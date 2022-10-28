8-year-old boy plans to hang a banner on El Capitan that says 'I love you, Mom' as he aims to reach the top Friday

Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Misbehaving Pittie Loved to Steal Toilet Brushes, Until... | The Dodo Pittie Nation
Naughty pittie learns how to become 12/10 "good boy" 💙. Keep up with Simon on Instagram: https://thedo.do/simonbrows and Facebook: https://thedo.do/SimonThePitBullBoxer. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT. Take a peek at our Snapchat: http://thedo.do/2gkVhsz. Love our Instagram: http://thedo.do/2agAEce. Like us on Facebook: http://thedo.do/1dJ9lmn. Read more...
22 People Share Why They've Decided To Never Get Married
"I was married for just shy of a decade. I'll never do it again."
Comments / 0