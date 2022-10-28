Read full article on original website
KKTV
Complaint filed after off-duty deputy detains suspected shoplifter
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A video is making its way around the internet showing an off-duty Pueblo County sheriff’s deputy holding down a suspect who allegedly tried to steal items from a Lowe’s store on Thursday. The deputy is Joey Musso, a candidate for the Pueblo County Sheriff’s seat.
Pueblo burglary suspect seen on store camera
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is looking for a burglary suspect who stole cash and coins on Monday, Oct. 31. According to PPD, on Monday, officers were called to the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road just south of Colorado state highway 47, about a burglary that happened earlier in the morning. […]
Deputies thwart possible armed robbery in Pueblo West
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is crediting deputies’ quick response with thwarting an armed robbery attempt by a man with several outstanding warrants. According to PCSO, a deputy said he stopped at the Loaf N Jug on West Spaulding Avenue in Pueblo West around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 […]
Man arrested in aggravated robbery of Pueblo bank
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man has been arrested on charges of Aggravated Robbery and Theft after police say he robbed a bank and stole a handgun. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to a bank in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 50 on a […]
KRDO
A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to 9 years for firearm possession
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Jeffrey Scott Taylor, a 51-year-old from Colorado Springs, was sentenced to 9 years in federal prison after earlier pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court...
KKTV
4 juveniles hospitalized following serious crash in Pueblo, speed a possible factor
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Speed and reckless driving are being looked at as possible factors following a serious crash involving four juveniles. The Pueblo Police Department shared details on Sunday’s crash with the public on Monday. According to police, officers were called to an area along Duke Street at about 9:30 Sunday morning. The area is on the southwest side of Pueblo.
KRDO
High school student dies following a Pueblo crash Sunday, three other juveniles injured
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A high school student lost her life following a serious crash that happened over the weekend. Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department announced one of the juvenile passengers in a crash had died. Pueblo District 60 confirmed with KRDO that the teen girl attended East High School.
Man killed following bar fight in Fountain
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a man following a bar fight early Saturday morning on Oct. 28. 25-year-old Robert Kristo was arrested by FPD and El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies. At 12:37 a.m., officers were called to the Corner Pocket, located at 6502 South […]
One arrested in shooting death outside Fountain bar
COLD CASE: Who killed Nathaniel Czajkowski?
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in 2017. At approximately 3 a.m., officers were called to the area of Albertacos located near the 4400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims […]
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police Department reveals new patch for Veterans Day
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has revealed a new patch that will be on many department vehicles this month in honor of Veterans day. According to CSPD, Veteran’s Day was originally called Armistice Day, commemorating the end of World War I. Since that first...
KKTV
WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile
WATCH: Update on Colorado police officer who was reportedly shot twice by juvenile
KKTV
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
Two boys shot in Pueblo, suspect search ongoing
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Oct. 27 near Hyde Park, just east of Pueblo Boulevard that sent two boys to the hospital. According to PPD, they were called to the 1900 block of West 12th Street at around 9:17 p.m. in reference to a […]
KKTV
KKTV
Suspect arrested for murder of man found under bridge
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 52-year-old Greg Garcia, whose body was found in a van under a bridge in September. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said they received information on Sept. 29 regarding a homicide that had occurred two days prior on the north side of […]
KRDO
Family mourns loved one after multi-car crash leaves one dead in Southwest Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A family is now mourning the death of a loved one after a multi-crash accident on Friday night left one dead and several injured. On Sunday night, on the corner of Cheyenne Rd. and Lake Ave. a vigil was held to honor the life of 32-year-old Michael Tapia Jr., though police have yet to identify the victim, family members KRDO spoke with have confirmed the loss of their loved one.
KKTV
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputies
Sheriff Tony Spurlock on Oct. 26, 2022.(Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 27, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner identified the people killed by Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies during a shooting in a Lone Tree parking garage.
