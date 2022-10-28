ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland: East Tech Senior Arrested, Brings AR-15 Rifle in School

By Matty Willz
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vco8w_0iqNtwid00
Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

A weapons charge has been filed against a local high school senior for bringing a tactical rifle along with a full magazine of ammunition into a school.

East Tech 18-year-old senior Jamar Hunter was arrested for bringing an AR-15 rifle into the building. It was found during one of the school’s standard search checkpoints.

Hunter told school officials that he had forgotten the weapon was in his backpack, and that it was only there because he had gone to a shooting range the weekend prior.

This story was originally reported by FOX 8.

Via FOX 8

Now, court records show “an AR-15 was located in Hunter’s backpack and a full magazine was also located.”

A criminal complaint also says, “Hunter entered the school, avoided the metal detector, and attempted to exit the school.”

Cleveland police describe the AR-15 as a “tactical” weapon.

To read the full report by FOX 8, [click here].

It’s scary enough to fear for our kid’s safety based on what the world has shown us grownups can do to unlawfully get inside schools. It can be tough to digest the fact that students can be just as easily armed.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckeyefirearms.org

Not the Babylon Bee: School Officials Let Armed Teens into School Because the Police Were Outside

Parody news site, The Babylon Bee (motto: “Fake News You Can Trust”), has entertained readers with such gems as Batman Unable To Keep Up With Rising Crime As Gotham City Elects Another Democrat, Nation’s Murderous Psychopaths Undecided On Whether They’ll Follow New Gun Laws, Spokesperson For Hell Rejects Biden’s Claim That US Economy Is ‘Strong as Hell,’ and many more.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals search for Cleveland murder suspect; reward available

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect. Trevonne Clemons, 28, is accused in an aggravated murder in the city of Cleveland, according to investigators. Clemons, known to live in Cleveland, is described by...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured. According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. “We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland home burglarized in broad daylight on Halloween, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of burglary suspects is wanted for breaking into a home and stealing multiple items, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects. Police said the accused men broke into the victim’s home in the 17000 block of Greenwood Avenue at approximately 1:38...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Indian River Beating Suspect Indicted

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Indian River inmate charged with administering a beating to corrections officer David Upshaw has been indicted on felonious assault and escape charges. 19-year-old Demetrice Taylor had already appeared in Massillon Municipal court after the incident that occurred two weeks ago. The...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man seriously hurt in stabbing; suspect charged, Willoughby police say

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police said officers arrested a man early Sunday in connection to a stabbing that left another man seriously hurt. Officers said Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is facing charges of felonious assault. The stabbing took place before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Garden...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
WKYC

MISSING: 12-year-old Cleveland girl has not been seen since Monday morning

CLEVELAND — Police are asking for the public's help finding a 12-year-old girl who has been missing from a group home in Cleveland since Monday morning. According to officials, Myra "Sage" Brinkley left the residence on the 9300 block of Gaylord Avenue around 8 a.m. yesterday. She was seen getting into a gray Chevrolet Trailblazer with an Ohio license plate number of CM1631.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said two officers are being recognized for their actions during a recent medical emergency. According to officials, Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were dispatched to Tuscarawas Street West on Oct. 5 for reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. The...
CANTON, OH
coolcleveland.com

Photographer Ruddy Roye Looks at Life in the Outhwaite Homes

Jamaican-born, New York City-based photographer Ruddy Roye had been photographing the lives of every-day people in places like Memphis Mississippi and Milwaukee and standing with victims of police brutality in Ferguson and New York when his show When Living Is a Protest at the Cleveland Print Room in early 2019 documented the persistent struggle of being a person of color in America. He’d become known for his powerful images and accompanying essays on the subject which he posted on Instagram.
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy