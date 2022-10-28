ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, CO

KXRM

Pueblo burglary suspect seen on store camera

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a burglary suspect who stole cash and coins on Monday, Oct. 31. According to PPD, on Monday, officers were called to the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road just south of Colorado state highway 47, about a burglary that happened earlier in the morning. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Deputies thwart possible armed robbery in Pueblo West

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting deputies’ quick response with thwarting an armed robbery attempt by a man with several outstanding warrants. According to PCSO, a deputy said he stopped at the Loaf N Jug on West Spaulding Avenue in Pueblo West around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Man arrested in aggravated robbery of Pueblo bank

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Theft after police say he robbed a bank and stole a handgun. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to a bank in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 50 on a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

4 juveniles hospitalized following serious crash in Pueblo, speed a possible factor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Speed and reckless driving are being looked at as possible factors following a serious crash involving four juveniles. The Pueblo Police Department shared details on Sunday’s crash with the public on Monday. According to police, officers were called to an area along Duke Street at about 9:30 Sunday morning. The area is on the southwest side of Pueblo.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man killed following bar fight in Fountain

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a man following a bar fight early Saturday morning on Oct. 28. 25-year-old Robert Kristo was arrested by FPD and El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies. At 12:37 a.m., officers were called to the Corner Pocket, located at 6502 South […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One arrested in shooting death outside Fountain bar

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man has been arrested for murder after a shooting outside a bar off Highway 85 in Fountain early Saturday morning, according to the Fountain Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday officers responded to the 'Corner Pocket' in Fountain and found a man dead. Witnesses told police the suspect and The post One arrested in shooting death outside Fountain bar appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Who killed Nathaniel Czajkowski?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in 2017. At approximately 3 a.m., officers were called to the area of Albertacos located near the 4400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Two boys shot in Pueblo, suspect search ongoing

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Oct. 27 near Hyde Park, just east of Pueblo Boulevard that sent two boys to the hospital. According to PPD, they were called to the 1900 block of West 12th Street at around 9:17 p.m. in reference to a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Two juveniles injured in shooting in Pueblo

Anchor Katie Pelton talks with Auto Safety manager Dr. Emily Thomas about Halloween costumes and car seat safety. Anchor Katie Pelton talks with AARP Elderwatch Colorado about the latest scams. Updated: 7 hours ago. WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

2 juveniles shot in Pueblo, 1 flown by helicopter for treatment

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are investigating after two juveniles were shot on Thursday. Pueblo Police are reporting officers were called to the 1900 block of W. 12th Street just after 9 p.m. The neighborhood is on the west side of Pueblo. “When officers arrived on scene,...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Suspect arrested for murder of man found under bridge

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 52-year-old Greg Garcia, whose body was found in a van under a bridge in September. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said they received information on Sept. 29 regarding a homicide that had occurred two days prior on the north side of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

Family mourns loved one after multi-car crash leaves one dead in Southwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A family is now mourning the death of a loved one after a multi-crash accident on Friday night left one dead and several injured. On Sunday night, on the corner of Cheyenne Rd. and Lake Ave. a vigil was held to honor the life of 32-year-old Michael Tapia Jr., though police have yet to identify the victim, family members KRDO spoke with have confirmed the loss of their loved one.
