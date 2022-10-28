Kohl’s has unveiled a one-of-a-kind “concept” store designed to provide a more localized and modern shopping experience. Located in Tacoma, Wash., the 35,000-sq.-ft. store is much smaller than a traditional Kohl’s, which averages about 80,000 sq. ft. and is “too large” for many small markets, the retailer said. Kohl’s said the new Tacoma outpost is intended to give the retailer the opportunity to test (and learn from) new ideas and store experiences which may be used in new or existing locations in the future.

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO