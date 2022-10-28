Read full article on original website
Teton Rental now offers Maverick Horse Trailers
JACKSON, Wyo. — Maverick horse trailers are top quality craftsmanship and built to last. What better way to treat the horse people and your furry friends than with a Maverick Horse Trailer! These trailers come in both steel and aluminum, you can go from the base model steel trailer all the way to the deluxe model aluminum. Coming in 2, 3, and 4 horse trailers these are perfect trailers to haul into the backcountry for a trail ride, go into the park and enjoy the views on horseback, or just take them to the arena for some relaxing riding. Let’s not forget to put on some accessories as well Maverick horse trailers has numerous accessories that can make life easier. Teton Rental can help you find the right fit for what you are looking for in a horse trailer, with years of experience hauling horses around the area we can get you pointed in the right direction.
Central Wyoming College plans for permanent campus location
JACKSON, Wyo. — What makes a community vibrant and thriving? It’s people and their opportunity to achieve their goals and dreams in their hometown. Whether Jackson has been home for one year or 88 years, the folks that live here and plant roots care deeply about this valley and its future.
Spooky Season: The ghosts of Death Canyon
MOOSE, Wyo. — Struthers Burt, a dude wrangler in early Jackson Hole, used to camp in Death Canyon as a base for further Teton exploration. While camping there, Burt had three experiences with what he referred to as “my ghost.”. The first time encountering his “ghost”, Burt was...
PAWS Shelter Operations & Facilities Manager - Driggs, Teton Valley
Since 1999, PAWS has been the number one nonprofit animal welfare and pet social service provider for the greater Teton area; including Teton County WY, Teton County ID, and Star Valley. In addition to owning and operating our open-admission animal shelter in Driggs ID, PAWS supports our local communities and...
Nonprofit partners collaborate on a community-wide Dia de los Muertos Celebration
JACKSON, Wyo. — One22 Resource Center is excited to celebrate the second community-wide Dia de Los Muertos holiday with 14 local social service, faith, and arts organizations. Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) is a festive multi-day holiday, originating in Mexico, during which family and friends gather to joyfully remember friends and family members who have died. One favorite Día de los Muertos tradition is the creation of ofrendas (home altars) with the favorite food and beverages of the departed.
SNAPPED: Your Jack-o-lantern’s!
JACKSON, Wyo. — From wildlife and landscape-inspired pumpkins to classic spooky carvings, Buckrail readers got into the spirit this year with impressive jack-o-lanterns to celebrate the season. And while Halloween has passed, the pumpkin fun isn’t over just yet. This Friday, Nov. 4, residents can bring their jack-o-lanterns...
SNAPPED: A Halloween best in show
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce and PAWS hosted the “Something Wild This Way” dog parade at the Teton County Fairgrounds on Saturday. Snack foods were a popular theme for our local K-9’s, but kings, fairy’s a spooky spide, and even a walking “poop factory” graced the Fairgrounds from 10-11 a.m. The dog parade, and costume party was just part of Saturday’s full day of Halloween events put on by the Town of Jackson.
The sky is falling on Jackson Hole housing; here’s how we fix it
JACKSON, Wyo. — For decades, the Jackson Hole community has been rightfully worried about housing for the rank and file while “billionaires kick out the millionaires.” However, the pandemic accelerated a crisis unfolding in slow motion through several factors largely reversible through policy, said Teton County Commissioner candidate Wes Gardner.
Teton County to offer free suicide prevention community education night
JACKSON, Wyo. — Community members are invited to attend a free community education event focused on suicide prevention this Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m., at the 4-H building in Miller Park. The event will help individuals learn about suicide prevention fundamentals, gatekeeper training, lethal means counseling...
Storer offers practical solutions for tax relief
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Hole real estate market saw over $2.75B in sales in 2021, with a median sale price of $1.84M (over $4M for a single-family home). Prices remain high, exacerbating our ever challenging housing market into absolute crisis. 84% of our hospital workers can’t afford to live in the valley – despite a recent wage increase that puts them in the top 10% nationally.
Expect delays between Coal Creek and Idaho State Line beginning Nov. 1
WILSON, Wyo. — Jorgensen Geotechnical will be performing drilling investigation operations on the eastbound lane of Wyoming 22 between the Idaho State Line and Coal Creek trailhead beginning tomorrow, Nov. 1, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced Friday. According to the release, work will take place intermittently throughout the...
Winter parking restrictions begin today
JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter parking restrictions go into effect today, Nov. 1. The Town of Jackson prohibits parking on all streets and alleys between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. from today until April 15 to allow for snow removal and winter street operations. Enforcement will take place every morning during these dates, regardless of whether or not it snows.
Jackson Hole Weather Nov 1-7, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — A cold front will move through on Wednesday morning with a quick round of snow expected in the Tetons while the valley will see little to no accumulation. A strong storm system will impact the area on Friday night and Saturday with heavy snow possible. This will kick off an active pattern with additional storms likely through next week.
On a child’s worst day, help is always available
JACKSON, Wyo. — When a child of any age experiences abuse or neglect, the trauma can have a deep and lasting impact on their lives. It is truly critical that when a child is a victim of abuse, the next steps are handled by professionals to ensure that the child — and their family — aren’t forced to endure further stress or trauma.
