JPMorgan Platform Taps Into Demand for Paperless Rent Payments
J.P. Morgan Chase is rolling out a digital payment platform for landlords and tenants, tapping into a growing demand for paperless rent payments. The bank is testing Story — a platform it designed for property managers and owners that automates online rent invoicing and receipts — with the hopes of turning it into an all-in-one property management tool, CNBC reported Monday (Oct. 31).
Real-Time Payments Will Spark Lending’s Digital Transformation
Yogi Berra supposedly once said: “Predictions are hard — especially about the future.”. In an interview with PYMNTS, PSCU President and CEO Chuck Fagan acknowledged the challenge of knowing what’s ahead. But some trends can provide a roadmap to what’s next for financial institutions (FIs), and for credit unions in particular.
Some Student Loan Borrowers Get Refunds for Payments in Pandemic
Despite a legal challenge to its student loan forgiveness program, the federal government is reportedly sending refund checks for student loan payments that borrowers made during a moratorium on such payments during the pandemic. The refunds are going to those who paid down their loans after payments were suspended in...
Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days
Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month.
NASDAQ
Dave Ramsey Warns That One Financial Decision Is 'the Largest Detriment to Your Wealth'
For many Americans, a car payment is practically a fact of life. Cars are expensive, so if you want to get a new one, there's a good chance you'll need an auto loan. And once that car isn't so new anymore, it's time to repeat the process. It may be...
‘The Public Will Be Significantly Harmed’: Trump Asks Chief Justice John Roberts for Emergency Stay of Tax Returns Release Mandated by Lower Courts
Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the U.S. House of Representatives House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining his tax returns in perhaps the final stage of a long-and-winding legal battle over the hotly disputed issue. The emergency request comes on the heels...
Crypto Firm Galaxy Digital to Reduce Headcount by 20%
In the midst of the “crypto winter,” cryptocurrency financial services company Galaxy Digital is reportedly going to cut at least 20% of its global workforce. The layoffs would follow the August report from Galaxy Digital that its net loss in the second quarter was $554.7 million and that its assets under management had dropped 40% from the prior quarter, CoinDesk reported Tuesday (Nov. 1), citing unnamed sources for the news of planned cuts.
CNET
Social Security Payments for November: When You'll Get Your Money
The Social Security Administration will begin disbursing payments to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income recipients, starting tomorrow. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.) Starting in January 2023, you'll get a benefits increase on your check; that starts in December for SSI recipients. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
90% of SaaS Firms Lack Visibility Into Non-Payroll Spend
You can’t fix problems, you can’t embrace opportunities, unless you can see them. And in the business-to-business (B2B) realm, as found in the report “Improving Financial Performance,” done in collaboration between PYMNTS and Airbase, we found that visibility is sorely lacking in the back office. The pain points in tracking financial performance are especially glaring in the software-as-a-service sector (SaaS).
Extend Launches API for Issuing and Managing Virtual Cards
Virtual card and spend management platform Extend has launched an application programming interface (API) that helps small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) make and manage card payments from their existing credit card accounts. With the new Extend API, SMBs can integrate virtual card issuance into their existing workflows and systems and...
New Zealand Creates Protections for BNPL Users
New Zealand has joined a growing list of nations creating regulations to protect consumers taking part in the country's $1.7 billion buy now, pay later (BNPL) sector. The country’s Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs David Clark announced Wednesday (Nov. 2) that the government thinks affordability checks should apply to BNPL loans greater than $600 — a proposed amount — giving borrowers the same protection as people applying for credit cards and personal loans.
Equipifi, Q2 Team to Offer BNPL to Digital Bank Customers
FinTech equipifi has launched an integration with Q2’s digital banking platform, offering Q2’s customers access to its buy now, pay later (BNPL) solution. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) news release, the collaboration — happening via the Q2 Partner Accelerator program — will combine equipifi’s BNPL tool, which “integrates with banks and credit unions to curate offers that consumers can view, accept and manage through their existing banking apps.”
Amazon Offers Sellers New Source of Growth Capital
Amazon has debuted a cash advance solution for merchants selling on its site as small businesses seek more sources of growth capital. According to a Tuesday (Nov. 1) news release sent to PYMNTS, the financing solution is provided by Parafin, a FinTech founded by veterans of Robinhood. “This secure financing...
SoFi Logs $5B in Deposits as CEO Reports Swiping Share From Banks
“We’re winning share in deposits … and we’re taking it from the traditional banks,” SoFi CEO Anthony Noto said on a Tuesday (Nov. 1) earnings call. On a day where earnings results cheered investors — who bid the stock up 18% at the open — SoFi’s numbers show that its “one-stop shop” approach to finance, to checking and personal loans, continue to gain traction.
Cedar Debuts Integrated Health Data Tool
Healthcare FinTech platform Cedar has introduced the Payer Intelligence Layer. “With the Payer Intelligence Layer, Cedar can now integrate data from health insurers and healthcare providers to help create a single source of information for consumers managing medical bills,” the company said in a Tuesday (Nov. 1) news release.
Apple Loses Online Retail VP and CIO
The heads of Apple's online retail and information-systems operations are leaving the company, part of a series of high-profile departures from the tech giant. According to a report Tuesday (Nov. 1) from Bloomberg News, Anna Matthiasson, vice president of online retail, is stepping down, while Mary Demby, Apple's chief information officer, is retiring after 30 years.
Rising Interest Rates Spark Supplier Interest in Commercial Card Acceptance
The payments pull and tug between buyers and suppliers has long favored those doing the buying, but that’s changing as technology takes friction and cost out of B2B transactions. Speaking with PYMNTS Karen Webster for the “Executive Insight Series — The Next Three Years,” Boost Payment Solutions Founder and...
B2B's OnlineCheckWriter Launches Credit Card Processing
B2B payments company OnlineCheckWriter.com has released a credit card payment facility for businesses, letting them pay any payee, even ones that don't take credit cards. As the Texas company said in a news release Sunday (Oct. 30), small businesses traditionally relied on time-consuming payment methods, with their vendors and suppliers paying transaction charges to accept credit card payments. This new feature removes transaction charges for receiving card payments, the release said.
BIS Sees Cross-Border CBDC Payments as Realistic and Achievable Goal
A four-country test of a cross-border payments system using central bank digital currencies was a success, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) declared last week, finding that creating international payments bridges “is a realistic and achievable goal.”. Carried out under the auspices of the BIS’ Innovation Hub Hong Kong...
The Four Growth Missions at the Heart of Treasury Transformation
From back office automation to company transformation. Amit Agarwal and Debopama Sen, global co-heads of payments, Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions, told Karen Webster that the technological “COVID toolkit” crafted over the past few years helped firms navigate commerce’s shift to online channels. CFOs and treasurers now...
