Wellesley, MA

BHG

This Classic Nashville Home Features Cozy Textures Perfect for the Holidays

Kids and Christmas go together like hot chocolate and marshmallows—all warm and wonderful. Ben and Jamie Rechter could feel that holiday magic long before a Christmas tree ever crossed the threshold of their new Nashville home. “As they planned this house, every holiday was thought of,” designer Carolyn Kendall...
NASHVILLE, TN
BHG

This Holiday Home Blends Classic and Contemporary Styles

After a new house is built, it can take a couple of years for Christmas to hit its stride. Mike and Cristie English couldn’t enjoy the holidays at full decorative steam in 2020 when they moved into their Wheaton, Illinois, home just five days before Christmas. Last year was different. Up went Christmas trees and the trimmings that made their abode sparkle with festive spirit. The edited classic-meets-contemporary scheme took a hard pivot from their former house.
WHEATON, IL
New York Post

Spruce up for the holidays with Frontgate: Christmas decor and more

Don’t look now, but the holidays are nearly upon us. Yes, yes, we know: Halloween is still a week away. But just FYI, less than a month after that is Thanksgiving. And once we’re three weeks into November, we don’t need to tell you what you’ve got in store one cold, short month away (if you do need a refresher, it’s Christmas and Hanukkah).
tinyhousetalk.com

The Prairie Tiny Home Features First Floor Bedroom

Loosely based on Frank Lloyd Wrights prairie homes, the latest design from Firefly Tiny features low flat overhangs and windows with sweeping views. In fact, there are 12 windows in this tiny home!. A ground-floor bedroom a with full-height ceiling sits at one end, and a 3/4 bathroom with a...
I-95 FM

What Are These Freaky Red Bugs Crawling All Over the Outside My House?

They look kinda like stink bugs, but they're not even related. There are a lot of bugs that stink if you kill them. Two that come to mind are obviously the common Stink Bug, but also the Conifer Beetle can produce quite an aroma when you step on them. Although it's not as offensive as the Stink Bug. It almost smells like a Pine Sol fart, if you can imagine such a thing.
MAINE STATE
Kennardo G. James

This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America

This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
ATLANTA, GA
Jalopnik

God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada

Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
disneyfoodblog.com

The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World

We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
SheKnows

Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That's Great for Busy Weeknights

We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are...

