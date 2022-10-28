Read full article on original website
Cowboys Rally For Win Over Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityBrownwood, TX
Hardin-Simmons Claims First Round Bye in ASC TournamentHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Set To Battle Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University: An affordable education with a priceless experience.Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Cowgirl Basketball Picked To RepeatHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Rock 108
Fun Fall Festivals, Trunk or Treats, and Halloween Events for 2022 in Abilene
Fall is in the air and it's time to start making plans to attend one of the many fall festivals, Halloween events, and or trunk or treats in the Big Country. While it's still early and many Churches and civic organizations are still in the planning stages. Many have already committed to having some Fall fun this year.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Alice In Wonderland comes to The Swenson House for Haunted Abilene
This weekend you can step into Wonderland at The Swenson House. We learn about this year’s mad fun.
The Lonestar’s Haunting Legend of The Lady of the Lake
First off, this is a real and true story of how I learned about "The Lady of the Lake" (as I've always heard it said), or rather "The Lady Ghost of Lake Fort Phantom" from one of my history teachers at Abilene High School when we were learning about world war II. Moreover, it's a story about love, war, rumors, jealousy, and rage that went on back then.
Police: 20 pedestrians hit by vehicles in Abilene this year, homeless to get reflective vests
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twenty pedestrians have been hit by vehicles in Abilene so far this year, and four have died as part of the City’s deadliest year to-date. Police now plan to distribute reflective vests to Abilene’s homeless population in an upcoming effort in partnership with United Way. More details on this project will […]
‘Hate like this has no place in Abilene’: Residents react to antisemitic material scattered in local neighborhoods
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Baggies filled with rocks and antisemitic flyers were thrown into yards in some Abilene neighborhoods on Saturday night. The flyers containing extremely offensive stereotypes and accusations of the Jewish faith. “It’s pretty horrific. Hate like this has no place in Abilene,” says James Wiser, an Old Elmwood resident who moved to […]
Anti-government, anti-Semitic printed material found in Abilene neighborhoods
ABILENE, Texas — Anti-government, anti-Semitic printed materials were left outside of some Abilene homes Oct. 29. The Abilene Police Department is aware of bags which were distributed to various homes and they are instructing citizens to dispose of them. APD appreciates help from the community and they encourage anyone...
Guests at this Texas Funeral Were Given an Surprising Gift
That's the note that guests at a funeral in Breckenridge, TX. were given after attending the funeral of Jodie Perryman, who sadly passed away of cancer at the age of 81 on October 12. Along with the note, was a picture of Perryman- flippin' the bird- and a small paper...
Abilene police urge citizens to throw away antisemetic, ‘anti-government’ materials left in local neighborhood
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are urging citizens to throw away antisemetic and “anti-government” materials that were left around a local neighborhood this weekend. The flyers were found in the Old Elmwood neighborhood in south Abilene overnight Saturday. KTAB and KRBC will not be showing pictures of the flyers, which contain antisemetic language regarding […]
Abilene Animal Services updates owner surrender policy
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene Animal Shelter is now allowing owner surrenders with a new policy in place. The City of Abilene Animal Services posted an updated condition list for owner surrenders on a Facebook post on Thursday, October 27. Those who want to surrender must be an Abilene resident and schedule the surrender […]
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian.
Crime Reports: Nearly $7,000 worth of lottery tickets, $1,500 cash, 24 packs of cigarettes stolen from Abilene gas station
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Burger Street – Criminal MischiefPolice responded to a criminal mischief call […]
ktxs.com
Fatal pedestrian accident leaves 1 dead
ABILENE, Texas — A 56 year old man was killed on Saturday evening after he was hit by a SUV on South First in Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, the man was crossing the street near the intersection of South First and Portland Street while pushing a shopping cart when he was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV that was headed east on South First. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Have you seen these missing kids from Abilene?
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is searching for four missing kids from Abilene. These four young men have all been reported missing within the last 6 months and have yet-to-be found (all descriptions, pictures, and information below was provided by the NCMEC website): John Rangel Missing Since: Jun […]
56-year old man struck, killed by SUV in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas — A 56-year old unidentified man was struck and killed by an SUV Oct. 29 in Abilene. At approximately 7:18 p.m. on South 1 Street, the Abilene Police Department responded to a call after a man was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV while he was pushing a cart across the street.
brownwoodnews.com
Pedestrian killed, another injured while walking along I-20 service road in Eastland County
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One pedestrian was killed and other was injured while they were walking along the access road of I-20 in Eastland County Friday night. The crash happened on the south access road around mile marker 326 west of Cisco around 8:30 p.m., according to a report from the Texas Department of […]
Lightning strike causes house fire in Abilene overnight
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lightning strike caused a house fire in Abilene overnight. The fire happened at a home on the 100 block of Fairway Oaks Blvd just before 3:00 a.m. Abilene fire officials say first responders arrived and found smoke coming from the attic area. Two residents told the fire officials they were […]
ktxs.com
Abilene man arrested in connection to 2005 murder
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man has been arrested for a murder that took place in April of 2005. According to court documents, on April 9th, 2005, witnesses stated that four women left a home on North 5th Street, and went to the Allsups on North 8th Street. When they left the Allsups, a maroon four-door followed them back to the home on North 5th Street. Before they arrived, one of the women called James Bramlett to inform him that they were being followed. Once they got home, Bramlett was waiting in the front yard. The maroon vehicle parked and two men got out and confronted James, starting an altercation.
Texas Red Dirt is Both Good and Bad and Can Grow Almost Anything
Okay, so here's my best and most educated explanation as to why our soil, clay, and or dirt is reddish-orange here in Abilene and throughout most of Texas. Red clay gets its color from an overabundance (and that is an understatement) of 'iron oxide' within the soil. Red clay (or "red dirt" as we Texans so fondly call it) is created through the breakdown of rocks in its own underlayer of the soil.
What’s The Difference Between Marijuana, CBD and Delta-8? Find Out The Facts
Since 2019, CBD stores and dispensaries have been cropping up all over Abilene - the year Texas legalized hemp. This legalization caused much confusion as to which marijuana products are legal. For the moment, CBD and Delta-8 products are permitted in Texas - but what are the differences? And how do they help? Keep reading as we take a look at the differences in the marijuana plant according to The Texas Tribune.
