Child files restraining order against mother day before forced to “reunify” with abusive parentRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
SFGate
Man Crossing Road Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle
SAN JOSE (BCN) San Jose police are on the scene of a traffic collision early Wednesday that killed a man who was jaywalking. Police have closed the roadway near the intersection of Almaden Expressway and Cherry Avenue after responding to a 4:36 a.m. report of the collision. In a 5:43...
SFGate
Small earthquake hits east of San Jose
A small earthquake struck early Wednesday about five miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A quake with a preliminary magnitude of 2.8 struck at 4:12 a.m. in the southern end of Joseph D. Grant County Park at a depth of 4.5 miles. No injuries or damages were reported.
Bay Area city looks likely to ban construction of new gas stations
The city currently has 12 gas stations.
SFGate
1 Dead, 4 Wounded In Shootings Friday Night
OAKLAND (BCN) One person died and four others were wounded in shootings in Oakland on Friday, police said. The fatal shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. in the 10200 block of International Boulevard. Officers found a man and woman, both Oakland residents, with gunshot wounds, police said Monday. The man...
SFGate
Suspect Arrested In February Death Of 26-Year-Old Woman
SAN JOSE (BCN) A 39-year-old man suspected in the February death of a woman in West San Jose is in custody, police said Monday. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, of San Jose, was arrested last week in connection with the death of 26-year-old Areli Trujillo, authorities said. Trujillo's body was found Feb. 24...
SFGate
Small Quake Follows Major One Offshore
A small earthquake struck late Tuesday night east of Salinas, five minutes after a major quake occurred about 750 miles southwest of Half Moon Bay in the North Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 2.6-magnitude quake struck at 9:58 p.m. about 18 miles east of Salinas in...
SFGate
Shark knocks surfer off board 100 yards from shore
PACIFIC GROVE (BCN) A shark interacted with a surfer in the Monterey County city of Pacific Grove on Monday, police there said. At approximately 5:17 p.m., a surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. The surfer paddled to shore uninjured, police said.
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Doctors Delay Strike Amid Agreement
After more than two years of negotiating, Santa Clara County and its doctors have reached a pending agreement on a new contract, averting a strike scheduled to start in November. County Executive Jeff Smith said the county and Valley Physicians Group, a union representing more than 450 doctors in the...
Clorox looking to significantly reduce Oakland headquarters
The company started shifting to a hybrid work model prior to the pandemic.
SFGate
Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retires amid civil corruption trial
Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith announced Monday she would retire, as a jury deliberates a verdict in a civil corruption trial involving jail mismanagement and a "pay-to-play" scheme involving gun permits issued by her office. Undersheriff Ken Binder will take over as acting sheriff, Smith office said in a...
Parts of Bay Area could get half an inch of rain Tuesday, forecasters say
A cold front forecast to hit the Bay Area on Tuesday may be a little wetter than expected.
The hidden comforts and best kept secrets for flying out of SFO
Maximize time at the airport with these secluded amenities.
Waves up to 19 feet tall to pound SF Bay Area beaches
Huge waves are expected to create dangerous conditions at Bay Area beaches on Monday.
Man accused of assaulting Paul Pelosi with hammer pleads not guilty
Additional charges against David DePape include assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse.
SFGate
The story behind The Avenue, the Bay Area's only 365-day-a-year Halloween bar
This article was originally published on Oct. 26, 2019. Curtis and Tana Howard have one rule: No planning for Halloween until the end of August. That rule, however, is often broken. “We wake up in the morning and it’s the first thing we start thinking about,” said Tana.
David DePape appears to have gone from far left to far right. It's more common than you think.
"Conspiracy theories are a ladder. You climb one rung and then another."
