Santa Clara, CA

SFGate

Man Crossing Road Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle

SAN JOSE (BCN) San Jose police are on the scene of a traffic collision early Wednesday that killed a man who was jaywalking. Police have closed the roadway near the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Cherry Avenue after responding to a 4:36 a.m. report of the collision. In a 5:43...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Small earthquake hits east of San Jose

A small earthquake struck early Wednesday about five miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A quake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.8 struck at 4:12 a.m. in the southern end of Joseph D. Grant County Park at a depth of 4.5 miles. No injuries or damages were reported.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

1 Dead, 4 Wounded In Shootings Friday Night

OAKLAND (BCN) One person died and four others were wounded in shootings in Oakland on Friday, police said. The fatal shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard. Officers found a man and woman, both Oakland residents, with gunshot wounds, police said Monday. The man...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Suspect Arrested In February Death Of 26-Year-Old Woman

SAN JOSE (BCN) A 39-year-old man suspected in the February death of a woman in West San Jose is in custody, police said Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, of San Jose, was arrested last week in connection with the death of 26-year-old Areli Trujillo, authorities said. Trujillo's body was found Feb. 24...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Small Quake Follows Major One Offshore

A small earthquake struck late Tuesday night east of Salinas, five minutes after a major quake occurred about 750 miles southwest of Half Moon Bay in the North Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.6-magnitude quake struck at 9:58 p.m. about 18 miles east of Salinas in...
SALINAS, CA
SFGate

Shark knocks surfer off board 100 yards from shore

PACIFIC GROVE (BCN) A shark interacted with a surfer in the Monterey County city of Pacific Grove on Monday, police there said. At approximately 5:17 p.m., a surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. The surfer paddled to shore uninjured, police said.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Doctors Delay Strike Amid Agreement

After more than two years of negotiating, Santa Clara County and its doctors have reached a pending agreement on a new contract, averting a strike scheduled to start in November. County Executive Jeff Smith said the county and Valley Physicians Group, a union representing more than 450 doctors in the...
SAN JOSE, CA

