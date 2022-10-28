ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

atozsports.com

A new development could spell trouble for the Eagles vs Steelers

The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) look to improve upon their flawless record as they host their in-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5). Though these two teams have had contrasting seasons up to this point, the Eagles could be in for a rude awakening with the latest news coming out of Pittsburgh.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen, 3 Bills most responsible for Week 8 win vs. Packers

The Buffalo Bills had a successful homestand as they defeated the visiting Green Bay Packers, 27-17, in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This sixth win kept the Bills at solo first place in the entire AFC. They are a game ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs and Tennessee Titans. Here we will look at Josh Allen and three other Bills most responsible for their Week 8 win vs. the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Who is Josh Allen's girlfriend? Meet Brittany Williams, Bills QB's family friend, college sweetheart and pilates instructor

Josh Allen has been in the public eye a lot more amid his sterling performance over the last few seasons. Most recently, the 2022 MVP frontrunner was seen attending one of the Padres-Phillies games in the NLCS during the Bills bye week. Many were intrigued by the story of Allen's Padres fandom while others wondered with whom he was at the game.
CALIFORNIA STATE

