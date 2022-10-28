ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos

As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Who’s behind Haiti’s most powerful gang alliance?

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country’s peace, security or stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier and would establish a committee to designate others to be put on a sanctions list.
The Hill

US sends armored vehicles to help Haiti fight ‘criminal actors’

The U.S. and Canada have sent armored vehicles to Haiti after its government called for foreign help in defending against gangs threatening to oust acting prime minister Ariel Henry. Henry’s government faces a mounting political and security crisis after the prime minister last month announced an end to fuel subsidies,...
France 24

US to push for multinational Haiti intervention force in Canada talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads Thursday to Canada for talks expected to focus on Haiti, with an American official voicing hope for progress on setting up an intervention force to address the impoverished Caribbean nation's spiralling security and health crises. Haiti's government and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have...
Washington Examiner

Biden sends gifts to Hezbollah

As I approached Nabatiyeh, one of southern Lebanon ’s larger towns, Hezbollah flags began to outnumber Lebanese flags. Banners with the faces of Hezbollah members killed fighting in Syria fluttered from lampposts. It was two years ago, at the height of the U.S. maximum pressure campaign. I sat down for coffee with a number of locals, including men who spent time in Israeli prisons for terror offenses. Nothing prepared me for the anger. Not at Israel or the United States, but at Hezbollah and its patron, Iran .
CBS News

Haitian political leader Eric Jean Baptiste fatally shot

Eric Jean Baptiste, a former presidential candidate and leader of a political party in Haiti, has been killed in a shooting, a party official said Saturday. The killing stunned many in a nation already in crisis. Baptiste was killed Friday in the community of Laboule in the capital of Port-au-Prince...
Tennessee Lookout

Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories

At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S.  For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants.  “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
NPR

What's Happening In Haiti?

Violent gangs have grown in number and power over the last few years. They've recently been blocking humanitarian aid and the country's main fuel terminal. Hospitals have closed their doors or reduced capacity during a cholera outbreak. The costs of basic goods like food and gas have skyrocketed. And at least half the country is facing acute hunger.
104.1 WIKY

Ghana president says IMF talks will not lead to a debt haircut

ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday said talks with the International Monetary Fund were going well and sought to reassure investors that the negotiations would not lead to a reduction in the face value of government bonds. “No individual or institutional investor … will lose their money...
The El Paso Times

Returned to Mexico: 'Traumatic' expulsions meant to deter migrants from re-entering US

JUÁREZ, Mexico — Ilse Medina traveled for weeks from Venezuela and saw three U.S. border states from the window of a Homeland Security bus before she was expelled to Mexico. She and her husband crossed the U.S.-Mexico border at El Paso in mid-October. U.S. Border Patrol separated the couple. Agents released her husband with documents allowing him to travel to Chicago — their hoped-for destination — while she was shuffled to multiple border detention cells across 400...
EL PASO, TX

