ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 10

TacMom@4
4d ago

What about our Tacoma Public Schools high school students? Are they expected to pay the fee when they rely on this link to get them to their classes?

Reply(4)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tacoma Daily Index

Tacoma’s Hilltop and Stadium Districts

If you have travelled through the Stadium or Hilltop neighborhoods in the past year or so, you could not miss the tracks, road closures and seemingly eternal construction signs, crews and obstructions. As much as many of us might find it hard to believe, this disruption is not forever. And,...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car rolls down embankment in Bellevue

Crews with the Bellevue Fire Department responded to a report of a car going over an embankment in Bellevue on Monday. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 31, crews responded to the incident on Coal Creek Parkway near Forest Drive. Pictures from the scene showed slick roads and a gray...
BELLEVUE, WA
KUOW

Tacoma tries a guaranteed basic income

Basic income programs have been all the rage in policy circle, and Tacoma just tried it out. The city has been running a guaranteed income pilot, called GRIT. The program gave 110 low-income families money each month to help them with expenses they otherwise would not likely be able to afford.
TACOMA, WA
chainstoreage.com

First Look: Kohl’s opens concept store with self-checkout, other new elements

Kohl’s has unveiled a one-of-a-kind “concept” store designed to provide a more localized and modern shopping experience. Located in Tacoma, Wash., the 35,000-sq.-ft. store is much smaller than a traditional Kohl’s, which averages about 80,000 sq. ft. and is “too large” for many small markets, the retailer said. Kohl’s said the new Tacoma outpost is intended to give the retailer the opportunity to test (and learn from) new ideas and store experiences which may be used in new or existing locations in the future.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Marijuana shops hit in South Sound crime spree

South Sound pot shops have gotten hit five times in the past week. They all seem to have a similar feel. A car crashes into the front of the store and robbers storm the place. They get what they can and leave in another car. EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana...
OLYMPIA, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy