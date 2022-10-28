ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsville, TX

Texas Teen Pulls BB Gun On Man Because She Didn't Want To Go To Walmart

By Dani Medina
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 4 days ago
Photo: Brownsville Police Department

A woman is behind bars after threatening to shoot a man with a BB gun, all because she didn't want to go to Walmart.

It all went down at the 2700 block of Boca Chica Boulevard in Brownsville this week, according to ValleyCentral . A witness called police after Heaven Valenzuela , 17, and Edgar Omar Salazar , 20, were seen arguing in a parking lot, the woman had a gun and they both left in a gold van. Police found the van and conducted a traffic stop.

Salazar told police he wanted to go to Walmart but Valenzuela didn't want to go. "Salazar got out of the van and started to walk to the store when Valenzuela approached him with the (BB gun) and told him she was going to shoot him," police said. Salazar said he took the gun away and they both got back in the van, where another man and three children were inside.

Inside the car, police found a bag of marijuana which Salazar said belonged to him. Salazar was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana while Valenzuela was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, abandonment/endangerment of child and possession of marijuana. They were both taken into custody and arraigned Wednesday (October 26). The woman's bond was set at $35,000 and the man's was set at $6,000.

KHKS 106.1 KISS FM

