Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox11online.com
VIDEO: Halloween candy bowl thefts a hot topic on social media
APPLETON, Wis. (WLUK) -- Lots of kids have stashes of candy after going trick-or-treating on Halloween night, but some may have taken more than they were entitled to. Josh shared surveillance video from his home on Appleton's north side. It shows someone getting out of a car, grabbing an unattended candy bowl on the front porch, and running off.
wearegreenbay.com
Nightshades Paranormal Museum in Green Bay
(WFRV) – On this Halloween, Local 5 Live gives viewers a chance to connect with the paranormal. We visited a local museum dedicated to understanding the paranormal field, history, and traditions relating to this popular subject and you can visit by appointment. Details from Nightshades Paranormal Museum:. NIGHTSHADES Paranormal...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay YMCA’s celebrate newly renovated Fitness & Wellness Centers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay YMCA’s east and west side locations celebrated the grand openings of its newly renovated Wellness Centers on Tuesday. The renovations have been in the works for the past two months for the Fitness and Wellness Centers at both locations.
wearegreenbay.com
Catering and Party Packages from Parker John’s
(WFRV) – They have recently become a proud catering partner of the Green Bay Packers and that means fantastic meal options when you need to feed a group of people. Derek and Chef Dean from Parker John’s visited Local 5 Live with a closer look at their catering options including how they can stay on site and take care of everything including serving and clean up so you can enjoy your event.
wearegreenbay.com
Community Clothes Closet needs your help with upcoming ‘PajamaRama’ event
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – As we head into the colder months, there’s a desperate need in northeast Wisconsin. And it’s not just warm clothes. The Community Clothes Closet needs your help for little ones. “We are in need of pillows, new standard size pillows, pillowcases, and also...
wearegreenbay.com
Shop and support local women at the 48th Annual Gallerie of Shoppes next weekend in Green Bay
(WFRV) – It’s the annual event that supports local women. Suzie, Jamie, and Aymee stopped by Local 5 Live with details on next weekend’s Gallerie of Shoppes. Gallerie of Shoppes in an annual shopping event like no other. You will find over 25 specialty stores featuring home decor, jewelry, gifts, gourmet food, seasonal items, and apparel for men, women and children – offering a unique and fun shopping experience while giving back to the community.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin Pumpkin lovers carve over 200 pumpkins for Halloween
WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Pumpkin Time at the Miller’s is known as a Waupaca tradition. Pumpkin patch viewers say seeing the pumpkins prepares them to celebrate one of their favorite holidays. “I love Halloween and I think this is a great way for families to come together and...
wearegreenbay.com
The Neenah Animal Shelter needs your help with overpopulation of kittens
(WFRV) – They are bursting at the seams with kitten cuteness!. The Neenah Animal Shelter visited Local 5 Live along with some very special guests with how you can help their overpopulation right now, whether that means providing a forever home for an animal or becoming a foster. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2022 We Energies Cookie Book available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 1
MILWAUKEE - The 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available online starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. A news release from We Energies says this year’s Cookie Book celebrates hometowns by featuring recipes and stories that remind us why our communities are so special. Over 300 submissions were narrowed down to 38 delicious recipes for this year’s book. From the traditional cutout cookies to the Spicy Mexican Chocolate Cookies — there is something for everyone in this book.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski bonfire victim expected to be home for Thanksgiving
PULASKI (WLUK) -- It's been two weeks since a drum, partially filled with diesel, was rolled into a bonfire, causing it to explode, burning dozens of Pulaski area teens. Brandon Brzeczkowski has undergone multiple surgeries, and has his breathing and feeding tubes removed. His family says it's progress, but he...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Nature can be here today, but may not be tomorrow’: A dozen monarchs being sent from Appleton to Texas
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is doing all that he can to help boost the monarch butterfly population in northeast Wisconsin. Local 5 caught up with Jack Voight in Appleton where a dozen monarch butterflies were being prepped and carefully sent to Texas. “The idea is that nature...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Exotic animal rescue; 900 animals surrendered
NEENAH, Wis. - The J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue (JRAAR) has completed 11 events this year, taken in more than 900 animals, and is already planning its next round of exotic pet surrenders in 2023. According to a news release, some areas have no rehoming options for exotic animals such as...
WBAY Green Bay
‘Spooktacular’ display at Fond du Lac home benefits St. Jude Children’s Hospital
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A Halloween display made at one person’s home is spooky for a good cause. Tina Myers for Fond du Lac has just about everything you can imagine to draw in the crowds this Halloween, but the skeletons are the main attraction. Myers tells...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police Department promotes seven within its ranks
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department announced the promotion of seven people with ranks ranging from Sergeant to Commander on Monday. “We have a great group of current and future leaders here at the Green Bay Police Department. During the selection processes for these promotions, we were highly impressed with everyone’s skills and qualifications,” said Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. “Please join me in congratulating these members of the GBPD on their new positions.”
wearegreenbay.com
From Appleton to Texas: 12 monarch butterflies arrived safely to conservationists
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man sent 12 monarch butterflies to conservationists in Texas on Monday, the butterflies arrived at their new home on Tuesday afternoon. Butterfly enthusiast, Jack Voight, sent the 12 monarchs to south Texas to help do his part to make sure monarch butterflies don’t go extinct.
wearegreenbay.com
Must-read books from the Farnsworth Public Library
(WFRV) – Curl up with a good book season is upon us and if you need recommendations, Amy Peterson, Director of the Farnsworth Public Library in Oconto has some suggestions. Plus, starting on November 1, library card holders can check out a daily admission pass from participating libraries. The passes will be valid for free admission for one vehicle at any state park, forest or recreation area where admission is required.
WBAY Green Bay
Big wish comes true for little girl battling rare brain tumor
HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-year-old Quinn Romenesko can’t wait to set sail in her new pond. Almost a dozen Calumet and Manitowoc County fire departments hauled water to fill up a mini-beach in her Hilbert backyard Saturday. Quinn has a rare brain tumor. It’s so rare, her father told...
wearegreenbay.com
Probing Bertolt Brecht play set in De Pere
DE PERE,Wis. (WFRV) – St. Norbert College Theatre Studies will present Bertolt Brecht’s “The Caucasian Chalk Circle” next week in Webb Theatre of Abbot Pennings Hall of Fine Arts, 315 Third St. Info: snc.edu/tickets. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, 5; 2 p.m. Nov. 6;...
seehafernews.com
Benefit Planned for Local Woman Battling Cancer
Cancer continues to effect people of all ages, including a 36-year-old Whitelaw woman. Jenna Bolle was recently diagnosed with Small Cell Carcinoma, a very aggressive form of lung cancer. After a month-long hospital stay, Jenna was able to go home with her family, but she has been unable to work...
wearegreenbay.com
Balcony fire at an Appleton apartment building results in $70k in damages
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Crews in the Appleton area responded to reports of a fire on a second-floor balcony at an apartment building on Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Grand Chute Fire Department, the incident began around 9:45 a.m. at the Tri-Park Villas Apartments, the Grand Chute, Appleton, and Fox Crossing Fire Departments all responded.
Comments / 0