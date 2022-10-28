PACIFIC GROVE (BCN) A shark interacted with a surfer in the Monterey County city of Pacific Grove on Monday, police there said. At approximately 5:17 p.m., a surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. The surfer paddled to shore uninjured, police said.

PACIFIC GROVE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO