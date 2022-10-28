Read full article on original website
New Jersey CEO Council Joins Choose New Jersey
The New Jersey CEO Council (CEO Council) has been integrated into Choose New Jersey, creating a partnership that will strengthen the latter organization’s mission to grow the state’s economy. The creation of the CEO Council was announced in October 2020 as part of Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 Restart...
$11M+ in Main Street Lenders Grant Approved for Micro Businesses
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) today approved more than $11 million to eight lenders and financial institutions through its Main Street Lenders Grant. The grant program, which launched in July, awards funds to eligible Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs), and other entities that have at least 10 years of experience lending to small and micro businesses.
Overlook Receives $1M Grant from the Healthcare Foundation of NJ
The Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey recently demonstrated its commitment to families throughout Union County and the surrounding region, granting a $1 million investment in a project to modernize and enhance Overlook Medical Center’s Frank & Mimi Walsh Maternity Center. The Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey, which works to...
January 2023 Issue
What’s in store for businesses in the New Year? Economists and industry experts in the fields of banking, financial planning, energy and healthcare will answer that question and more as they make their predictions on the 2023 business climate. Access to childcare and universal pre-K is a hot issue...
Childcare Investment Bolsters the Economy
The Rutgers Center for Women & Work’s recent report, “The Status of Women in New Jersey,” found nearly 10% of New Jersey women who did not work sometime between April 2020 and December 2021 cited childcare responsibilities. In comparison, just 2.3% of men reported not working for the same reason.
Radial Hiring for More Than 700 Seasonal Jobs
Radial, Inc. today announced plans to fill more than 700 positions for entry-level fulfillment workers in Burlington and South River to support the eCommerce demand this holiday season. Associates will be integral in making this holiday season a success by helping to source orders and send them to their final destinations using Radial’s technology, fulfillment, and transportation solutions, according to the company.
