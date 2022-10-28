ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

fgcuathletics.com

Women's Golf Finishes Sixth At Mercer Invitational

MACON, Ga. – FGCU women's golf finished sixth at the Mercer Invitational Tuesday to officially close out the fall season. "The team battled all day and all week," head coach Shannon Sykora said. "I'm really proud of this group. They've put in a lot of hard work this semester."
fgcuathletics.com

Volleyball Sweeps Stetson To Clinch Spot In ASUN Tournament

FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball won its third straight ASUN match with a 3-0 sweep of Stetson (25-15, 25-12, 25-18) on Tuesday. FGCU clinched a spot in the upcoming ASUN Tournament (Nov. 17-19) in Nashville, Tennessee with the win. The Eagles improved to 19-6 overall and 9-3 in the ASUN. FGCU expanded its winning streak over the Hatters out to 21 consecutive victories, now including nine straight sweeps.
fgcuathletics.com

Men’s Soccer Drops 6-3 Decision at Stetson

Box Score DeLand, Fla. – FGCU men's soccer (7-4-4, 3-2-3 ASUN) could not recover from a first half barrage from Stetson (6-3-6, 4-2-2 ASUN) and dropped a 6-3 decision on Tuesday evening. "Not close to the level and standard of performance we needed tonight to realistically win this game....
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Golf Tied For Fourth As Round Two Was Halted Due To Darkness

MACON, Ga. - FGCU Women's Golf is tied for fourth at the Mercer Invitational as round two was halted due to darkness Monday. "We had some wind and rain early," head coach Shannon Sykora said. "We are giving several shots away around the greens, so it's been hard to get things going. We look forward to finishing the fall strong tomorrow."
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Golf To Close Fall Season At Mercer Invitational

FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Women's Golf is set to wrap up the fall campaign at the Mercer Invitational starting Monday. The two-day (Oct. 31-Nov. 1), 54-hole event will take place at the Brickyard in Macon, Georgia, a par 72 and a 6,174-yard course. Thirty-six holes of play are scheuled for Monday's opening action while the final 18 will occur on Tuesday.
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Soccer Advances to ASUN Title Game with Thrilling Overtime Win Over UCA

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team pulled out a 3-2 overtime victory against Central Arkansas, Sunday in the ASUN semifinals. Freshman Erika Zschuppe (Kirtland, Ohio) scored in the 106th minute as the Eagles secured a spot in the ASUN title match for the first time since 2017. The Green and Blue, the #2 seed, will face the #1 seed Liberty Flames, Friday at 7 p.m. in Lynchburg, Virginia.
