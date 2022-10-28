Read full article on original website
Brazil road blockades disrupting fuel distribution nationwide -energy lobby
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Protests blocking Brazilian roads in several states are disrupting fuel distribution nationwide, the Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas (IBP) told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday. The situation was described as critical, according to the energy lobby, which cited a high risk of fuel...
Swedish economy heading for ‘tough winter’, new finance minister says
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The Swedish economy is heading into a recession next year, driven by rampant inflation and the war in Ukraine, the country’s new finance minister said on Monday. The economy is now expected to contract by 0.4% in 2023, and there is significant risk that the outcome could...
IMF backs Latam progressive taxes, fiscal discipline
NEW YORK (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund will continue to be supportive of progressive tax reforms in Latin America and the Caribbean while fiscal and monetary policies that have worked should be kept in place to give economies support, a top IMF official said on Wednesday. For most...
Gold to rebound slightly next year as Fed tightening cycle ends: Reuters poll
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Gold prices will average $1,712.50 an ounce next year, rising from current levels, as an end to U.S. interest rate rises is expected to revive investor interest in bullion, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.
Dollar sags as Fed decision looms; yen surges
TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar slipped from near a one-week peak versus major peers on Wednesday, with traders on tenterhooks before a looming Federal Reserve rate decision that should also give clues on the future policy path. The yen outperformed, seeing a sudden burst of strength mid-morning Japan...
Ferrari lifts profit forecast after strong Q3, keeps cautious stance on margins
MILAN (Reuters) -Luxury sports car maker Ferrari said on Wednesday it was improving its forecasts for full-year results, including for core earnings, after beating expectations in the third quarter, supported by a double-digit increase in shipments. The company however struck a more cautious tone on the margin on those core...
Catering group Sodexo targets operating margin above 6% in 2025
(Reuters) – French catering and food services group Sodexo on Wednesday forecast organic revenue growth of between 6% and 8% for fiscal years 2024-2025 and a margin above 6% in 2025, as it aims to refocus on food services and accelerate growth in its voucher business. “Today, with our...
Fed set for another big rate hike, may tamp down future tightening
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the fourth straight time on Wednesday, but open the door to a future slowdown in its policy tightening as it balances the risk of stubbornly high inflation against the economic strains of tighter credit.
Insurer AIG profit slumps on hurricane costs, lower investment returns
(Reuters) – Insurer American International Group Inc on Tuesday reported a more than 39% decline in quarterly profit as investment income fell by more than $1 billion and losses from Hurricane Ian pushed up catastrophe bills. Industry experts expect the losses from the storm that lashed areas in Florida...
U.S., Ecuador agree to establish fair trade working group
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States and Ecuador have agreed to establish a fair trade working group and explore potential negotiations on labor, environment, and digital trade, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s office said on Tuesday. Tai met Ecuador’s commerce minister Julio Jose Prado in Washington on Friday...
Livent swings to quarterly profit on rising lithium demand
(Reuters) – Lithium producer Livent Corp on Tuesday said it swung to a quarterly profit largely due to rising demand and prices for the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries. The company posted third-quarter net income of $77.6 million, or 37 cents per share, compared to a net...
Tencent and China Unicom gain approval to set up ‘mixed ownership’ company
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings and state-owned telecommunications firm China Unicom have received regulatory approval to set up a so-called “mixed ownership” company, a public document showed on Wednesday. China has been accelerating its push for mixed-ownership reforms in an effort to boost...
Brazil’s 2021 climate emissions highest since 2006, report says
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s greenhouse gas emissions rose more than 12% in 2021 largely due to surging deforestation in the Amazon rainforest under far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, a non-profit report said on Tuesday. The data comes as environmentalists, sustainable investors and many world leaders praise Sunday’s election...
ECB could start shrinking bond portfolio from start of 2023, Nagel says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank has a long way to go before it is done with interest rate hikes and it should also start reducing its oversized holding of government debt at the start of next year, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel told a German newspaper. “We should...
Aston Martin warns margin hit from supply chain disruptions
(Reuters) – British luxury carmaker Aston Martin on Wednesday warned that higher costs from supply chain and logistical disruptions would hurt margins, and tempered its delivery volume outlook for 2022 to 6,200-6,600 units. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
Geely’s Zeekr plans electric vehicle sales in Europe in 2023
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Zhejiang Geely Holding Group’s premium electric car business plans to sell the first electric vehicle produced under the Zeekr brand in Europe next year, Zeekr’s CEO said. Zeekr joins a growing list of Chinese automakers looking to launch or expand sales of electric vehicles...
U.S. SEC to vote on proposing new liquidity, pricing rules for mutual funds
(Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday will vote on proposing new rules aimed at better preparing the mutual fund industry for distressed market conditions, including a new pricing mechanism that has drawn opposition from fund managers. The market disruptions of March 2020 reinforced the fact...
Bentley’s profit gets a lift from niche, personalised cars
LONDON (Reuters) – Luxury British carmaker Bentley said on Wednesday that its operating profit for the first nine months of 2022 more than doubled, as global economic uncertainty failed to dent customer interest for niche models and increased car customisation. The unit of German carmaker Volkswagen posted an operating...
Wizz Air posts strong summer recovery
LONDON (Reuters) – Budget airline Wizz Air posted a first-half operating loss of 63.8 million euros ($63.0 million) on Wednesday, after a disruption-hit first quarter was offset by a strong summer recovery. ($1 = 1.0122 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)
FAA, U.S. telecom agency hold 5G C-Band aviation talks -sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The senior leaders at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Commerce Department’s telecommunications unit met to discuss aviation safety concerns raised by new 5G C-Band deployments, two sources briefed on the meeting told Reuters on Tuesday. FAA acting Administrator Billy Nolen and Alan Davidson, who...
