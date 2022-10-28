ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

sandhillssentinel.com

Southern Pines woman facing heroin charge

Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman from Southern Pines on alleged drug charges following a traffic stop in Pinebluff on Thursday. “On October 27, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of Pinebluff Cemetery Road in Pinebluff,” said Fields in a news advisory.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
The Richmond Observer

1 killed, 1 injured in Rockingham shooting

ROCKINGHAM — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one individual dead and another injured. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in the parking lot between Cook Out and Captain D’s on East Broad Avenue, according to investigators with the Rockingham Police Department. One...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WMBF

Man accused of breaking into Robeson County convenience store

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a North Carolina convenience store. The St. Pauls Police Department said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Mart #5, located on Highway 301. According to police, responding officers found “significant damage to the back wall where the suspect made entry” as well as missing items.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Rockingham traffic stop leads to heroin find

ROCKINGHAM — Members of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found heroin following a traffic stop last weekend. According to a press release posted Friday to the RCSO Facebook page, investigators stopped a vehicle Saturday, Oct. 22 at the intersection of Broad Avenue and Hancock Street for a headlight violation.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WXII 12

Missing Asheboro toddlers found safe

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued fortwo missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina. The Asheboro Police Department stated the children are 4-year-old Londyn Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Williams. Londyn is Black, and approximately 3 feet, 4 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes and...
ASHEBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Union County took two people into custody Friday morning and were looking for a third person after a police pursuit near Indian Trail. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and could see an active scene where police were searching farmland and wooded areas near Secrest Shortcut Road, which is near Unionville and Indian Trail Road.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man shot, killed in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man died from a shooting in Fayetteville on Friday night. Cumberland County deputies responded to a shooting near the 2400 block of Elcar Drive around 7:56 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center,...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Moore County man charged in Hoffman shooting

HOFFMAN — A young man from Moore County is accused of shooting a Richmond County resident Wednesday afternoon. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim on Hailey Ames Street in Hoffman on Oct. 26. Deputies spoke to witnesses and...
HOFFMAN, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Woman arrested for methamphetamine

LAUREL HILL — A Rockingham woman was arrested Tuesday after being found to have more than an ounce of methamphetamine in her vehicle after a traffic stop. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy. 74. It was during that traffic stop that 67-year-old Vickie Davis of Billy Covington Road was arrested.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Woman charged in Rockingham stabbing

ROCKINGHAM — A woman already awaiting trial on misdemeanor assault charges is accused of trying to kill a man last week. According to documents from the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to a call in reference to a stabbing at a residence on Long Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WBTW News13

16-year-old girl missing from Pembroke area of Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old girl is missing from the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Erika Jones, 16, of Pembroke, was last seen in the 7000 block of Highway 711 near Pembroke, the sheriff’s office said. Jones was wearing black jogging pants with ‘BACKWOODS’ along the […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Man charged in deadly Bennettsville shooting

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Juwan Harrison is charged with murder and attempted murder in an October shooting. according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. The shooting happened on Oct. 15 on Jennings Street in Bennettsville, according to Miller. Miller said Harrison was arrested Wednesday in Bennettsville. Derrick Bostic died...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC

