Read full article on original website
TacMom@4
4d ago
What about our Tacoma Public Schools high school students? Are they expected to pay the fee when they rely on this link to get them to their classes?
Reply(4)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
Tacoma Daily Index
Tacoma’s Hilltop and Stadium Districts
If you have travelled through the Stadium or Hilltop neighborhoods in the past year or so, you could not miss the tracks, road closures and seemingly eternal construction signs, crews and obstructions. As much as many of us might find it hard to believe, this disruption is not forever. And,...
shorelineareanews.com
Lynnwood Today: Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site
A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager...
Tukwila ballot initiative would establish $19/hour minimum wage
Tukwila could soon have one of the highest minimum wages in the nation. City of Tukwila Initiative Measure No. 1, appearing on Tukwila residents’ ballots in next week’s election, would raise the wage for workers at large Tukwila employers to about $19 per hour, beginning next summer. “That...
How cold does it get in Tacoma?
How many days in a year does the temperature fall below 15 °F?
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Washington
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
Car rolls down embankment in Bellevue
Crews with the Bellevue Fire Department responded to a report of a car going over an embankment in Bellevue on Monday. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 31, crews responded to the incident on Coal Creek Parkway near Forest Drive. Pictures from the scene showed slick roads and a gray...
nwpb.org
New airport proposal for Pierce and Thurston counties met with opposition
Southeast of the Puget Sound, in rural Pierce and Thurston counties, there’s lots of open land. It’s the home of the Nisqually River watershed and some of the last remaining prairie ecosystems in the state. The Nisqually Indian Tribe manages 90 miles of land, from Mount Rainier to...
KOMO News
Seattle homeless encampment near I-5 cleared through Gov. Inslee's initiative
SEATTLE, Wash. — Saturday, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) announced the cleanup of a longtime homeless encampment in the Northgate community. The encampment sat near I-5, close to North Northgate Way and Corliss Avenue North.
1 Person Injured In A Rollover Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The Washington State Patrol responded to a rollover crash that injured a person. The crash happened on the SR 520 Floating Bridge. According to the authorities, the driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. The officials believe that the windstorm indirectly caused the rollover. WSP said the...
Coziest, comfiest coffee shop in Tacoma?
Looking for a place to sit quietly for an afternoon on the weekend.
KUOW
Tacoma tries a guaranteed basic income
Basic income programs have been all the rage in policy circle, and Tacoma just tried it out. The city has been running a guaranteed income pilot, called GRIT. The program gave 110 low-income families money each month to help them with expenses they otherwise would not likely be able to afford.
KUOW
Emergency Covid orders are ending. Where does that leave renters and landlords?
Covid emergency measures end Monday, Oct. 31, in both Seattle and Washington state. Those emergency orders include protections for tenants who fall behind on their rent. KUOW looked into what their expiration means for renters and their landlords. During the Covid emergency, many layers of tenant protections were put in...
chainstoreage.com
First Look: Kohl’s opens concept store with self-checkout, other new elements
Kohl’s has unveiled a one-of-a-kind “concept” store designed to provide a more localized and modern shopping experience. Located in Tacoma, Wash., the 35,000-sq.-ft. store is much smaller than a traditional Kohl’s, which averages about 80,000 sq. ft. and is “too large” for many small markets, the retailer said. Kohl’s said the new Tacoma outpost is intended to give the retailer the opportunity to test (and learn from) new ideas and store experiences which may be used in new or existing locations in the future.
King County Health says there is growing concern of a tridemic
The King County Health Department says there is growing concerns of a local tridemic. The latest medical term refers to a rise in three viruses at the same time. Most recently, the term has been used in reference to the rising case numbers of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus.
Incentive program now available for Seattle landlords to house homeless
An incentive program for Seattle landlords to help house homeless people in their units is now available, according to a media release from the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA). The incentive program, which was announced last month, is seeking 800 units to support the effort. Seattle landlords that are...
Link light rail worker injured in concrete form collapse
A worker is in serious condition after an accident at a Sound Transit construction site in Mountlake Terrace, according to officials. The 40-year-old man was taken to Harborview Medical Center. He arrived in critical condition, but is improving. The accident occurred around noon Thursday at the Link light rail expansion...
MyNorthwest.com
Marijuana shops hit in South Sound crime spree
South Sound pot shops have gotten hit five times in the past week. They all seem to have a similar feel. A car crashes into the front of the store and robbers storm the place. They get what they can and leave in another car. EXPLAINER: Which states put marijuana...
KUOW
Washington's emergency order has ended, but you still have to wear masks in these places
Washington's statewide state of emergency order for the pandemic is over as of this morning, but some pandemic-era rules and precautions will remain. Employees with the city of Seattle and the state of Washington will still have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a condition of employment. No boosters are required.
2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting along Alki Beach
SEATTLE — Seattle Police say they are searching for a light-colored SUV after a drive-by shooting left two people hurt on Halloween night. The shooting happened along Alki Beach in West Seattle, near Alki Avenue and 62nd Avenue Southwest, just after 10 p.m. Monday. Upon arriving at the scene,...
Suspended due to the pandemic, car pool parking permits are coming back
Starting Nov. 1, carpool parking permits are returning to Northgate and Tukwila Boulevard stations. “These two garages are routinely, if not full, almost full,” said Sound Transit Public Information Officer David Jackson. “Northgate these days is trending at 100% occupancy with 443 spaces. Tukwila is 97% occupancy with 600 spaces.”
MyNorthwest
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 10