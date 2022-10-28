Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WFMJ.com
Airbags deployed after car crashes into utility pole in Youngstown
Crews responded to an accident were two cars were damaged on Jacobs Rd. in Youngstown. Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene. One vehicle crashed into a utility pole and the airbags in a were deployed during the crash. No major injuries have been reported at this time. Police are...
WFMJ.com
Warrant being issued for pilot charged in YSU stadium low flight case
More than three years after authorities say a private plane flew too close to the press box of a YSU home football game, a judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of the pilot. Judge Carla Baldwin on Wednesday said she would issue a bench warrant after Christopher Wilkinson...
WFMJ.com
Driverless buggy sideswipes SUV in Mercer County
State Police are trying to find the owner of a horse and buggy that sideswiped a Buick in Mercer County. The driver of a Buick Encore told police he was traveling along Fredonia Road in Lake Township Thursday evening when a horse and buggy appeared in the middle of the road, traveling toward the SUV.
KWQC
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.
Police identify man who died after dump truck crashes into Willoughby house
Officials were on scene for hours after a dump truck reportedly crashed into a Willoughby home Saturday morning, killing one and hospitalizing another.
WFMJ.com
Two-year-old, male suspect ejected from vehicle after pursuit ends in crash in Union Township
A two-year-old child has been life flighted to a nearby hospital after being ejected from a vehicle after a crash in Union Township. The crash took place at the intersection of West Washington Street and Meegan Avenue in Union Township. Witnesses at the scene tell our videographer that the accident...
WFMJ.com
Portions of North Palmyra Road to close between November 3, 4
Portions of North Palmyra Road in Ellsworth Township are scheduled to close between Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4. North Palmyra Road will be closed between Herbert Road and South Turner Road during this time for necessary culvert replacements. The detour route will be Herbert Road to South Turner...
WFMJ.com
Boardman Fire truck, car collide on Market Street
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a car and a Boardman Township fire truck. The collision occurred at around 7 a.m. Monday along Market Street near Forest Lake Drive. Troopers say no one was seriously injured. Fire Chief Mark Pitzer tells 21 News that the car...
'I'm so glad to be alive' — Canton police officers save woman's life
A Stark County woman has immense gratitude for the quick actions taken by two Canton police officers when she suffered a medical emergency earlier this month.
Authorities investigating rash of break-ins at several NE Ohio malls
Police from several Northeast Ohio counties are investigating a rash of mall break-ins over the weekend involving two costume clad suspects.
WFMJ.com
Early release hearing set for Beloit woman sentenced for toddler's fentanyl overdose
A Wednesday hearing before a judge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court could determine if a Beloit woman will be released seven months early after being sentenced for allowing her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter to overdose on the powerful opiate fentanyl. Elizabeth Warner, 27, pleaded guilty in June to child endangering and...
Youngstown man facing robbery, other charges after incident at Liberty Walmart
A Youngstown man is facing robbery and other charges following a reported shoplifting incident at the Walmart in Liberty.
Driver dead after semi rolls over, catches fire
A semi-truck driver died early Friday morning after his tanker carrying gasoline rolled over and caught fire.
Severe damage in New Castle fire
New Castle Fire Department responded to a fire that caused severe damage to a house Sunday morning.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police arrest suspect with assault rifle at fight outside Youngstown bar
One man is in the county jail after Youngstown Police say he pulled out an assault rifle during a fight outside a South Side bar. Officers were called just before 3 a.m. to investigate an argument in a parking lot on South Avenue outside the King's Court Sports Bar, once known as the Coconut Grove.
1 dead, another injured after dump truck crashes into house, both catch on fire
Saturday morning, a Ward's Lawn Care dump truck crashed into a Willoughby home, according to Willoughby Fire Department.
WFMJ.com
Nashville police investigate fatal hit-and-run accident of Lowellville woman
Police are asking for the public's assistance in a hit and run accident that occurred Thursday night in Nashville. The victim, Amelia J. Ricottilli-Lamping of Lowellville, Ohio was visiting Nashville when she was struck while walking across Charlotte Pike and 22nd Avenue North by an Alfa Romero sedan, which drove off.
Police: Drunk man found with drugs, gun in car
Police were called to a bar at the 3700 block of Oakwood Avenue in Austintown shortly before 1:30 a.m.
WFMJ.com
Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County
I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
State Route 8 southbound reopens after deadly fuel tanker crash
Massive flames broke out in Stow early Friday morning on State Route 8 after a deadly fuel tanker crash.
Comments / 0