially when it comes to growth stocks. Some investors have dropped them in favor of companies considered safer bets during an economic downturn. In many cases, though, high-growth companies' longtime prospects haven't changed. And that means you can scoop them up for a bargain today -- and potentially win big over time.
NASDAQ
UniCredit Lifts FY22 Net Interest Income View, Backs FY23 Forecast; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - Shares of UniCredit SpA (UCG, UNCFF.PK) were gaining around 2 percent in the morning trading in Italy after the lender updated its fiscal 2022 forecast for net interest income excluding Russia. The company also maintained its forecast for fiscal 2023. In a statement, the company announced the financial...
NASDAQ
2 Super Growth Stocks Down 44% and 58% to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Legendary investor Shelby Davis once said, "You make most of your money in a bear market, you just don't realize it at the time." That insight is particularly valuable in the current situation. Economic uncertainty has dragged the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite into a bear market, and variables like rising interest rates and geopolitical conflict could certainly make things worse in the near term.
NASDAQ
Asia-Pacific Shares Move Higher as Investors Bet on Fed "Pivot"
FXEmpire.com - The major Asia-Pacific stock indexes are mostly higher on Monday as traders shrugged off China manufacturing and non-manufacturing data that missed expectations, and as investors look ahead to the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week. Traders said the markets were mostly supported by hopes that the Fed might sound less aggressive about future rate hikes later this week.
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks splutter, euro falls ahead of euro zone inflation data
LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Europe's stocks and main currencies fell on Monday ahead of upcoming euro zone inflation data, Fed, BOE and RBA rates hikes later in the week and as Russia's withdrawal from a Ukrainian grain transit pact sent wheat and corn prices higher. The regional STOXX 600...
NASDAQ
Rebound Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 260 points or 2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 12,790-point plateau although it's expected to see renewed support on Monday. The global forecast for the...
Comments / 0