Southington, OH

WFMJ.com

Airbags deployed after car crashes into utility pole in Youngstown

Crews responded to an accident were two cars were damaged on Jacobs Rd. in Youngstown. Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene. One vehicle crashed into a utility pole and the airbags in a were deployed during the crash. No major injuries have been reported at this time. Police are...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Driverless buggy sideswipes SUV in Mercer County

State Police are trying to find the owner of a horse and buggy that sideswiped a Buick in Mercer County. The driver of a Buick Encore told police he was traveling along Fredonia Road in Lake Township Thursday evening when a horse and buggy appeared in the middle of the road, traveling toward the SUV.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
KWQC

Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.
STOW, OH
WFMJ.com

Portions of North Palmyra Road to close between November 3, 4

Portions of North Palmyra Road in Ellsworth Township are scheduled to close between Thursday, November 3 and Friday, November 4. North Palmyra Road will be closed between Herbert Road and South Turner Road during this time for necessary culvert replacements. The detour route will be Herbert Road to South Turner...
ELLSWORTH, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman Fire truck, car collide on Market Street

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an accident involving a car and a Boardman Township fire truck. The collision occurred at around 7 a.m. Monday along Market Street near Forest Lake Drive. Troopers say no one was seriously injured. Fire Chief Mark Pitzer tells 21 News that the car...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Trailer burns on I-80 in Mercer County

I-80 westbound traffic is back to normal near the Ohio state line in Mercer County after a truck trailer caught on fire Saturday afternoon. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker. Traffic resumed after the fire was put out. There were no...
MERCER COUNTY, PA

