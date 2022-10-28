Read full article on original website
WHSV
First flight from SHD to Charlotte departed Tuesday morning
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) has flights available through a new carrier. Contour is now providing flights to Charlotte, and their first flight out of Augusta County took off Tuesday, Nov. 1. The flight is about an hour and a half long. While Contour...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas
I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
WTOP
When will the DC area see its first inch of snow?
Though we predict that early November will bring a brief return of warmth to the area, winter is not far behind. Now, let’s talk snow. When will the D.C. region see its first inch of accumulation?. Even though a hard freeze ended the growing season in D.C’s northern and...
carolinacoastonline.com
Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night's Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
WBTV
Tickets selling fast for the return of The Polar Express train ride to the N.C. Transportation Museum
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Transportation Museum is counting down the return of The Polar Express train ride in Spencer. This immersive family-oriented experience hosts over 1 million riders at over 50 locations in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia each holiday season. Popular dates and times are filling quickly.
rowancountyweather.com
Long Range Winter Forecast 2022-20223
Please take a moment to visit our local sponsors to let them know that you appreciate their support of our blog. This year La Niña returns for the third consecutive winter, driving warmer-than-average temperatures for the Southwest and along the Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard, North Carolina and Rowan County.
WBTV
Medic: Three injured in multi-car crash near South Carolina border
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people are injured and traffic is snarled from a multi-car crash on Interstate 77 in Charlotte. The crash happened near the North/South Carolina state line on I-77 North, near Arrowhead Road. WBTV crews say traffic is backed up for miles. Live video from the scene...
This City in South Carolina Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of South Carolina was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Truist closes the most Charlotte-area bank branches in past year; JPMorgan, Fifth Third add location
CHARLOTTE — Branch closures have become a common trend in the banking industry, though the Charlotte area saw its overall count drop just slightly in the past year. The Charlotte metro area had 512 bank branches as of June 30, down from 516 as of the same date in 2021, according to recent Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data.
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in North Carolina, Virginia, South Carolina
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North Carolina
Beech Mountainis a town in North Carolina located in the counties of Avery and Watauga. At 5,506 feet in elevation, the town is located atop Beech Mountain and is the highest town east of the Rocky Mountains. Des Moines, New Mexico, 1,220 miles away, is the closest municipality at a higher elevation.
theriver953.com
Virginia exempts tax rates on certain items in 2023
Beginning January 1, 2023 food purchased for home consumption and essential items for personal hygiene will see a reduced tax rate according to the Virginia Tax website. Previously groceries were subject to a 1.5 percent state sales tax with a 1 percent local option retail sales and use tax. As...
Augusta Free Press
How to buy a ticket for Wednesday’s $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot
No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot on Halloween growing the jackpot to an estimated $1.2 billion. The next drawing is Wednesday night at 10:59 p.m. While no one won the jackpot Monday, there were more than 146,000 winning tickets in Virginia, including one ticket that one $150,000, and two tickets that won $50,000 each.
Greene County man at center of Silver Alert found in North Carolina
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously reported missing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been found in North Carolina. On Monday night, the TBI issued a Silver Alert saying the agency was attempting to find Walter Pierce, 79, of Greene County. Pierce was reportedly found safe in North Carolina as of Tuesday morning. […]
Two entrapped, rescued in North Carolina crash
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Asbury Chapel on Huntersville-Concord Road.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In North Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in North Carolina.
Virginia's Most Beautiful Places
Are you looking for Virginia's most beautiful places? Then you've come to the right place. Skyline Drive view of Shenandoah Valley National Park, Virginia, USA.Image by radford wine from Pixabay.
qcnews.com
Rider jumps off motorcycle before guard rail cuts bike in half on I-77N, Huntersville Fire says
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was a close call for a motorcyclist traveling on I-77 northbound in the Huntersville area when they wrecked, hit the guardrail, cutting their bike in half, according to Huntersville Fire. The crash happened Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, on I-77 northbound at...
Augusta Free Press
National Park offers free admission, fly fishing tips on Veterans Day
Shenandoah National Park has announced plans for their 2022 Veterans Day observance. Friday, Nov. 11, is a fee-free day in observance of Veterans Day. In observance of Veterans Day, NPS staff will be present at both sites from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to distribute free National Park passes to U.S. active-duty military and veterans.
