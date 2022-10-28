Read full article on original website
British Cycling chief steps down three weeks after controversial Shell deal
Brian Facer has stepped down with immediate effect as chief executive of British Cycling, three weeks after the organisation announced a partnership with Shell UK that was fiercely criticised by environmental groups. In a statement released Tyesterdayon Monday, the national governing body for road and track cycling said the decision...
Wasim Akram: Pakistan great reveals he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has revealed he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended but quit following the death of his first wife. The legendary fast bowler, 56, took more than 900 international wickets before retiring in 2003. In a new autobiography, Wasim, 56, said he began...
Stephen Bradley: Shamrock Rovers boss thanks players for winning title for ill son
When Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley's young son Josh was diagnosed with leukemia in June, he asked his players to go and win the Premier Division for him. The Dublin club already had plenty of motivation as they aimed to become League of Ireland champions for a third consecutive year, but the manager's call meant much more than that to the players.
Charlie Atkinson: Leicester Tigers sign former Wasps fly-half on 'long-term deal'
Leicester Tigers have signed former Wasps fly-half Charlie Atkinson on a "long-term deal". The 21-year-old, who can also play at full-back, scored two tries in four games for Wasps this season before the club went into administration. He is a former team-mate of Tigers scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet, with England's...
Bukayo Saka: Arsenal winger 'hopefully not' a World Cup doubt, says Mikel Arteta
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he hopes the injury sustained by Bukayo Saka in Sunday's win over Nottingham Forest will not threaten the player's World Cup participation with England. Saka was forced off during Arsenal's 5-0 victory after being tackled by Forest full-back Renan Lodi. The 21-year-old, England's men's player...
Russell Martin: Swansea City players must learn from south Wales derby celebrations
Russell Martin says some members of his Swansea City squad may have been guilty of over-celebrating victory in the south Wales derby. Martin felt last Sunday's win over Cardiff City - and the celebrations which followed - had an impact on Swansea's performance at Bristol City. They claimed a point...
Leeds Rhinos to become first British side to make matchday payments to women's team
Leeds are to become the first British rugby league club to make matchday payments to their women's team. The reigning Super League champions are to offer win bonuses and other "meritocratic" payments from 2023. The new scheme is the latest phase of the Rhinos' long-term goal to develop a fully...
Sunderland: Away fans banned from bringing coins and vapes into ground
Sunderland have banned away fans from bringing coins and vapes into the Stadium of Light. The new measures have been introduced after an increase in disorder this season, including Championship matches at home to Coventry City and Burnley. All away supporters will now be searched before entering the ground and...
Mark Hudson: Interim manager praises Cardiff City character after 'tough week'
Mark Hudson praised the character of his Cardiff City players after they rebounded from last Sunday's loss at Swansea City to beat Rotherham United. The interim manager used the word "hurt" several times in his programme notes after the south Wales derby loss. "I thought we dominated from start to...
Jack Charlton: Statue of World Cup winner unveiled in Ashington
A memorial to World Cup winner Jack Charlton has been unveiled in his home town in Northumberland. The statue stands in Ashington's Hirst Park where he played as a youngster. Charlton, part of England's triumphant 1966 football team which also included his brother Bobby, died in July 2020 aged 85 after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
Manchester United's Tony Whelan: The man helping nurture the club's future stars
You almost certainly won't have heard of 69-year-old Mancunian Tony Whelan, but many of the Premier League stars he has helped develop need no introduction. As Manchester United's academy programme advisor, where his work was recently recognised by the Football Black List initiative, Whelan has nurtured the early careers of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Danny Wellbeck and Paul Pogba as well as hundreds of other young prospects, since first arriving at Carrington in 2005.
