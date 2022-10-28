Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Germany tells Serbia: you have to choose between EU and Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) – Serbia must decide whether it wants to join the European Union or enter into a partnership with Russia, Germany told Belgrade on Tuesday, two days before six Western Balkan countries are scheduled to discuss closer cooperation in Berlin. “The need for a decision is coming to...
104.1 WIKY
Serbia says drones enter its airspace from Kosovo amid rise in tensions
BELGRADE/PRISTINA (Reuters) – Several drones have entered Serbian airspace from Kosovo over the past three days, Serbia’s defence minister said on Wednesday amid heightened tensions between Belgrade and its ex-province which won independence after a guerrilla uprising. Kosovo’s government denied the accusation, saying any such drones were not...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
104.1 WIKY
France to speed up migrant expulsions but make residency easier for some
PARIS (Reuters) – France aims to speed up the expulsion of illegal migrants while making it easier to obtain residency permits for those who work in sectors struggling to find workers, the interior and labour ministers said in a joint interview published on Wednesday. Over the past weeks the...
104.1 WIKY
Egyptian security arrests dozens ahead of COP27 climate summit- rights group
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egyptian security forces have arrested nearly 70 people in connection with calls for protests to coincide with the COP27 climate summit, a rights group said. They also briefly detained an Indian activist after he set off on a protest march from Cairo. The arrests come after...
104.1 WIKY
Switzerland imposes sanctions on deliveries of Iranian drones to Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) – Switzerland has decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions on delivering Iranian drones to Russia, the government said in a statement on Wednesday. However, the economic affairs and foreign affairs departments decided not to adopt EU sanctions imposed on Iran in connection with the current protests, it added.
104.1 WIKY
Don’t expect Putin to fall anytime soon, says Western official
LONDON (Reuters) – President Vladimir Putin has been weakened by his decision to invade Ukraine, but a change in power at the top in Russia is unlikely any time soon due to the autocratic nature of its political system, a Western official said on Wednesday. Putin, the longest-serving paramount...
104.1 WIKY
Ukraine conflict, sanctions set to blow hole in Russia’s finances
(Reuters) – The cost of Russia’s military mobilisation and the impact of Western sanctions are set to blow a hole in the government’s budget forecasts and drain Moscow’s reserves to their lowest level in years, according to analysts’ latest calculations. That will put an ever...
104.1 WIKY
Russia extends evacuation zone in Ukraine’s Kherson region
(Reuters) – Russian-installed officials in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region said on Monday evening they were extending an evacuation zone further from the Dnipro river, saying Ukraine could be preparing to attack the Kakhovka dam and flood the region. In a post on Telegram, Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-backed head...
104.1 WIKY
Brazilian authorities make headway clearing Pro-Bolsonaro blockades
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian authorities said on Wednesday they are making headway in their efforts to clear blockades set up across the country by truckers to protest President Jair Bolsonaro’s narrow loss to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in an Oct. 30 runoff election. Brazil’s Federal...
104.1 WIKY
South Korea PM urges police to explain response to Halloween crush emergency calls
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Wednesday police will have to explain how they responded after receiving multiple emergency calls hours and minutes before a Halloween party crush killed more than 150 people in Seoul. The crush on Saturday night killed 156 and injured 151,...
104.1 WIKY
Danish PM’s bloc could lose majority in parliament, exit poll shows
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark’s former prime minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen looked set to become king-maker following an election on Tuesday in which neither the ruling left nor the right-wing opposition looked set win a majority in parliament, according to an exit poll. The result could for the first time in...
104.1 WIKY
Delhi to compensate labourers as construction stopped over pollution
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Delhi will pay construction labourers 5,000 rupees ($60) in one-time compensation after the government suspended most construction and demolition work to tackle the Indian capital’s air pollution, the chief minister said on Wednesday. The city government also appealed to Delhi’s 20 million people to...
104.1 WIKY
Israel’s Lapid won’t attend U.N. climate forum after election setback
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid will not attend next week’s U.N. climate conference in Egypt, his office said, a cancellation that followed exit polls predicting that his predecessor, Benjamin Netanyahu, had won a national election. President Isaac Herzog will represent Israel at the Nov. 6-18...
104.1 WIKY
Russia says it is committed to preventing nuclear clash
(Reuters) – Russia said on Wednesday that it is fully committed to preventing nuclear war and that avoiding a nuclear clash between the world’s nuclear powers is its first priority. “We fully reaffirm our commitment to the joint statement of the five nuclear-weapon states leaders on the prevention...
104.1 WIKY
Palestinians fear a Netanyahu win in Israeli election could mean more violence
GAZA/WEST BANK (Reuters) – The prospect of Benjamin Netanyahu returning to power at the head of one of the most right-wing coalitions in Israeli history has prompted concern among Palestinians who said they feared it was a prelude to further escalation of conflict with Israel. Netanyahu’s comeback in Tuesday’s...
104.1 WIKY
Swiss drugs regulator looking into COVID-19 booster shot bubbles
BERLIN (Reuters) – Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic is examining potential risks in connection with bubbles in appearing in vials of BionTech-Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot, it said on Wednesday. Swissmedic said it had been informed by vaccination centres of the appearance of bubbles during the preparation of the vaccine...
104.1 WIKY
Guards on India bridge struggled to control crowd before collapse, witnesses say
MORBI, India (Reuters) – A security guard stood at either end of a 145-year-old footbridge in the Indian town of Morbi on Sunday evening, blowing whistles and repeatedly asking surging crowds to get off the structure spanning the murky Machchhu river, witnesses said. One of the six people who...
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-‘This is not our national team’ – why some Iranians want their own country banned from World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – A group of current and former Iranian sportspeople say they have no choice but to turn on their own country, citing what they called state-sponsored violence and discrimination against ordinary Iranians, especially women. The group, containing former champions in sports such as karate, judo and...
