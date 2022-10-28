Alabama man arrested for allegedly beheading girlfriend who had refused to have sex with him

An Alabama man allegedly decapitated his girlfriend after stabbing her 100 times for refusing to have sex with him on his birthday.

Justin Fields, 38, has been charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the brutal killing of 52-year-old Tammy Bailey, according to officials.

Investigators say that the victim was stabbed more than 100 times with an eight-inch survival-type knife in the shocking slaying.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said that when deputies found the victim her head was near her feet and one of her limbs had been severed, reports AL.com .

The sheriff told reporters that the suspect killed the victim after they had gone out to celebrate his birthday before returning to their home in Springville.

“He had a drink of brandy and then went into his bedroom and was playing guitar,’’ Sheriff Moon said .

“He decided he wanted to have sex, so he went into her room and propositioned her. She refused him and, according to his statement, it frustrated him, and he stabbed her in the chest.”

The suspect told investigators that after he woke up the following morning he repeatedly stabbed the already dead victim.

Officials say he then called his father and told him he had “done something terrible” and the authorities were alerted by the victim’s family.

When deputies arrived they found the suspect sitting on the porch and told him they would cuff him for their safety.

“That’s OK. You’re going to arrest me anyway,” the sheriff says he told the deputies.

They then entered the home and discovered the victim’s body.

The sheriff says that they have had no dealings with the suspect before and that he has no known mental health history.

“He was frustrated because he didn’t get what he wanted,” the sheriff said.