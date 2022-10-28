Read full article on original website
Notes & Quotes: Michigan State recovering after rivalry loss, moving forward together to Illinois
The elephant in the room remained unaddressed on Tuesday at the Michigan State football player media availability. Team leaders, redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne and fifth-year senior safety Xavier Henderson, spoke briefly to the media about the game against Michigan as well as their upcoming matchup with Illinois, but the team’s athletic staff announced that out of respect for the ongoing investigation, they would not be speaking on the incident in the tunnel following the team’s loss to Michigan on Saturday.
Spartan Football Playback: Michigan State vs. Illinois (2013)
Location: University of Illinois Memorial Stadium (Champaign, Illinois) All-time Matchup Record: Michigan State leads 26-19 It was tough to see alley ways for last Saturday’s rivalry matchup in Ann Arbor to be favorable for the Spartans, but stranger things have happened. Unfortunately, the night became memorable in all the wrong ways, most notably due to the actions that came after final snap.
Film Room: Michigan State vs. Michigan
In a lot of ways, it felt like the 2013 Michigan vs. Michigan State game. The score was close at halftime, but the final score was reflective of the broader game state. Tunnels, swinging helmets and narratives have largely obscured the fact that Michigan State’s defense played its best game of the season by some margin, and still gave up over 5.0 yards a carry on the ground, and lost by 22 points as the offense displayed uncharacteristic impotence.
Against All Odds, Week Nine: A Letter from Paul
We all knew that this day would come someday, but that does not make the reality of the situation any easier. We all know how this works. The winner of the annual Michigan/Michigan State game gets to take me back to their town for a full year. Like all of you, I was hoping that the Michigan State Spartans would be able to pull yet another upset on the Michigan Wolverines. Sadly, it was not meant to be.
Exhibition Game Thread: Grand Valley State vs. Michigan State men’s basketball
Here’s an open thread for the exhibition game versus Grand Valley State University streaming exclusively on B1G+. As a Hillsdale graduate during the GLIAC membership days, I hate GVSU.
Michigan State football suspends four players following postgame incident
The Michigan State football program has taken swift action in the wake of the postgame tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night. Following a physical altercation in the narrow confines of the stadium tunnel between two Michigan players and a number of Spartans, head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday night the suspensions of redshirt sophomore linebacker Itayvion “Tank” Brown, redshirt sophomore cornerback Khary Crump, junior safety/nickel back Angelo Grose and true freshman defensive end Zion Young.
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the loss to Michigan
Michigan State fell to Michigan by a final score of 29-7 on Saturday, marking the first time the Spartans have lost to the Wolverines in Mel Tucker’s time at Michigan State. There were some bright spots, but there were ultimately overshadowed by a big fourth quarter for the Wolverines that put the game away and earned them the Paul Bunyan trophy for the first time since 2019.
Michigan State women’s soccer advances in Big Ten Tournament with win against Minnesota
Michigan State women’s soccer defeated Minnesota 2-1 Sunday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. MSU clinched the regular season Big Ten title after an undefeated conference season. Sophomore forward Jordyn Wickes scored both of Michigan State’s goals as the Spartans came back from down 1-0 in...
Michigan State men’s ice hockey takes win-tie split with Notre Dame
Michigan State men’s ice hockey took a win-tie split against No. 12 Notre Dame this past weekend. The Fighting Irish started the weekend off strong with a huge 5-0 victory, proving to be faster and quicker than MSU in every facet. Michigan State rebounded with a hard-fought tie and...
