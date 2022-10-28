Read full article on original website
U.S. wants to find a country to lead Haiti military intervention by early November
The State Department is pushing back against the notion that a U.S. resolution proposing a rapid reaction force to Haiti is in peril and expects the dimensions of a force to be settled by early November.
Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos
As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
EXPLAINER: Who’s behind Haiti’s most powerful gang alliance?
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country’s peace, security or stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier and would establish a committee to designate others to be put on a sanctions list.
US sends armored vehicles to help Haiti fight ‘criminal actors’
The U.S. and Canada have sent armored vehicles to Haiti after its government called for foreign help in defending against gangs threatening to oust acting prime minister Ariel Henry. Henry’s government faces a mounting political and security crisis after the prime minister last month announced an end to fuel subsidies,...
France 24
US to push for multinational Haiti intervention force in Canada talks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads Thursday to Canada for talks expected to focus on Haiti, with an American official voicing hope for progress on setting up an intervention force to address the impoverished Caribbean nation's spiralling security and health crises. Haiti's government and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have...
Over 100 migrants from Haiti, Santo Domingo land on an uninhabited Puerto Rican island
More than 100 Haitians and Dominicans landed on an uninhabited island off Puerto Rico’s western coast Tuesday, the latest group to attempt to reach the American territory, a gateway for undocumented immigrants to the United States.
Guatemalan president bashes Biden for turning down solution to border crisis
The president of Guatemala has accused the Biden administration of declining his country's solution to end the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and the chaos in his Central American country, according to a new report.
Washington Examiner
Biden sends gifts to Hezbollah
As I approached Nabatiyeh, one of southern Lebanon ’s larger towns, Hezbollah flags began to outnumber Lebanese flags. Banners with the faces of Hezbollah members killed fighting in Syria fluttered from lampposts. It was two years ago, at the height of the U.S. maximum pressure campaign. I sat down for coffee with a number of locals, including men who spent time in Israeli prisons for terror offenses. Nothing prepared me for the anger. Not at Israel or the United States, but at Hezbollah and its patron, Iran .
Violent gangs in Haiti could pose similar threat to US as MS-13, Sen. Cassidy says: 'Might be a rhythm there'
Haiti's humanitarian crisis could lead to worsening border problems for the United States as migrants flee the island nation, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R, La., said.
Haitian political leader Eric Jean Baptiste fatally shot
Eric Jean Baptiste, a former presidential candidate and leader of a political party in Haiti, has been killed in a shooting, a party official said Saturday. The killing stunned many in a nation already in crisis. Baptiste was killed Friday in the community of Laboule in the capital of Port-au-Prince...
A day in the life of Haitians in the capital city of Port-au-Prince
Haiti is in free fall. Gangs menace the country's port and its people. Cholera is spreading. And there are weekly protests calling for the resignation of the country's leader. NPR's Eyder Peralta is in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, and joins us now. Hi, Eyder. EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: Hey, Ayesha. RASCOE: Eyder,...
What kind of humans ship off to collapsing Haiti a frail 9-month-old born in the USA? | Opinion
Baby Ector faces almost certain death in a country that would be crumbling around him, columnist Fabiola Santiago
U.S. senators urge Biden to expand TPS to more Haitians as crisis escalates in homeland
Biden urged to expand immigration protections for Haitians
Mexico warns Venezuelan migrant caravans will be turned away under new US policy
Mexico warned Venezuelan migrants on Saturday that those traveling in caravans will be ineligible for a new U.S. immigration program. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security unveiled a new program on Wednesday that would allow up to 24,000 Venezuelans to secure work authorization in the U.S. via sponsorship. However, this...
U.S. cancels visas, sends Coast Guard ship to patrol waters off Haiti’s capital
The United States has sent a major Coast Guard vessel to patrol the waters near Port-au-Prince in a “sign of resolve” with the Haitian government as gang violence continues to grip the nation, and will impose new visa restrictions on Haitians involved in gang activity, the Biden administration said Wednesday.
Haiti activists rally at White House seeking end of U.S. support for Henry
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Activists on Sunday rallied at the White House to call on the Biden administration to end support for the government of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, as the Caribbean nation faces a humanitarian crisis due to gangs blocking the distribution of fuel.
Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories
At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S. For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants. “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NPR
What's Happening In Haiti?
Violent gangs have grown in number and power over the last few years. They've recently been blocking humanitarian aid and the country's main fuel terminal. Hospitals have closed their doors or reduced capacity during a cholera outbreak. The costs of basic goods like food and gas have skyrocketed. And at least half the country is facing acute hunger.
104.1 WIKY
Ghana president says IMF talks will not lead to a debt haircut
ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday said talks with the International Monetary Fund were going well and sought to reassure investors that the negotiations would not lead to a reduction in the face value of government bonds. “No individual or institutional investor … will lose their money...
Returned to Mexico: 'Traumatic' expulsions meant to deter migrants from re-entering US
JUÁREZ, Mexico — Ilse Medina traveled for weeks from Venezuela and saw three U.S. border states from the window of a Homeland Security bus before she was expelled to Mexico. She and her husband crossed the U.S.-Mexico border at El Paso in mid-October. U.S. Border Patrol separated the couple. Agents released her husband with documents allowing him to travel to Chicago — their hoped-for destination — while she was shuffled to multiple border detention cells across 400...
