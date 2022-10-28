ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox11online.com

VIDEO: Halloween candy bowl thefts a hot topic on social media

APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Lots of kids have stashes of candy after going trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but some may have taken more than they were entitled to. Josh shared surveillance video from his home on Appleton's north side. It shows someone getting out of a car, grabbing an unattended candy bowl on the front porch, and running off.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Nightshades Paranormal Museum in Green Bay

(WFRV) – On this Halloween, Local 5 Live gives viewers a chance to connect with the paranormal. We visited a local museum dedicated to understanding the paranormal field, history, and traditions relating to this popular subject and you can visit by appointment. Details from Nightshades Paranormal Museum:. NIGHTSHADES Paranormal...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Catering and Party Packages from Parker John’s

(WFRV) – They have recently become a proud catering partner of the Green Bay Packers and that means fantastic meal options when you need to feed a group of people. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at their catering options including how they can stay on site and take care of everything including serving and clean up so you can enjoy your event.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shop and support local women at the 48th Annual Gallerie of Shoppes next weekend in Green Bay

(WFRV) – It’s the annual event that supports local women. Suzie, Jamie, and Aymee stopped by Local 5 Live with details on next weekend’s Gallerie of Shoppes. Gallerie of Shoppes in an annual shopping event like no other. You will find over 25 specialty stores featuring home decor, jewelry, gifts, gourmet food, seasonal items, and apparel for men, women and children – offering a unique and fun shopping experience while giving back to the community.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin Pumpkin lovers carve over 200 pumpkins for Halloween

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Pumpkin Time at the Miller’s is known as a Waupaca tradition. Pumpkin patch viewers say seeing the pumpkins prepares them to celebrate one of their favorite holidays. “I love Halloween and I think this is a great way for families to come together and...
WAUPACA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The Neenah Animal Shelter needs your help with overpopulation of kittens

(WFRV) – They are bursting at the seams with kitten cuteness!. The Neenah Animal Shelter visited Local 5 Live along with some very special guests with how you can help their overpopulation right now, whether that means providing a forever home for an animal or becoming a foster. The...
NEENAH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Pulaski bonfire victim expected to be home for Thanksgiving

PULASKI (WLUK) -- It's been two weeks since a drum, partially filled with diesel, was rolled into a bonfire, causing it to explode, burning dozens of Pulaski area teens. Brandon Brzeczkowski has undergone multiple surgeries, and has his breathing and feeding tubes removed. His family says it's progress, but he...
PULASKI, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Exotic animal rescue; 900 animals surrendered

NEENAH, Wis. - The J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) has completed 11 events this year, taken in more than 900 animals, and is already planning its next round of exotic pet surrenders in 2023. According to a news release, some areas have no rehoming options for exotic animals such as...
NEENAH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police Department promotes seven within its ranks

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday. “We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Must-read books from the Farnsworth Public Library

(WFRV) – Curl up with a good book season is upon us and if you need recommendations, Amy Peterson, Director of the Farnsworth Public Library in Oconto has some suggestions. Plus, starting on November 1, library card holders can check out a daily admission pass from participating libraries. The passes will be valid for free admission for one vehicle at any state park, forest or recreation area where admission is required.
OCONTO, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Big wish comes true for little girl battling rare brain tumor

HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-year-old Quinn Romenesko can’t wait to set sail in her new pond. Almost a dozen Calumet and Manitowoc County fire departments hauled water to fill up a mini-beach in her Hilbert backyard Saturday. Quinn has a rare brain tumor. It’s so rare, her father told...
HILBERT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Probing Bertolt Brecht play set in De Pere

DE PERE,Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present Bertolt Brecht’s “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” next week in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts, 315 Third St. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 5; 2 p.m. Nov. 6;...
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Benefit Planned for Local Woman Battling Cancer

Cancer continues to effect people of all ages, including a 36-year-old Whitelaw woman. Jenna Bolle was recently diagnosed with Small Cell Carcinoma, a very aggressive form of lung cancer. After a month-long hospital stay, Jenna was able to go home with her family, but she has been unable to work...
WHITELAW, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
APPLETON, WI

