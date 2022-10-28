Read full article on original website
sandhillssentinel.com
Southern Pines woman facing heroin charge
Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman from Southern Pines on alleged drug charges following a traffic stop in Pinebluff on Thursday. “On October 27, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of Pinebluff Cemetery Road in Pinebluff,” said Fields in a news advisory.
1 killed, 1 injured in Rockingham shooting
ROCKINGHAM — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one individual dead and another injured. The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 in the parking lot between Cook Out and Captain D’s on East Broad Avenue, according to investigators with the Rockingham Police Department. One...
WMBF
Man accused of breaking into Robeson County convenience store
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a North Carolina convenience store. The St. Pauls Police Department said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Mart #5, located on Highway 301. According to police, responding officers found “significant damage to the back wall where the suspect made entry” as well as missing items.
cbs17
Fayetteville man found, arrested after removing monitoring device
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—A Fayetteville man was found and arrested after removing a monitoring device, according to police. Police previously said that Austin Randall removed the device in the area of the 2500 block of Bel Aire Street. According to police, he was on “electronic monitoring for pre-trial release for...
RCSO: Rockingham traffic stop leads to heroin find
ROCKINGHAM — Members of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found heroin following a traffic stop last weekend. According to a press release posted Friday to the RCSO Facebook page, investigators stopped a vehicle Saturday, Oct. 22 at the intersection of Broad Avenue and Hancock Street for a headlight violation.
WXII 12
Missing Asheboro toddlers found safe
ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued fortwo missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina. The Asheboro Police Department stated the children are 4-year-old Londyn Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Williams. Londyn is Black, and approximately 3 feet, 4 inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes and...
Police: Bystander hurt after fight, shooting at Waffle House in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A bystander was hurt Sunday morning in a shooting at a Waffle House in Florence, according to police. It happened at about 2:20 a.m. at the Waffle House on Pamplico Highway, Florence police said. A bystander was injured and taken to a local hospital by EMS. The bystander’s current condition is […]
Man arrested, accused of killing 28-year-old man in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested Saturday in the killing of a 28-year-old in Davidson County. Curtis Lee Wall is facing a charge for murder and is accused of killing Tyler Burgwyn Brady of Gold Hill. The shooting happened on Sept. 18 around 12:36 p.m. at a...
Union County deputies looking for third suspect after pursuit
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities in Union County took two people into custody Friday morning and were looking for a third person after a police pursuit near Indian Trail. Chopper 9 SkyZoom flew over the scene and could see an active scene where police were searching farmland and wooded areas near Secrest Shortcut Road, which is near Unionville and Indian Trail Road.
Man shot, killed in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man died from a shooting in Fayetteville on Friday night. Cumberland County deputies responded to a shooting near the 2400 block of Elcar Drive around 7:56 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center,...
Moore County man charged in Hoffman shooting
HOFFMAN — A young man from Moore County is accused of shooting a Richmond County resident Wednesday afternoon. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim on Hailey Ames Street in Hoffman on Oct. 26. Deputies spoke to witnesses and...
Homes and cars shot by youth in Maxton
MAXTON — “We couldn’t bring them all out,” Lt. Patrick Hunt remarked about two tables in the Maxton police station ove
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office seeks information in deadly shooting
ROCKINGHAM — Detectives with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a late Wednesday night homicide. According to a press release issued Thursday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to a home on Billy Covington Road around 10:20 p.m. in reference to a gunshot victim. The first deputy on scene...
WBTV
911 call about men ‘acting suspiciously’ leads to chase in Union County
The City Hill City Council unanimously voted to reduce the speed limit in neighborhoods in areas with no speed limit signs.
Woman arrested for methamphetamine
LAUREL HILL — A Rockingham woman was arrested Tuesday after being found to have more than an ounce of methamphetamine in her vehicle after a traffic stop. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy. 74. It was during that traffic stop that 67-year-old Vickie Davis of Billy Covington Road was arrested.
Woman charged in Rockingham stabbing
ROCKINGHAM — A woman already awaiting trial on misdemeanor assault charges is accused of trying to kill a man last week. According to documents from the Rockingham Police Department, officers responded to a call in reference to a stabbing at a residence on Long Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
1 dead, 2 hurt in head-on crash near Timmonsville, highway patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others were hurt Saturday evening in a head-on crash in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 7:10 p.m. on Highway 403 near Creek Road, about six miles from Timmonsville, SCHP said. Troopers said a 2019 Kia sedan […]
16-year-old girl missing from Pembroke area of Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old girl is missing from the Pembroke area of Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Erika Jones, 16, of Pembroke, was last seen in the 7000 block of Highway 711 near Pembroke, the sheriff’s office said. Jones was wearing black jogging pants with ‘BACKWOODS’ along the […]
wpde.com
Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 shooting at Marlboro County club
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man pled guilty Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened in 2021 in Marlboro County. Deputies responded to the Ellison Club in the McColl area on March 15, 2021, around 2 a.m. in reference to the shooting. When deputies arrived, they said...
wpde.com
Man charged in deadly Bennettsville shooting
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Juwan Harrison is charged with murder and attempted murder in an October shooting. according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. The shooting happened on Oct. 15 on Jennings Street in Bennettsville, according to Miller. Miller said Harrison was arrested Wednesday in Bennettsville. Derrick Bostic died...
